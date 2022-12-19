Read full article on original website
CBS News
Walmart Deals for Days: Get a 85" Samsung QLED 4K TV for half price this Black Friday, plus shop Walmart's best Black Friday deals
Want to go big -- and I mean really big -- with your next TV? Well, Walmart has an incredible...
Best Roku TV deals at Walmart: These budget smart TVs start at $88
Looking for the perfect budget TV for the holidays? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number...
Digital Trends
1-day flash sale drops the price of this 70-inch TV to $400
Great TV deals are continuing over at Best Buy right now with a Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV for just $400, saving you $110 off the usual price of $510. If you’re looking for a huge TV for your living room or home cinema room, and you don’t want to spend a fortune, this is easily one of the best 70-inch TV deals at the moment. Available for today only, you’ll need to be quick if you don’t want to miss out on such a great price. Here’s a brief look at why it’s so appealing for so many people.
CBS News
Walmart Deals for Days: This is your last chance to grab a 65" Roku 4K TV for $328 at Walmart
Looking to upgrade your television in time for Christmas? Walmart is the place to go for the best TV deals...
Digital Trends
You’ll be surprised how cheap this 70-inch QLED TV is today
Walmart is continuing its run of great TV deals by giving you the chance to buy a 70-inch QLED TV for only $528. The TV in question is the Onn. 70-inch QLED TV and it’s normally priced at $648. With a price cut of $120, it’s just become more affordable at $528 and we’re delighted it’s possible to buy such a large QLED TV at this price. QLED TV deals rarely dip this low so it’s unlikely to stick around for long. You seriously don’t want to miss out. Buy it now or take a quick glance below at why it’s worth it.
It's not just you. Disney's CEO reportedly thinks its theme parks have gotten too expensive.
Bob Iger is back as Disney's CEO. He thinks his predecessor was too eager to raise prices at Disney's parks, the Wall Street Journal reported.
8 Things You Should Buy After Christmas To Get the Best Deal
Once Christmas rolls around, and you've made your list and checked it twice, it's time to start making a new one -- for all the items available in post-holiday sales. See: 9 Costco Brand Items That...
Keep cash on hand, don't buy TV, fridge, cars or spend money this holiday season: Jeff Bezos advises people across globe
Economic recession is in the offing, Amazon owner gives 'tips'. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently warned consumers and businesses in a CNN interview that they should consider postponing large purchases in the coming months as an economic recession might be in the offing.
17 new Netflix movies and shows are out today – here’s the full list
Thursday kicked off the final month of what’s been another jam-packed year for Netflix, full of streaming hits that have ranged from the Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday to dark titles like Dahmer, the return of Netflix shows like Stranger Things and The Crown — plus so much more.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile customers soon will get a useful gift via the carrier's weekly rewards program
It has been years since we passed along information about T-Mobile's weekly rewards program for subscribers called T-Mobile Tuesdays. T-Mo Report has learned that T-Mobile stores have been receiving shipments of a Portable Selfie Light that will be distributed to T-Mobile subscribers probably sometime this month. The gift contains 28 LED lights arranged in a ring and it attaches to your handset thanks to a hinged grip at the top. The selfie camera will end up in the middle of that ring of lights.
Walmart is practically giving away this The Pioneer Woman 19-piece cookware set at its holiday sale for $49
Walmart has a number of amazing kitchen deals right now, but this is one of the best (and most popular...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile has a deal you can't refuse; trade-in a damaged and cracked handset for a free 5G phone
So let's say that you are dying for a handset that supports 5G, but money is a little tight right now. You might want to consider this deal offered by T-Mobile that involves you trading in any old phone that you have laying around, even if it is so old that it is obsolete, the screen is cracked, and the device is damaged. According to The T-Mo Report, you can take this useless dust-collecting paperweight to T-Mobile and get in return a free 5G phone.
Should I Cancel Amazon Prime? Here Are 12 Good Reasons
The giant retailer had a year of ups and downs, leaving many wondering: Do I need Amazon Prime?
Digital Trends
Samsung’s best OLED TV is $1,000 off today
If you’ve been looking for the latest in TV tech, but were afraid of the prices, we’ve got some good news for you today. You can get a 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV for only $1,800 while this deal lasts. To put that into perspective, this TV usually costs $2,800 so you’re getting a $1,000 discount off the full price. It’s one of the most intensive TV’s of the year, but with a deal that is equally intensive amongst our OLED TV deals picks it is the time to buy.
The One Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off For A Faster iPhone
How slow is your iPhone to load pages or download apps? If you rolled your eyes at even the thought of that question, you may be in need of a few good tips to speed things along. There are a few reasons why your phone could be snail-slow. While it’s possible that your device is getting up there in age or the battery needs to be replaced, there’s also a good chance that some of its settings are set in a way that isn’t doing you any favors. The good news? There’s a quick fix for that. This is the one setting you should always have turned off for a faster iPhone.
Amazon Prime Just Dealt A Major Blow To Netflix's Streaming Supremacy
Once upon a time, there were four major TV networks: ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. These channels offered a wide range of excellent content that has to be watched on their schedule, not ours. Well, it's amazing to think, compared to the overall history of on-screen entertainment, how quickly the industry shifted from these network/studio outlets to the countless streaming channels we use today. And with that transition, it's been fairly well known that Netflix has led the way in this department. However, it was quickly joined by significant competitors, each trying to catch up to its seemingly impenetrable lead in the streaming industry. However, Deadline now reports that Amazon Prime has overtaken Netflix's ranking supremacy as the No.1 streaming channel in the U.S.
Millions of iPhone owners get huge free upgrade today – how to claim it
APPLE has rolled out a huge new update to all iPhone owners – and it's packed with freebies. The new iOS 16.2 update launches today, and it's totally free to download. It's available around the world right now, so head into Settings > General > Software Update to find it.
Is Walmart open Christmas day?
Many retail chains will be closed on Christmas day. But is Walmart one of them? Christmas is this Sunday. If...
Are you a Verizon customer? Here’s how to get free Netflix premium for 1 year
Verizon says the offer amounts to "$240 in annual savings."
Digital Trends
Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K TV is $900 off — with financing available
Over at Samsung, you can buy the 75-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV for $1,400 saving you a huge $900 off the usual price of $2,300. Even though that’s one of the best TV deals available right now, if you can’t afford to pay the full price straight away, financing deals are also available bringing it down to $39 per month for 36 months. Working out at 39% off, this is a tremendous deal for anyone looking to upgrade to a high-end TV for less. Here’s why it’s worth it.
