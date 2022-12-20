Evacuations ordered near 18-acre fire in Boulder County

Boulder County fire slowly shrinking as officials estimate 25% containment 02:10

A structure fire was reported in Boulder County Monday afternoon and now evacuations are being ordered nearby.

Fire officials asked people to avoid the area of 2900 Sunshine Canyon Drive. The Boulder Office of Emergency Management estimated the fire to be about 18 acres in size as of about 3:45 p.m. and just after 5:30 p.m., it was about 16 acres.

It's not immediately clear where or how the fire started, but there are multiple homes nearby, as well as Chromax Golf, a company that makes colored high-visibility golf balls.

The evacuation zone covers the area of Pine Brook Hill, generally just south and west of Fourmile Canyon Creek.

The East Boulder Community Center, located at 5660 Sioux Drive , is opening as the evacuation site at 5:30 p.m. The Boulder County Fairgrounds is open for the evacuation of large animals and the Humane Society of Boulder Valley is taking small animals, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management.

Multiple witnesses and commenters online noted that the fire appeared large based on the smoke.

A photo from the National Weather Service in Boulder also showed a large cloud of smoke coming from the mountain.