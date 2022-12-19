ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers News: Noah Syndergaard Reveals What Number He'll Wear in LA

By Noah Camras
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1126Qv_0jo7xvS000

Dodger fans are going to be very excited about his answer.

On Monday, RHP Noah Syndergaard spoke to the media for the first time as a member of the Dodgers. He spoke about his offseason workout routine, why he signed with the Dodgers and, maybe most importantly, what jersey number he'll wear next season. That last answer turned out to be some very good news for the Dodgers.

Syndergaard has worn jersey No. 34 for a majority of his career. That number, however, was worn by the great Fernando Valenzuela. While his jersey is not officially retired by the team, a lot of Dodger fans weren't too happy with the idea of his number being worn by another Dodger — however, Syndergaard clearly understood the importance of that number.

Syndergaard said he'll wear No. 43 next season, which is the same number he wore with the Phillies at the end of last year. For the first seven-and-a-half years of his career, however, he was No. 34.

The best thing that could come out of this would be the Dodgers retiring that number, but for now, Dodger fans will continue to hope that new free agents don't take it. Props to Noah Syndergaard for understanding the significance of that jersey — hopefully the Dodgers realize that soon, too.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

What on earth is going on with Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. and flight to New York?

The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego’s building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He’s still essential to their operation, and he’s under contract until 2035.
SAN DIEGO, CA
New York Post

Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley beams by his side at Yankees introduction

Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley Rodon was beaming with pride at his introduction press conference with the Yankees on Thursday. After Rodon took the podium to put on his pinstripes for the first time, the left-hander thanked his “lovely wife,” Ashley, who received flowers from the Yankees during the event. Rodon, 30, also thanked his parents and in-laws, adding that they were handling the couple’s children: daughter Willow, 3, and son Bo, who turns 2 years old in January. Ashley, who was seen smiling in her seat near the podium, was dressed in a black ensemble with a dark green blazer. She...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Aaron Judge’s wife, Samantha, supports new Yankees captain at press conference

Aaron Judge wasn’t the only star at his press conference Wednesday to announce his new contract. The Yankees slugger’s wife, Samantha Bracksieck – who looked stunning in a patterned blazer – received a bouquet of white roses from manager Aaron Boone. The brunette beauty was all smiles while posing for photos with Judge and his parents, Patty and Wayne Judge. Prior to the photo op, Samantha sat alongside the AL MVP as he was named the 16th captain in franchise history. Judge is the Yankees’ first captain since Derek Jeter retired in 2014. The Yankees legend and fellow former team captain Willie Randolph attended...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Mets hire former Yankees infielder

The New York Mets are welcoming a new member of the coaching staff. They have hired Miguel Cairo to be their minor-league infield coordinator, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman reports. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cairo is no stranger to the Mets, having played with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

New Angels Owner Would Need To Invest In Stadium Upgrades

An original deal between the Los Angeles Angels and the city of Anaheim was nixed earlier in the year due to a corruption scandal, which caused a negative trickledown surrounding the original plans. But a newly elected city council is said to have their own plans for Angel Stadium and the team’s future, noting the team’s shaky few-year stretch.
ANAHEIM, CA
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy