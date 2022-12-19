Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri visits Central Florida, donates 10 pizzas to police department
OCALA, Fla. - It appears that TV chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri made a visit to Central Florida over the weekend to visit a couple of restaurants – and even donated some pizzas to a local police department. The Ocala Police Department said Fieri – who hosts "Diners, Drive-Ins...
Bojangles Seems to Be Planning New Clermont Location
While the plan review does not disclose an official address, it does list “Collina Terrace” as a site for the upcoming restaurant.
See eateries that will open soon
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Across the Orlando area, there are several eateries that have plans to open soon. They include:. In the Winter Park area, a mattress store is...
villages-news.com
Dismissal of charges allows previously warring Villagers to reunite for holiday season
The dismissal of domestic battery charges will allow a previously warring couple to reunite for the holidays in The Villages. The prosecutor’s office has announced that no information will be filed in the cases of 72-year-old Stuart Westerlund and 65-year-old Mary Kessler Westerlund of the Village of Tierra Del Sol South.
naturecoaster.com
Florida Manatee Festival Returns to Downtown Crystal River for the 36th Year
The Florida Manatee Festival returns for its 36th year to downtown Crystal River, the manatee capital of the world, on Saturday and Sunday, January 14 and 15! Presented by The Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, we are pleased to welcome Bailey Electric & Signs as our presenting sponsor for the second year in a row.
Golf Digest
Golf cart holiday dispute leads to punches thrown and arrest
You don’t have to read a single word of this story to know it’s set in Florida. A UPS golf cart brawl? A public altercation? Charges of battery around the holidays? This is Florida lore at its core. Village of Bonita resident and UPS delivery driver David Aaron...
WCJB
MCSO deputies search for missing teenager
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is trying to bring a missing teenager home safely just days before Christmas. Sheriff’s deputies say, Valerie Arnold, 16, of Ocala, left a family member’s home on Northeast 28th Terrace on Tuesday afternoon. She was wearing white Christmas pajama pants, a black hoodie, and glasses.
click orlando
‘It’s worrying. It’s stressful:’ Clermont citrus farmers prepare for hard freeze
CLERMONT, Fla. – Local citrus farmers are doing what they can to make sure their crops are not damaged during this weekend’s hard freeze. Josh Arnold with Showcase of Citrus said they’re working long hours over the next several nights to do what they can to protect their crops.
Ocala Police Department to get new cooler uniforms
The Ocala City Council approved a contract totaling $150,000 for new uniforms for police officers. According to Chief Michael Balken, the fiber used for the new uniforms will breathe better in the heat than the double polyester versions officers have worn for decades. The contract calls for 100% polyester ripstop...
Death investigation underway in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Police are investigating a death in Ocala Thursday morning. Investigators said the death happened in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street Wednesday night. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The lanes of Northwest 14th Street are closed as the investigation...
click orlando
‘Austin would still be here:’ Father discusses Apopka firefighter’s death, investigation
APOPKA, Fla. – Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson addressed internal and external investigations into the death of firefighter Austin Duran at a news briefing on Wednesday. Duran, 25, died in July, weeks after being injured on the job with the Apopka Fire Department. Apopka Fire Chief Sean Wylam told News 6 in July that Duran was hurt at Fire Station 1 while trying to move a sand trailer, which is used for hazards such as liquid and gas spills.
WATCH: Citrus County home infested with rats demolished due to ‘horrible conditions’
A Citrus County home was knocked down on Tuesday after it was found covered with animal feces and 300 rats 'roaming freely.'
Two Holiday Boat Tours in Lake County, Florida
With family arriving for the holidays, you're probably thinking about places to go and things to do while they're here. I've found two options for you if you enjoy boating!
click orlando
Hundreds of manatees swim into Blue Spring State Park as temperatures drop
ORANGE CITY, Fla. – The drop in temperatures means colder water, and more manatees coming to Blue Spring State Park seeking a warm spot. According to the count Thursday morning by Save the Manatee Club, 395 manatees are now at the spring in Volusia County. [TRENDING: Woman killed in...
villages-news.com
Woman hospitalized after brawl fueled by discovery of text messages
A brawling couple was arrested after the discovery of text messages fueled cheating suspicions. Lady Lake police officers were called in the wee hours Wednesday to a home on Aaron Lane after 23-year-old Quemea Evelyn Brooks found text messages on the phone of 32-year-old Craig Darien Brown. The text messages from other women led her to suspect Brown had been cheating on her, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Stonecrester jailed after tempers erupt over failure to change pet’s diaper
A Stonecrester was jailed after tempers erupted over the failure to change a pet’s diaper. Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called Tuesday night to the gated community in Summerfield where a woman said she had been attacked by 60-year-old Carl Martin Harris. She said he “grabbed her by the arm and threw her into a wall during an altercation.” She said she had accused him of not changing their pet’s diaper.
Citrus County Animal Shelter suspends dog intakes, adoptions due to illness
Citrus County Animal Services (CCAS) has suspended all non-emergent dog intakes and adoptions until further notice in response to an upper respiratory outbreak at the shelter.
villages-news.com
Owner of popular local restaurant arrested after alleged altercation with employee
The owner of a popular local restaurant was arrested after an alleged altercation with an employee. Danielle Leah Lofley, 49, owner of the Big Bass Grill in Lake Panasoffkee, was taken into custody Monday on a charge of battery, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
click orlando
1 dead after shooting at Altamonte Springs apartment, police say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – One person is dead after an early morning shooting inside an apartment in Altamonte Springs, according to police. Officers said they received a 911 call at 4:33 a.m. about someone being shot in an apartment on Ballard Street. [TRENDING: Food Network star Guy Fieri delivers...
villages-news.com
Villager arrested in UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute
A Villager has been arrested in a UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute. David Aaron Clement, 56, who lives at 1086 Nash Loop in the Village of Bonita, was involved at 8:30 a.m. Friday in an alleged attack on his UPS manager at 2888 Basso Run, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
