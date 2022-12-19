ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

See eateries that will open soon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Across the Orlando area, there are several eateries that have plans to open soon. They include:. In the Winter Park area, a mattress store is...
ORLANDO, FL
Golf Digest

Golf cart holiday dispute leads to punches thrown and arrest

You don’t have to read a single word of this story to know it’s set in Florida. A UPS golf cart brawl? A public altercation? Charges of battery around the holidays? This is Florida lore at its core. Village of Bonita resident and UPS delivery driver David Aaron...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

MCSO deputies search for missing teenager

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is trying to bring a missing teenager home safely just days before Christmas. Sheriff’s deputies say, Valerie Arnold, 16, of Ocala, left a family member’s home on Northeast 28th Terrace on Tuesday afternoon. She was wearing white Christmas pajama pants, a black hoodie, and glasses.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Ocala Police Department to get new cooler uniforms

The Ocala City Council approved a contract totaling $150,000 for new uniforms for police officers. According to Chief Michael Balken, the fiber used for the new uniforms will breathe better in the heat than the double polyester versions officers have worn for decades. The contract calls for 100% polyester ripstop...
OCALA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Death investigation underway in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Police are investigating a death in Ocala Thursday morning. Investigators said the death happened in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street Wednesday night. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The lanes of Northwest 14th Street are closed as the investigation...
OCALA, FL
click orlando

‘Austin would still be here:’ Father discusses Apopka firefighter’s death, investigation

APOPKA, Fla. – Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson addressed internal and external investigations into the death of firefighter Austin Duran at a news briefing on Wednesday. Duran, 25, died in July, weeks after being injured on the job with the Apopka Fire Department. Apopka Fire Chief Sean Wylam told News 6 in July that Duran was hurt at Fire Station 1 while trying to move a sand trailer, which is used for hazards such as liquid and gas spills.
APOPKA, FL
villages-news.com

Woman hospitalized after brawl fueled by discovery of text messages

A brawling couple was arrested after the discovery of text messages fueled cheating suspicions. Lady Lake police officers were called in the wee hours Wednesday to a home on Aaron Lane after 23-year-old Quemea Evelyn Brooks found text messages on the phone of 32-year-old Craig Darien Brown. The text messages from other women led her to suspect Brown had been cheating on her, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Stonecrester jailed after tempers erupt over failure to change pet’s diaper

A Stonecrester was jailed after tempers erupted over the failure to change a pet’s diaper. Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called Tuesday night to the gated community in Summerfield where a woman said she had been attacked by 60-year-old Carl Martin Harris. She said he “grabbed her by the arm and threw her into a wall during an altercation.” She said she had accused him of not changing their pet’s diaper.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
click orlando

1 dead after shooting at Altamonte Springs apartment, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – One person is dead after an early morning shooting inside an apartment in Altamonte Springs, according to police. Officers said they received a 911 call at 4:33 a.m. about someone being shot in an apartment on Ballard Street. [TRENDING: Food Network star Guy Fieri delivers...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
villages-news.com

Villager arrested in UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute

A Villager has been arrested in a UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute. David Aaron Clement, 56, who lives at 1086 Nash Loop in the Village of Bonita, was involved at 8:30 a.m. Friday in an alleged attack on his UPS manager at 2888 Basso Run, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

