A Stonecrester was jailed after tempers erupted over the failure to change a pet’s diaper. Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called Tuesday night to the gated community in Summerfield where a woman said she had been attacked by 60-year-old Carl Martin Harris. She said he “grabbed her by the arm and threw her into a wall during an altercation.” She said she had accused him of not changing their pet’s diaper.

SUMMERFIELD, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO