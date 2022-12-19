Read full article on original website
Mark Zuckerberg and Meta Appear to Have Very Different Views About Deep Fakes [Updated]
Update 12/21/2022: After publishing this story, Meta got back to us with a statement saying “this [the account suspensions] was done in error. the accounts have now been restored.” The account holder confirmed with Gizmodo that Meta had reinstated the accounts. One of those accounts was reactivated after nearly a month-long suspension and multiple appeals from the account holder.
After Twitter Voted Him Out, Elon Musk Indicates Future Polls Could Be Restricted to 'Blue' Users
Deep in Elon Musk’s Twitter replies are the likely hints of the flailing social media CEO’s next policy change. Twitter Blue subscribers, who pay the minimum $8 a month for the privilege of a “verified” checkmark and nebulous other perks like (maybe) fewer ads, will soon be the only ones allowed to vote in important polls, according to a Monday tweet from Musk.
CEOs Who Might Replace Elon Musk at Twitter, Ranked
Elon Musk is destroying Twitter and Twitter is destroying Elon Musk’s life and fortune. Now that the man himself has publicly agreed to switch horses midstream, who will be the next CEO of Twitter?. “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take...
Google Is Working Behind the Scenes to Protect Search From ChatGPT
Google is reportedly ramping up work behind the scenes to close the technological gap with OpenAI’s ChatGPT model, an advanced chatbot capable of churning out conversational answers which some critics warn could pose the most significant threat to Google’s treasured search dominance in years. Though Google executives publicly...
Tesla Reportedly to Begin Hiring Freeze and Planned Layoffs
It’s not just your Twitter feed that’s suffering at the hands of Elon Musk. At least one of the billionaire’s other companies doesn’t seem to be doing so hot either. Tesla has entered a new hiring freeze, and plans to lay off an unspecified number of staff early in the coming year, according to a report from Electrek, attributed to an unnamed source.
Dragon Age: Absolution'sCreators on Making Its Connections Matter
With Netflix’s Dragon Age: Absolution, BioWare’s fantasy-RPG franchise makes a gradual return after having been previously in a bit of franchise limbo since 2015. The series hasn’t completely gone away thanks to comics and some books, but Absolution marks a real sense of change for the series ahead of the release of its fourth installment, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Even if that game may be another year or so out, this show comes at a time when more game franchises are being expanded upon with (usually) animated adaptations.
Turns Out You Can Turn Old Blu-Ray Players into Microscopes
Optical microscopes typically max out at anywhere between 500x to 1,500x magnification, at which point you need to switch to a scanning microscope to zoom any closer. They come with some functional compromises, and they’re not cheap, often costing tens of thousands of dollars, unless you’re clever enough to repurpose the optics in an old Blu-Ray drive into a surprisingly effective laser microscope.
WhatsApp Will Now Let You Undo 'Delete for Me' to Save You From Embarrassment
WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that lets you undo a majorly awkward move in the group chat. The popular messaging app now allows you to undo the “Delete for Me” option incase you’ve accidentally deleted a message for yourself when you really meant to delete it for everyone else.
Somehow, Twitter Finds More Workers to Layoff
As tumbleweeds blow through the empty halls and vacant office spaces of Twitter headquarters, somehow, somewhere, Elon Musk found even more people to fire. The flailing social media company laid off half of its remaining public policy team this week, according to LinkedIn and Twitter posts from former department employee, Theodora Skeadas, as first reported by Tech Crunch. Last Friday, the platform also cut additional engineering staff responsible for site infrastructure, according to a report from The Information.
Netflix's 'Basic With Ads' Tier Was the Least Popular Option in Its First Month
As much as Netflix anticipated the launch of its ad-based tier as a means for generating new subscribers on the most popular streaming service, it turns out customers really haven’t been too interested in a cheaper ad-filled service with fewer shows on offer. Subscription data analytics firm Antenna shared...
DuckDuckGo Will Block Google's 'Invasive, Annoying' Sign-In Popups
Have you noticed that websites are offering you a friendly new way to sign-in with Google? Try Investing.com. When you hit the site, Google displays a popup recommending that you sign in the top right. If you’re on a phone, the prompt takes up almost half your screen. And if you’re using Chrome, you can sign in with a single click, the fastest way to make the popup go away. Don’t have an account on Investing.com? Google will automatically make one for you.
Apple Quietly Rolls Out New Updates That Could Prevent AirTag Stalking
Although it’s been more than a year and a half since Apple put its little tracking doohickey called AirTags on the market, the product has been repeatedly abused by stalkers as a way of keeping tabs on targets. This week, Apple silently released details on earlier firmware updates to its AirTags that lets users tell if an unknown AirTag is on your person.
