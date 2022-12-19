Gummi World opens new delivery facility

CHANDLER — Gummi World held a Dec. 13 ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for its new dietary supplement manufacturing facility at 370 North Juniper Drive.

Recently chosen by the Chandler Chamber of Commerce for its Top 100 company list, Gummi World says its multimillion-dollar facility will bring hundreds of new jobs to the area with competitive salaries, according to a news release.

The company says Chandler was chosen for its high-quality, experienced labor force and market reach. Also, the community of Chandler is committed to developing a sense of place that brings in visitors and enriches the lives of residents.

With that in mind, Gummi World said, its architectural design team purposefully placed plexiglass walls throughout the facility for an unprecedented, unobstructed experience in the realm of dietary supplements.

“Most of the dietary supplement industry is highly unregulated and shrouded in secrecy,” Dr. Ayan Monpara, chief medical officer for Gummi World, said in the release. “We want clients and consumers to witness, firsthand, the extensive effort and quality control methods we put into place which make our products superior to all others.”

The customized building enables Gummi World to expand production capabilities beyond gummy items. Its machinery and specialized drying rooms will accommodate products for its long list of clients.

The company is working with clients to produce gummy vitamins, soft gels, hard capsules, and other innovative delivery formats. To expedite this process, there are multiple conference rooms within the facility for prospective or current clients and partners to engage in collaborations of its custom dietary supplement formulation.

The company’s website is gummiworld.com.