ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Gummi World opens new delivery facility

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AjjCf_0jo7xAPD00

CHANDLER — Gummi World held a Dec. 13 ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for its new dietary supplement manufacturing facility at 370 North Juniper Drive.

Recently chosen by the Chandler Chamber of Commerce for its Top 100 company list, Gummi World says its multimillion-dollar facility will bring hundreds of new jobs to the area with competitive salaries, according to a news release.

The company says Chandler was chosen for its high-quality, experienced labor force and market reach. Also, the community of Chandler is committed to developing a sense of place that brings in visitors and enriches the lives of residents.

With that in mind, Gummi World said, its architectural design team purposefully placed plexiglass walls throughout the facility for an unprecedented, unobstructed experience in the realm of dietary supplements.

“Most of the dietary supplement industry is highly unregulated and shrouded in secrecy,” Dr. Ayan Monpara, chief medical officer for Gummi World, said in the release. “We want clients and consumers to witness, firsthand, the extensive effort and quality control methods we put into place which make our products superior to all others.”

The customized building enables Gummi World to expand production capabilities beyond gummy items. Its machinery and specialized drying rooms will accommodate products for its long list of clients.

The company is working with clients to produce gummy vitamins, soft gels, hard capsules, and other innovative delivery formats. To expedite this process, there are multiple conference rooms within the facility for prospective or current clients and partners to engage in collaborations of its custom dietary supplement formulation.

The company’s website is gummiworld.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fabulousarizona.com

New Tenants at Tempe Marketplace

Five new additions are coming to Tempe Marketplace in the new year, including dining, entertainment and beauty destinations. The new tenants will occupy over 29,000 square feet of space and are expected to open in the coming months. The first of the five tenants opened this past December, a family-owned...
TEMPE, AZ
azbex.com

2 New Data Centers Coming to Chandler

In an October press release long on promotion but short on details, Aligned Data Centers announced land acquisitions for two new “mega campuses” in the Phoenix area that will deliver 400MW of capacity. A Dec. 6 article in the SanTan Sun News and follow-up work by BEX Companies...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Cider Corps forced to close Gilbert taproom, plans move back to Mesa

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A popular taproom and brewery is closing its Gilbert location by the end of the year, moving production back to its original Mesa facility. Cider Corpss co-owner Jason Duren wrote on the company’s website that there’s a confluence of reasons for the move, which includes converting the property’s classification from “retail to assembly.”
GILBERT, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Northmarq sells Mesa build-to-rent community for $53 million

Northmarq’s Phoenix Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Ryan Boyle and Logan Baca brokered the $53 million (±$368,055/per unit) sale of the 144-unit Build-to-Rent Community located at 250 North Ellsworth Road in Mesa, Arizona. Northmarq represented the seller, Taylor Morrison from Scottsdale, Arizona. The buyer was Ellsworth Housing Partners, LLC from San Diego and intends to brand the community as The Logan at Ellsworth.
MESA, AZ
kjzz.org

How Phoenix is trying to recruit and retain for tough to fill positions

Bonuses, higher starting salaries and telework options are among tools Phoenix is using to recruit — and keep employees. The city’s overall vacancy rate is 20%%. In some cases, Human Services Director David Mathews said applicants that don’t meet minimum requirements but, “We’ve also heard from individuals that this is due partially to wages, availability of telework and our hiring process.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Supermarket News

Bashas’ opens new offices in Arizona

A year after acquiring Chandler, Ariz.-based The Bashas’ Company, The Raley’s Companies is investing in new Bashas’ corporate offices. The facility, which will remain in Chandler, will be the hub for merchandising and operations for Bashas’ banners that include Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store and Bashas’ Diné grocery stores across Arizona and New Mexico.
CHANDLER, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Tempe renters suffering as city’s share of affordable units tanks

Half of Tempe renters are stretching their paychecks to keep a roof over their heads, according to a new city-commissioned report. It shows Tempe’s occupied rental market has a smaller percent share of affordable units than any other peer college town included in the study. The figures indicate that the “severe deficit” can only be fixed by more than doubling the number of lower-income units in city ― a lofty goal that will take years to achieve if it’s even attainable.
TEMPE, AZ
theshelbyreport.com

Walmart Introduces Grocery Drone Delivery In Arizona

Walmart, in partnership with DroneUp, is introducing drone delivery service for customers in the Phoenix, Arizona, area and will be fulfilled from four stores. This marks the first time customers in the state can take advantage of Walmart’s drone delivery, following the retailer’s earlier announcement of plans to expand its DroneUp network to reach four million additional households across six states. Walmart has executed thousands of same-day drone deliveries to date.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

N. Phoenix Office Project Would be Among Largest Post-Pandemic

The Phoenix City Council will vote this week on a development agreement and infrastructure reimbursement package for Chevelle Properties LLC. The proposed project would create a 32-acre office campus and 300KSF facility near the SWC of Tatum and Mayo boulevards. The Arizona State Land Department currently owns the site and...
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

LEGO Festival Is Coming To Arizona, Promising Fun For All Ages

If you can dream it, you can build it. The iconic LEGO building blocks have spanned across generations for 90 years. No matter your age, at some point in your life, chances are you were either given a set of LEGO blocks or you have constructed something using the small blocks.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix area jerky store owner shares own battle with addiction

PHOENIX - An Arizona businessman is sharing his story of how he overcame his addiction. For Scott Reed, who owns Reed's Western Jerky, his past is riddled with darkness. "I've had a long, hard life. I've had my ups and downs with drugs and homelessness, and I tried to change my life," said Reed.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Bartender caught sneezing, wiping nose, then not washing hands at a Tempe restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix leads nation with biggest decrease in new home listings

November begins a stretch of four months with typically the lowest home sales of the year – including December, January and February – and this November followed suit, according to the RE/MAX National Housing Report for November. Seasonality was just one factor contributing to November’s 12% drop in home sales from October in the report’s 53 metro areas as fluctuating interest rates and ongoing economic uncertainty weigh on the market. And Phoenix distinguished itself by leading the nation with the biggest decrease in new home listings.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

This Family Restaurant Serves a Taste of Oaxaca for the Holidays

During the month of December, customers at Oaxaca Restaurant on 27th Avenue are greeted with a colorful array of perforated papel picado lanterns and flags, mini Santa Claus figurines, and a group of ornate religious artifacts displayed on the back wall. The colorful shrine includes frames and sculptures of Jesus Christ, La Virgen de la Soledad, and La Virgen de la Juquila, to which many in Oaxaca and Phoenix pray and pay homage, especially in the days leading up to Christmas.
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy