KMPH.com
Random Acts of Kindness leaves one shopper "flabbergasted" in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News and Grocery Outlet are celebrating random acts of kindness. For the 7th year in a row, FOX26 News and Grocery Outlet are working together to give free groceries to unsuspecting shoppers at locations up and down the Central Valley. We will have new...
KMPH.com
Animal shelter in dire need of food, only a week’s worth of supplies left
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Cats and dogs at the Valley Animal Center are in dire need of food. The Fresno shelter took to social media to ask for the public’s help, as they say only a week’s worth of food is left. Valley Animal Center is a...
Amazon helps Santa visit kids at Valley Children’s
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon operation leaders and employees from nearby fulfillment centers in Fresno, Visalia, and Turlock came together on Tuesday to surprise pediatric patients at Valley Children’s Hospital with gifts and the hospital with a donation. The team from Amazon delivered gifts in the form of a stuffed puppy toy and an Amazon […]
KMPH.com
Fresno Mission operating at 147% capacity this holiday season
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Mission said it is currently operating at 147% capacity in its long-term care facility. The Chief Ministry Officer, Priscilla Robbins said in the last 11 years she has worked at the mission she has never seen it this full. "Because of the economy...
Family honoring domestic violence victim by supporting others in need
A mother is making sure her daughter's gift of finding and supporting those in need doesn't end with her tragic death.
KMPH.com
Video: Porch pirate steals Christmas presents, toys from family in southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. — A porch pirate was caught on camera stealing multiple packages not only from one home, but several, a neighbor says. He decided to go on a shopping spree around the neighborhood near Clinton and Temperance in southeast Fresno. According to Brandon Marshall, the accused thief stole...
KMPH.com
Chef Manuel Carbajal, 12/20/22 - Eagle Mountain Christmas Weekend Dinner Special
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Chef Manuel Carbajal from The River Steakhouse at Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville visited Great Day to prepare some delicious food. 4 to 5 lb. Beef tenderloin, trimmed, cut in two pieces and tied. 1 tsp salt. 1/2 tsp black pepper. 2 tbsp olive oil.
KMPH.com
“Santa Claus does not pay impound fees,” illegal sideshows come with hefty price tag
Santa Claus does not pay impound fees; this is a message from the Fresno Police Department, as sideshows are becoming more and more common. This past weekend, officers were called to an illegal sideshow near Woodward Park. Up above, an Eagle1 Helicopter was able to track down a truck that was seen doing burnouts.
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Robbers attack woman, teens held up at gunpoint in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives are now investigating two robberies that took place Wednesday, just three hours apart in Fresno. Fresno Police confirms that the two cases are believed to be related. The victims told FOX26 News they believe they were followed home after they shopped at Asia Supermarket...
Hanford Sentinel
Family nurse practitioner comes home to Corcoran
As family nurse practitioner Amandeep Kaur prepared to meet her new clinic team in Corcoran, she felt nervous and excited at the same time. After serving as a hospital registered nurse and charge nurse in Visalia for eight years, she was starting a new career in primary care. Then, in...
TCSO: 2 found in possession of stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were found to be in possession of a stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary School in Strathmore, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office officials said. According to the authorities, on Thursday, around 8:45 a.m. deputies were called to a burglary report at the school. During the investigation, deputies say they learned […]
Fentanyl Deaths: Valley health experts sending out an urgent warning
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new report from the CDC on the number of young people who have died from fentanyl has valley health experts sending out an urgent warning. Fentanyl is taking a tragic toll on teens across the united states— and right here in the Central Valley. The CDC has released a study […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Denture & Implant Center Fresno: Solutions for your smile
It’s estimated that 175 million Americans have at least one missing tooth or several failing teeth, but there are many solutions out there for completing or perfecting your smile. Dr. Mark Davis at the Denture & Implant Center Fresno has 30 years of experience and a range of solutions...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Coleman Oszilan Kettering
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Coleman Oszilan Kettering. Coleman Kettering is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Assault. 33-year-old Kettering is 5' 11" tall, 210 lbs., and has brown hair and green eyes. If you know where Coleman Kettering is hiding, call...
yourcentralvalley.com
FRESNO COUNTY: Electronic theft of benefits up 2000%
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Electronic thieves have stolen from nearly 3,000 state benefit cardholders in Fresno County this year. According to the Fresno County Department of Social Services (DSS), con artists stole benefits from around 120 cards in Fresno County. This year that number dramatically increased by over 2000% with 2,800 cards hit in the county.
goldrushcam.com
Police Arrest Tulare County Woman for Vandalizing Terra Bella School
December 22, 2022 - Just after 8:99 a.m. on December 19, 2022, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to Carl Smith Middle School in the 23800 block of Avenue 92 in Terra Bella for damage to a window. During their investigation, Deputies determined a double-panel window was broken, a...
IDENTIFIED: Selma teenagers involved in fatal crash
SELMA, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The Selma Police Department say they have identified the victim and driver involved in a traffic collision that occurred in Selma on Dec. 8, 2022. Police say 17-year-old Briseida Mariscal of Selma was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Floral Ave. and Wright St. suffering significant injuries. According to […]
KMJ
Teen Stabbed In Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Central Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a house on Mayfair Drive, near Clinton Avenue and First Street, for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies arrived, they say...
KMPH.com
Man wanted, needs to be identified after breaking into businesses in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — Do you know this man?. According to Madera Police, he’s responsible for breaking into multiple businesses and stealing several items. Anyone with information regarding the suspect can call the Madera Police Department at 559-675-4220 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
WATCH: Fresno sheriff provides details into two investigations
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference Thursday morning on two separate investigations. Officials say Fresno County Sheriff-Elect John Zanoni will provide details of two separate investigations that have since overlapped into one larger case.
