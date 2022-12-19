ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Random Acts of Kindness leaves one shopper "flabbergasted" in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News and Grocery Outlet are celebrating random acts of kindness. For the 7th year in a row, FOX26 News and Grocery Outlet are working together to give free groceries to unsuspecting shoppers at locations up and down the Central Valley. We will have new...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Amazon helps Santa visit kids at Valley Children’s

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon operation leaders and employees from nearby fulfillment centers in Fresno, Visalia, and Turlock came together on Tuesday to surprise pediatric patients at Valley Children’s Hospital with gifts and the hospital with a donation. The team from Amazon delivered gifts in the form of a stuffed puppy toy and an Amazon […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Mission operating at 147% capacity this holiday season

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Mission said it is currently operating at 147% capacity in its long-term care facility. The Chief Ministry Officer, Priscilla Robbins said in the last 11 years she has worked at the mission she has never seen it this full. "Because of the economy...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

VIDEO: Robbers attack woman, teens held up at gunpoint in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives are now investigating two robberies that took place Wednesday, just three hours apart in Fresno. Fresno Police confirms that the two cases are believed to be related. The victims told FOX26 News they believe they were followed home after they shopped at Asia Supermarket...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Family nurse practitioner comes home to Corcoran

As family nurse practitioner Amandeep Kaur prepared to meet her new clinic team in Corcoran, she felt nervous and excited at the same time. After serving as a hospital registered nurse and charge nurse in Visalia for eight years, she was starting a new career in primary care. Then, in...
CORCORAN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

TCSO: 2 found in possession of stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were found to be in possession of a stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary School in Strathmore, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office officials said. According to the authorities, on Thursday, around 8:45 a.m. deputies were called to a burglary report at the school. During the investigation, deputies say they learned […]
STRATHMORE, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Denture & Implant Center Fresno: Solutions for your smile

It’s estimated that 175 million Americans have at least one missing tooth or several failing teeth, but there are many solutions out there for completing or perfecting your smile. Dr. Mark Davis at the Denture & Implant Center Fresno has 30 years of experience and a range of solutions...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Coleman Oszilan Kettering

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Coleman Oszilan Kettering. Coleman Kettering is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Assault. 33-year-old Kettering is 5' 11" tall, 210 lbs., and has brown hair and green eyes. If you know where Coleman Kettering is hiding, call...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

FRESNO COUNTY: Electronic theft of benefits up 2000%

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Electronic thieves have stolen from nearly 3,000 state benefit cardholders in Fresno County this year. According to the Fresno County Department of Social Services (DSS), con artists stole benefits from around 120 cards in Fresno County. This year that number dramatically increased by over 2000% with 2,800 cards hit in the county.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Selma teenagers involved in fatal crash

SELMA, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The Selma Police Department say they have identified the victim and driver involved in a traffic collision that occurred in Selma on Dec. 8, 2022. Police say 17-year-old Briseida Mariscal of Selma was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Floral Ave. and Wright St. suffering significant injuries. According to […]
SELMA, CA
KMJ

Teen Stabbed In Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Central Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a house on Mayfair Drive, near Clinton Avenue and First Street, for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies arrived, they say...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy