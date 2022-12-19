ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Boone School District cancels classes for Thursday

By Ryan Shiner
EDITOR'S NOTE: Incorrect information about a school event provided by the source has been removed.

ASHLAND, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Southern Boone School District sent an email to parents on Monday stating that it would be canceling classes on Thursday.

The district said it would be treated as a traditional snow day. The ABC17 Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking possible snowfall on Thursday . Any additional closings in the area can be found here.

"We wanted to make this decision now so it provides advance notice of the snow day and that you can make any necessary arrangements for your child/children," the email says. "The school district also wanted to make sure teachers and staff in the primary and elementary schools had time to reschedule this week’s holiday parties for students."

The email stated the primary school’s winter parties will take place from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. The elementary school’s holiday parties will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

This precedes the school district's winter break, which starts Friday and runs through Jan. 4.

