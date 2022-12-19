Snow causing major problems on Twin Cities roads during PM commute
A light but persistent snow system over the Twin Cities is causing major problems on the roads Monday afternoon.
This is the situation as of 4:40 p.m., with multiple crashes and spinouts being reported across the metro, with hotspots including I-35W in the north metro, and Hwy. 169 in the west metro.
This in turn is having a knock-on effect on travel times, with congestion and slowdowns being reported on the majority of major roads in the Twin Cities.
One of the crashes caught on camera can be seen at the top of this page, with Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras capturing a semi-trailer jackknifing on eastbound I-94 near Hwy. 101 in Rogers.
Today's light snow is but the appetizer for a huge storm that will arrive in the state on Wednesday, bringing with it dangerous blizzard conditions that the National Weather Service is describing as "life-threatening."
You can read more about that here.
Comments / 0