Supreme Court delays end of border restriction 2 days before slated lifting

By José Ignacio Castañeda Perez, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
The Supreme Court temporarily halted the end of a Trump-era border restriction that was tentatively projected to lift Wednesday, potentially delaying the termination of a policy that has been used to expel migrants more than 2.4 million times.

The decision stemmed from Arizona, alongside 18 other conservative states, on Monday asking the Supreme Court to delay the end of Title 42. The Supreme Court's temporary delay gave proponents and critics of the pandemic-era policy more time to submit written arguments to the court.

Republican officials with the states filed an emergency stay with the Supreme Court after being denied a request Friday by a federal appeals court. The states asked the Supreme Court to temporarily block a lower court ruling, which found Title 42’s implementation broke the law.

Title 42 was first invoked under the Trump administration in March 2020 and has continued to be enforced by the Biden administration as a tool to mitigate flows of migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border. The policy allows border officials to rapidly expel migrants and shutter ports of entry to asylum seekers.

“Getting rid of Title 42 will recklessly and needlessly endanger more Americans and migrants by exacerbating the catastrophe that is occurring at our southern border,” Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a Republican, said in a written news release announcing the emergency request.

The states argued in their request that the “failure to grant a stay will cause a crisis of unprecedented proportions at the border” and that the states will suffer “massive” irreparable harm if the policy’s end is not delayed. The Supreme Court ordered a response from the Biden administration by Tuesday at 5 p.m. (EST).

Advocates and migrants have denounced the policy that has forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexican border communities, often facing discrimination and dangerous conditions. The policy has bottled up tens of thousands of asylum seekers and migrants in Mexican border cities.

Leaders of communities along the Arizona-Mexico border are preparing for Title 42’s end in contrasting ways.

Nogales, Ariz., Mayor Arturo Garino said no preparations are in place for when the policy ends while Yuma-area leaders are preparing for a significant strain on humanitarian and healthcare resources.

Marco Antonio “Tony” Reyes, chairperson of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, declared an emergency in unincorporated areas of the county on Dec. 14 in preparation for the expected influx of migrants at the border.

The end of the restriction could also incite a new wave of migrants to leave their countries and come to the U.S., experts say.

In May, President Biden tried to rescind the health policy but a federal judge in Louisiana subsequently blocked the administration’s efforts. The judge’s decision came in a lawsuit filed by Brnovich.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington, D.C., vacated the policy on Nov. 15 and gave the Biden administration five weeks to prepare for the end of the restriction.

The Biden administration appealed Sullivan's order, focusing on the authority of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue orders regulating migration, but maintained it would respect the Dec. 21 deadline.

After Sullivan’s decision to vacate Title 42, Arizona, alongside 14 other states, filed a motion in federal court seeking to prevent the end of the restriction.

Have a news tip or story idea about the border and its communities? Contact the reporter at josecastaneda@arizonarepublic.com or connect with him on Twitter @joseicastaneda.

