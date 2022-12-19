Read full article on original website
Casa Bonita set to re-open in May 2023Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Highlands Ranch Cafe Rio Mexican Grill's grand opening rescheduledNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
Thousands Of Americans To Receive Up To $600 in BonusesAneka DuncanDenver, CO
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice CareOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Super Bowl Champion Running Back DiesOnlyHomersDenver, CO
In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?
With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
It’s So Cold in Colorado, It Caused a Fork to Freeze in Mid-Air
On Thursday, Coloradans across the state awoke to frigid temperatures and several inches of freshly fallen snow. The arctic blast led to many delays and closures, but it also provided some beautiful winter sights and scenery. Residents have been sharing pictures of the polar vortex all day, including images of...
Adventurous Souls Will Love Staying in this Cozy Colorado Yurt
Staying in a yurt offers adventurous travelers the unique balance between being immersed in nature, while also having the luxury of certain, modern conveniences. Stay Overnight in a Mongolian Yurt in Ward, Colorado. This is Colorado glamping at its finest. Whether your travels take you to Colorado, or somewhere else,...
How to Protect Your Pets in the Colorado Cold
Cold weather in Colorado never seems to stick around for long. One day, snow will cover the ground, and the next, it will have melted away. But this week, the Centennial State is forecasted to enter a deep freeze, with wind chills bringing temperatures to -50°. We know how to stay warm — but how do we keep our pets safe?
Colorado’s Casa Bonita Finally Set To Re-Open after 3 Years. So Exciting
After what feels like forever without Colorado's famous Casa Bonita, we finally know when to expect its grand re-opening. We can't wait. Formerly part of an entertainment restaurant chain, which began in Oklahoma City in 1968, the now famous Casa Bonita opened its doors in Denver, Colorado, in 1973. Through various ownership changes over the years, the Denver restaurant continued to operate until the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 forced the restaurant to close its doors. From there, Casa Bonita eventually filed for bankruptcy in April of 2021, and the future of this historic landmark looked extremely bleak. Until two fellas from "South Park, Colorado," came along to save the day.
Colorado’s Front Range Could See Cold That Hasn’t Been Felt in 8 Years
Heading into Christmas, the Front Range and eastern plains of Colorado are going to see temperatures plunge sharply. Whatever steps you take to keep warm, be prepared to implement them. Looking outside, here on Monday, it's hard to believe that we are going to be miserable later in the week,...
Dog the Bounty Hunter Sells Famous Colorado Mansion for Nearly $1.6 Million
Between former presidents, sports standouts, and A-list actors, many celebrities have called Colorado home. Until recently, one of those stars was Duane "Dog" Chapman. Better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, Chapman is a Denver native who previously lived in a stunning Castle Rock mansion that he featured on his various TV shows.
Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’
It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
One More Night to Catch the ‘Santa Tour’ Rolling Through the Windsor Area
A very short, though very unique, parade has been making its way through the Windsor and Severance neighborhoods, so that Santa can say "Merry Christmas." If you've seen Greeley's "Light the Night" parade or the "Catch the Glow" parade in Estes Park, you'll want to put this tiny parade on your list. It's great how Santa has been getting to use a fire engine from Windsor-Severance Fire Rescue.
Fort Collins Police Honor Slain Officer Over 100 Years After His Death
Over 100 years later, Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) still remembers the loss of one of their officers. According to a Facebook post from FCPS, Officer Charles Brockman died on December 17, 1911, while pursuing a suspected killer. The incident began that night, when Brockman was patrolling the area near Linden and Walnut.
Beloved Fort Collins Craft Bar to Close on Christmas Eve
For nearly two years, Extra Arts & Drafts brought the joys of crafting and drinking to Old Town Fort Collins. Unfortunately, that's about to change. According to the Coloradoan, Northern Colorado locals Jeff and Amy White opened the "arts and crafts" bar in February of 2021, allowing Choice City residents to create a variety of projects — including string art, bottle openers, resin jewelry, and more — over drinks.
Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery
A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
Remnants of a World War II POW Camp Can Be Found in Greeley
During World War II, more than 3,000 German and Austrian prisoners were shipped overseas by the Allies to a P.O.W. camp that was located just outside Greeley, Colorado. These individuals were captured while serving under General Rommel in North Africa. Constructed in the 1940s, Colorado's Camp 202 was situated on...
One Pizza Joint in Windsor Closes; New Pizza Joint in Its Place
Seemingly out of nowhere, a fairly popular pizza spot in Windsor has disappeared, only to suddenly be replaced by a different pizza proprietor. You get word that there's a new pizza joint in town and you rush out to get photos of the place. When you arrive at their location, you find that they've taken over a place that you didn't even know was closed. It can be very confusing.
What Are These ‘Ootboxes’ That Are Coming to Future Legends in Windsor?
A product featured on "Shark Tank" will be coming to Windsor's Future Legends, but what are they, exactly?. Future Legends Sports Complex in Windsor is really beginning to take shape, and they've just announced that they're brining in four of these "futuristic" buildings. What are they, exactly, and what will they be used for?
