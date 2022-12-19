West Virginia school employee charged with assault and battery of a disabled child

MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a press release from Superintendent Ronald Stephens of Berkeley County Schools, a staff member at Opequon Elementary School has been charged with assault and battery of a disabled child.

“It is important to me that our community understands that in some situations involving a specific school, we provide information to that school staff and families when we are able to do so,” Stephens said. “Our school district is bound by student and personnel laws and cannot jeopardize sharing information that is not our information to share.”

On December 5th, a staff member at the school reported an incident involving a staff member and one of the students, to the school administration.

According to Opequon Elementary Principal Dr. Krista Ematrudo, immediate action was taken, and a mandated report was filed with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department.

The staff member was immediately removed from the classroom and placed on administrative leave while the incident was investigated.

“I have been informed that the staff member under investigation has been charged with assault and battery of a disabled child which is the direct result of the mandated report,” Dr. Ematrudo said. “While I cannot share additional details as this is both a legal and personnel matter, please know that I will continue to put the safety of our students as a top priority.”

Dr. Ematrudo says that she takes her job seriously and encourages anyone with concerns to reach out.

No other details have been released at this time.