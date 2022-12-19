ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, WV

West Virginia school employee charged with assault and battery of a disabled child

By Austin Simms
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FsnIk_0jo7w7Ea00

MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a press release from Superintendent Ronald Stephens of Berkeley County Schools, a staff member at Opequon Elementary School has been charged with assault and battery of a disabled child.

“It is important to me that our community understands that in some situations involving a specific school, we provide information to that school staff and families when we are able to do so,” Stephens said. “Our school district is bound by student and personnel laws and cannot jeopardize sharing information that is not our information to share.”

On December 5th, a staff member at the school reported an incident involving a staff member and one of the students, to the school administration.

According to Opequon Elementary Principal Dr. Krista Ematrudo, immediate action was taken, and a mandated report was filed with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department.

The staff member was immediately removed from the classroom and placed on administrative leave while the incident was investigated.

“I have been informed that the staff member under investigation has been charged with assault and battery of a disabled child which is the direct result of the mandated report,” Dr. Ematrudo said. “While I cannot share additional details as this is both a legal and personnel matter, please know that I will continue to put the safety of our students as a top priority.”

Dr. Ematrudo says that she takes her job seriously and encourages anyone with concerns to reach out.

No other details have been released at this time.

Comments / 6

Sherann
3d ago

Why does this keep happening in Berkeley County? I have a son with Autism and he attended Jefferson County schools for 17. He was never harmed or bullied. Berkeley County needs to get this figured out.

Reply
9
Do Right
2d ago

I hope it's on camera. Clearly they need to know a little more about employees before allowing them around children.

Reply
3
Born to live free
3d ago

Put the staff member in a room with the parents and leave them alone...

Reply
8
Related
theriver953.com

WPD investigate people held against their will

The Winchester Police Department (WPD) report resolving a situation involving a firearm and captives inside a residence. Several people inside the home including children were being held by a person with a gun. A perimeter was established, and an entry team was organized to make their way into the home.
WINCHESTER, VA
wchstv.com

W.Va. elementary school staffer accused of assault and battery on a disabled child

MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WCHS) — An elementary school worker in Berkeley County is accused of abusing a student with special needs. William Hufnagel, 54, of Harpers Ferry is charged with battery and assault of a disabled child, according to a criminal complaint filed in Berkeley County Magistrate Court. It is not clear what Hufnagel's title is at the school. The principal referred to him as a "staff member" and his information is not listed on Berkeley County Schools' website.
MARTINSBURG, WV
CBS Baltimore

Merle Unger, who was handed life sentence for killing Hagerstown officer, released from prison

BALTIMORE -- A man sentenced in 1976 to life plus 40 years for killing an off-duty Hagerstown police officer has been freed.A Talbot County judge on Wednesday ordered that the 73-year-old Merle Unger be released to a Baltimore re-entry program. Unger was convicted of murder in the shooting death of Donald Kline during a grocery store robbery.  In 2013, the Court of Appeals found that the trial judge had given erroneous jury instructions in Unger's case, but he was retried and reconvicted. In a Summer hearing, 15 corrections officers testified in support of his release. "At this juncture, the court is persuaded that Mr. Unger has sincerely repented and concentrated on being of service to others," Circuit Court Judge Broughton M. Earnest wrote in an opinion, the Baltimore Banner reports.   The Banner reports that in his time in prison, Unger got married and had two children. He also started a program in which he's sent cards and poems to police departments across the country and families who have lost colleagues and loved ones in the line of duty. 
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WTAJ

Woman charged with DUI after crash with kids in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman is facing charges after Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said she was under the influence of alcohol when she crashed her SUV with three kids inside. Troopers from the PSP Bedford station were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash and were told by EMTs that the driver, […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
mocoshow.com

MCPD: 62-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage After Eating Dinner With His Family; Police Urging the Public for Assistance

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones, along with County Executive Marc Elrich and 3rd District Commander David McBain held a press conference regarding the Wednesday night homicide that occurred in the Wayne Avenue Parking Garage (Garage 60) near Ellsworth Dr. in Downtown Silver Spring. The victim has been identified as Charles Reynolds, 62, of Silver Spring. Reynolds was bringing leftovers to his vehicle after eating dinner with his family at a nearby restaurant when he was shot and killed in the stairwell of the garage. It does not appear to be a robbery as none of the victim’s personal items were taken. There are no suspects at this time. You can view the full press conference here.
SILVER SPRING, MD
abc27.com

Franklin County residents scammed out of over $100K

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police say two people in Chambersburg were scammed out of over $100,000. State Police say two unknown people contacted the Chambersburg residents, one claiming to be from Microsoft and another from Chase Bank Security. The two suspects are believed to be men with...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
wfmd.com

Union Bridge Woman Enters Plea For Running Over Another Woman With A Motor Vehicle

She’s scheduled to be sentenced next year. Chelsea Anne Kendall (Photo from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) Frederick, Md (KM) A plea was entered on Tuesday in Frederick County Circuit Court by a Union Bridge woman for running over another person with a motor vehicle. . Chelsea Anne Kendall, 39, entered an alford plea to 1st-degree assault. That means she doesn’t admit guilt, but acknowledges the State has enough evidence for a conviction.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDTV

Deputy dies at Ruby Memorial after crash involving semi

FROSTBURG, Md. (WDTV) - A deputy with the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown early Wednesday after a crash in Frostburg, Maryland Tuesday evening. Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to a crash westbound on I-68 at Route 36 in Frostburg...
FROSTBURG, MD
WJLA

Outraged Loudoun County parents prepare to oust school board in 2023

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Next month, former superintendent Scott Ziegler and Loudoun County Public Schools spokesperson Wayde Byard are expected to appear in court again as they defend themselves against indictments stemming from a special grand jury investigation into how LCPS handled sexual assaults at two different schools.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Unbelted Driver Ejected, Killed In VA Crash, Police Say

A 26-year-old man who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt died after crashing his Honda while speeding in Northern Virginia overnight, police said.Manassas resident Alex Randy Portillo died at a Virginia hospital late on Tuesday, Dec. 20, following a single-vehicle crash where he rolled over his 2014 Honda C…
MANASSAS, VA
DC News Now

Woman hit by car in Fairfax County dies

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a woman died at the hospital after a car hit her as she tried to cross a stretch of Richmond Highway in the Alexandria area Wednesday. The Fairfax County Police Department said Kim Hampton, 72, wasn’t in a crosswalk as she made her way across […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy