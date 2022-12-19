ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Iowa Signee Profile: DL Anterio Thompson

Signing Day is exciting for everyone. Fans get to know their future Hawkeyes, prospects see dreams to reality and coaches get to breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the guys they spend years recruiting are officially in the program. As HawkeyeInsider does every year, we'll be giving fans an overview of what each prospect brings to the table and a bit of background information. Let's dive into it.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Former Hawkeye Turns Panther via Transfer Portal

Offensive guard for Iowa Josh Volk announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on November 29, less than a week after the Hawkeyes' 24-17 loss to Nebraska. The former Cedar Rapids Xavier prep is now headed an hour and a half north and is set to don purple and gold.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
247Sports

Iowa Signee Profile: QB Marco Lainez

Signing Day is exciting for everyone. Fans get to know their future Hawkeyes, prospects see dreams to reality and coaches get to breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the guys they spend years recruiting are officially in the program. As HawkeyeInsider does every year, we'll be giving fans an overview of what each prospect brings to the table and a bit of background information. Let's dive into it.
IOWA CITY, IA
Scorebook Live

A complete list of Iowa high school football D-I signees

By Kevin White  The Division I football early signing period began Wednesday. Below is a list of Iowa FBS and FCS players who signed Wednesday. If we missed anyone, please email nate@scorebooklive.com DL – Lance Berends, Hartley-Melvin-SanbornWR – Kai Black, UrbandaleDL – Gene Blaylock, ...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Proctor explains decision to leave Iowa for Alabama

ALTOONA, Iowa — Kadyn Proctor has officially signed with the University of Alabama and is receiving criticism for it. The Southeast Polk senior is rated as the No. 1 offensive lineman in the nation and No. 5 player overall. He verbally committed to the University of Iowa back on...
IOWA CITY, IA
iheart.com

University of Iowa Moving Basketball Game Times Up Due to Winter Storm

(Iowa City, IA) -- The University of Iowa is moving its men's and women's basketball game times up due to the expected winter storm. The Hawkeye women's team will face Dartmouth at Carver Hawkeye Arena Wednesday, with tipoff scheduled for 12:01pm and will be streamed on B1G+. The Hawkeye men's team will play Eastern Illinois after the Hawkeye women's game with an approximate tipoff time of 2:31pm. The men's game will be carried on B1G+.
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, Finley and Allen Hospitals released their list of the top baby names for 2022. Nationally, the most popular girl’s name was Olivia, and the most popular boy’s name was Liam. That marks the second year in a row those two names were the top choice.
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

Pearson lays of 50 from Iowa City office

An Iowa City business is laying off dozens of employees ahead of the holidays. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports Pearson is laying off 50 employees from its North Dodge Street location. Dan Nelson, vice president of Pearson’s global media relations, told the newspaper on Wednesday the layoffs were made, “to invest in priorities that will better serve our customers and drive growth in a rapidly changing market.”
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Riverside on three-game win streak, building momentum

(Oakland) -- Riverside girls basketball is off to a solid start to the season and riding a three-game win streak. A string of victories over Missouri Valley, Audubon and Red Oak has pushed the Bulldogs (4-3) above .500 for the first time this season. “The kids are just having fun...
RIVERSIDE, IA
progressivegrocer.com

Hy-Vee Makes Multiple Executive Moves

At Hy-Vee Inc.’s recent annual stockholders meeting, Randy Edeker, the company’s executive chairman of the board and executive director, revealed various leadership changes. These were as follows:. Hy-Vee CEO Jeremy Gosch was named vice chairman of Hy-Vee’s board of directors. Gosch started his Hy-Vee career in 1996 as...
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Mercy Iowa City reinstitutes universal masking, visitor restrictions

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Iowa City said it is reinstituting its universal masking and revised visitor restrictions policy starting Thursday amid increasing cases of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. Under the policy, masking is required by all Mercy staff and visitors, and visitors are restricted to two per...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy