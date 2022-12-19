Read full article on original website
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Iowa Signee Profile: DL Anterio Thompson
Signing Day is exciting for everyone. Fans get to know their future Hawkeyes, prospects see dreams to reality and coaches get to breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the guys they spend years recruiting are officially in the program. As HawkeyeInsider does every year, we'll be giving fans an overview of what each prospect brings to the table and a bit of background information. Let's dive into it.
Former Hawkeye Turns Panther via Transfer Portal
Offensive guard for Iowa Josh Volk announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on November 29, less than a week after the Hawkeyes' 24-17 loss to Nebraska. The former Cedar Rapids Xavier prep is now headed an hour and a half north and is set to don purple and gold.
Iowa Signee Profile: QB Marco Lainez
Signing Day is exciting for everyone. Fans get to know their future Hawkeyes, prospects see dreams to reality and coaches get to breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the guys they spend years recruiting are officially in the program. As HawkeyeInsider does every year, we'll be giving fans an overview of what each prospect brings to the table and a bit of background information. Let's dive into it.
saturdaytradition.com
Kadyn Proctor explains key flip away from Iowa, signing with Nick Saban's Alabama program
Kadyn Proctor is making a change. The 6-foot-7, 330-pound offensive tackle signed with the Alabama Crimson Tide after originally committing to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Proctor is listed as the top tackle in the 2023 class and No. 5 prospect overall in the country according to 247 Sports. It’s an extra...
A complete list of Iowa high school football D-I signees
By Kevin White The Division I football early signing period began Wednesday. Below is a list of Iowa FBS and FCS players who signed Wednesday. If we missed anyone, please email nate@scorebooklive.com DL – Lance Berends, Hartley-Melvin-SanbornWR – Kai Black, UrbandaleDL – Gene Blaylock, ...
CBS Sports
How to watch Iowa vs. Eastern Illinois: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The Iowa Hawkeyes will stay at home another game and welcome the Eastern Illinois Panthers at 3:30 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. The Hawkeyes took their game at home this past Saturday with ease, bagging a...
KCCI.com
Proctor explains decision to leave Iowa for Alabama
ALTOONA, Iowa — Kadyn Proctor has officially signed with the University of Alabama and is receiving criticism for it. The Southeast Polk senior is rated as the No. 1 offensive lineman in the nation and No. 5 player overall. He verbally committed to the University of Iowa back on...
iheart.com
University of Iowa Moving Basketball Game Times Up Due to Winter Storm
(Iowa City, IA) -- The University of Iowa is moving its men's and women's basketball game times up due to the expected winter storm. The Hawkeye women's team will face Dartmouth at Carver Hawkeye Arena Wednesday, with tipoff scheduled for 12:01pm and will be streamed on B1G+. The Hawkeye men's team will play Eastern Illinois after the Hawkeye women's game with an approximate tipoff time of 2:31pm. The men's game will be carried on B1G+.
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
cbs2iowa.com
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
KCRG.com
Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, Finley and Allen Hospitals released their list of the top baby names for 2022. Nationally, the most popular girl’s name was Olivia, and the most popular boy’s name was Liam. That marks the second year in a row those two names were the top choice.
KCJJ
Pearson lays of 50 from Iowa City office
An Iowa City business is laying off dozens of employees ahead of the holidays. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports Pearson is laying off 50 employees from its North Dodge Street location. Dan Nelson, vice president of Pearson’s global media relations, told the newspaper on Wednesday the layoffs were made, “to invest in priorities that will better serve our customers and drive growth in a rapidly changing market.”
KCRG.com
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol says travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City after multiple crashes. Iowa DOT cameras show multiple semi crashes that have backed up traffic, with one of them being between County Road V52 and County Road V66, three miles west of Williamsburg. The other crash is on I-80 east of Newton.
kmaland.com
Riverside on three-game win streak, building momentum
(Oakland) -- Riverside girls basketball is off to a solid start to the season and riding a three-game win streak. A string of victories over Missouri Valley, Audubon and Red Oak has pushed the Bulldogs (4-3) above .500 for the first time this season. “The kids are just having fun...
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Chocolate Shop in the State
When it comes to chocolate, there's a shop here in Iowa that does it right! A new study from 24/7 Wall Street has named Chocolate Manor in Davenport as the best chocolate shop in the state!. Chocolate Manor is located at 110 E 2nd Street and is a family-owned and...
progressivegrocer.com
Hy-Vee Makes Multiple Executive Moves
At Hy-Vee Inc.’s recent annual stockholders meeting, Randy Edeker, the company’s executive chairman of the board and executive director, revealed various leadership changes. These were as follows:. Hy-Vee CEO Jeremy Gosch was named vice chairman of Hy-Vee’s board of directors. Gosch started his Hy-Vee career in 1996 as...
KCRG.com
Mercy Iowa City reinstitutes universal masking, visitor restrictions
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Iowa City said it is reinstituting its universal masking and revised visitor restrictions policy starting Thursday amid increasing cases of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. Under the policy, masking is required by all Mercy staff and visitors, and visitors are restricted to two per...
These Are the Top 8 Mexican Restaurants in the Cedar Valley
What's better than some great sizzlin' fajitas? Maybe if there's a margarita on the side! Mmm. If you're looking for a good Mexican restaurant in the Cedar Valley, you've found the right list!. Try not to get too hungry!. The top 12 Mexican restaurants in the Cedar Valley. These are...
This Iowa Airport Is One of the Worst for Holiday Travel
It's one of the most important parts of the holidays each year - travel. Getting where you need to be on time without breaking the bank can make the difference between a magical Christmas or a holiday nightmare. According to AAA, seven million of us are expected to take to...
KCRG.com
Some prefer to take their chances outside despite blizzard conditions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There is a low-barrier emergency shelter in Cedar Rapids for the homeless to stay warm during frigid conditions. However, even when there’s a blizzard in the forecast, there are those who say they’d prefer to take their chances out in the weather. One...
