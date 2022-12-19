Read full article on original website
The Million Dollar Drag Race is moving to World Wide Technology Raceway in 2023
Next season there will be one million exciting reasons to head to the Midwest as World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, will become the new host venue for the 28th annual Mickey Thompson Million Dollar Drag Race on September 12-16, 2023. Folk Promotions considered countless race tracks in search...
Still Unfinished Business Left for Formula 1 Legend Lewis Hamilton
The 2022 Formula One season is very much one that British driver Lewis Hamilton will be looking to forget. Having won six of the previous eight world titles and running Max Verstappen all the way to the wire in 2021, many would have expected the Mercedes driver to put up a similar fight this time around, but it hasn’t proven to be the case.
Movin’ on up! Rahal Excited to Contend for Overall Wins
Bobby Rahal is justifiably proud as he surveys Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s brand-new race shop from his upper-level corner office. The expansive facility in the northern Indianapolis suburb houses Rahal’s IndyCar effort along with BMW M Team RLL, the German marque’s works partner, fielding a pair of BMW M Hybrid V8 prototypes in the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class of the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
Stafford Speedway to host SRX Racing July 13th for Thursday Night Thunder Live on ESPN
Superstar Racing Experience officials have announced their 2023 season schedule and for the 3rd consecutive season will make a stop at Stafford Speedway. Stafford Springs, CT will host the first event of the 2023 season, Thursday, July 13th. The entire SRX schedule will air live on ESPN under the “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.
Josh Williams Returns to DGM Racing in 2023
With a renewed partnership, DGM Racing and Josh Williams have their eyes set on their 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. Coming off a 15th-place finish together in the championship race at Phoenix Raceway, Williams will return to the No. 92 Chevrolet Camaro with many of his cornerstone partners. Key partners supporting his fifth full-time NXS season include Alloy Employer Services, Star-Tron, Sleep Well Inc., Coolray and General Formulations.
SRX Announces 2023 Schedule and Tracks
Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) have announced their 2023 season schedule. The races will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding. The series will kick off its 2023 schedule at Stafford...
Grandview Speedway Releases Update for Tire and Rule Information, Season Opens April 1
Track officials from Grandview Speedway are releasing some more information regarding the upcoming 2023 race season. An update regarding the American Racer tires that are used for competition at Grandview Speedway will have some changes for the new season. Tires will no longer be marked with the Grandview Speedway stamp,...
Brayton Laster to Return for a Pair of Races with Mullins Racing
After making his ARCA Menards Series debut with Mullins Racing last season, 20-year-old Brayton Laster will return to the team for a pair of events in 2023. Laster, from Greenwood, Indiana, will once again compete in the opening race of the ARCA Menards Series season at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18 and the third race of the year at Talladega Superspeedway on April 22.
2023 Drivers Recruitment Day postponed to February 3
The December 16 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Drivers Recruitment Program test day has been postponed due to a cold weather wave in France and has been rescheduled for February 3rd, 2023. The new date for the Drivers Recruitment Day will allow drivers from all over the world to properly enjoy the Pure Racing experience and have a chance to enter the 2023 NWES season.
Hickory Motor Speedway Date Completes ASA STARS 2023 Schedule
The lone date missing from the 2023 ASA STARS National Tour is no longer a mystery. Series officials announced today that Thursday, May 25 will be the race date for the national pavement Super Late Model series event at the Hickory Motor Speedway in North Carolina. The midweek race serves...
Slinger Speedway Joins High School Racing Association in 2023
The world’s fastest quarter-mile asphalt oval race track has added the High School Racing Association (HSRA) series to its schedule in 2023 with four dates planned for the race season. Slinger Speedway joins Beaver Dam Raceway, Dells Raceway Park, Tomah-Sparta Speedway, La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway and Madison International Speedway as HSRA-sanctioned race tracks in Wisconsin.
Tommy Dunkel Placed 13th in Turkey Night Grand Prix Sprint Car Main – Chili Bowl Next
At the 81st Annual Turkey Night Grand Prix at the Ventura Raceway on November 26th, Menifee, California’s Tommy Dunkel caught the eyes of many in the near-sellout crowd when he moved up from 22nd to finish 13th in the sprint car main event. Only two other drivers advanced more than Dunkel in the 30-lap race on the famous 1/5 mile track located on the beach at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.
$100,000 on the Line For USAC’s NOS Energy Drink Hoosier Trifecta
USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship competitors will be racing for up to $100,000 in prize money across three marquee events in the state of Indiana during the 2023 season. USAC’s NOS Energy Drink Hoosier Trifecta brings substantial increases in the winner’s share for this upcoming season’s Sprint Car Smackdown,...
