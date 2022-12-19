ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Speedway Digest

Still Unfinished Business Left for Formula 1 Legend Lewis Hamilton

The 2022 Formula One season is very much one that British driver Lewis Hamilton will be looking to forget. Having won six of the previous eight world titles and running Max Verstappen all the way to the wire in 2021, many would have expected the Mercedes driver to put up a similar fight this time around, but it hasn’t proven to be the case.
Speedway Digest

Movin’ on up! Rahal Excited to Contend for Overall Wins

Bobby Rahal is justifiably proud as he surveys Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s brand-new race shop from his upper-level corner office. The expansive facility in the northern Indianapolis suburb houses Rahal’s IndyCar effort along with BMW M Team RLL, the German marque’s works partner, fielding a pair of BMW M Hybrid V8 prototypes in the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class of the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
OHIO STATE
Speedway Digest

Josh Williams Returns to DGM Racing in 2023

With a renewed partnership, DGM Racing and Josh Williams have their eyes set on their 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. Coming off a 15th-place finish together in the championship race at Phoenix Raceway, Williams will return to the No. 92 Chevrolet Camaro with many of his cornerstone partners. Key partners supporting his fifth full-time NXS season include Alloy Employer Services, Star-Tron, Sleep Well Inc., Coolray and General Formulations.
FLORIDA STATE
Speedway Digest

SRX Announces 2023 Schedule and Tracks

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) have announced their 2023 season schedule. The races will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding. The series will kick off its 2023 schedule at Stafford...
MISSOURI STATE
Speedway Digest

Brayton Laster to Return for a Pair of Races with Mullins Racing

After making his ARCA Menards Series debut with Mullins Racing last season, 20-year-old Brayton Laster will return to the team for a pair of events in 2023. Laster, from Greenwood, Indiana, will once again compete in the opening race of the ARCA Menards Series season at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18 and the third race of the year at Talladega Superspeedway on April 22.
GREENWOOD, IN
Speedway Digest

2023 Drivers Recruitment Day postponed to February 3

The December 16 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Drivers Recruitment Program test day has been postponed due to a cold weather wave in France and has been rescheduled for February 3rd, 2023. The new date for the Drivers Recruitment Day will allow drivers from all over the world to properly enjoy the Pure Racing experience and have a chance to enter the 2023 NWES season.
Speedway Digest

Slinger Speedway Joins High School Racing Association in 2023

The world’s fastest quarter-mile asphalt oval race track has added the High School Racing Association (HSRA) series to its schedule in 2023 with four dates planned for the race season. Slinger Speedway joins Beaver Dam Raceway, Dells Raceway Park, Tomah-Sparta Speedway, La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway and Madison International Speedway as HSRA-sanctioned race tracks in Wisconsin.
SLINGER, WI
Speedway Digest

Tommy Dunkel Placed 13th in Turkey Night Grand Prix Sprint Car Main – Chili Bowl Next

At the 81st Annual Turkey Night Grand Prix at the Ventura Raceway on November 26th, Menifee, California’s Tommy Dunkel caught the eyes of many in the near-sellout crowd when he moved up from 22nd to finish 13th in the sprint car main event. Only two other drivers advanced more than Dunkel in the 30-lap race on the famous 1/5 mile track located on the beach at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.
VENTURA, CA
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
532K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy