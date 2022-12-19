ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Gay, WV

Man arrested after trying to fight residents of Fort Gay

By Austin Simms
FORT GAY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Louisa man has been arrested after a disturbance in Fort Gay, Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson announced.

According to Sheriff Thompson, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department received calls that a man was harassing and attempting to fight residents in Fort Gay and fidgeting with something in his pocket.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit was nearby and responded to the call. The suspect was located shortly after and found to be in possession of a concealed handgun and Methamphetamine.

Randel Boggs, of Louisa, KY was arrested and is charged with being a Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm, being a Prohibited Person in Possession of a Concealed Firearm, and felony possession of Methamphetamine.

Boggs is a convicted felon for Nighttime Burglary. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department road patrol assisted.

