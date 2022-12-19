Youngstown man charged with assault on woman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was arraigned in Youngstown Municipal Court Monday after allegations that he assaulted a woman.

Billy McGeorge, 23, is charged with one count of assault.

According to a police report, officers were called to the Shell Gas Station on Midlothian Boulevard Friday after a woman was assaulted.

According to reports, a fight broke out at a home on Palmer Avenue between McGeorge and a woman. At one point, another woman tried to step in and break up the fight, but she was hit multiple times, allegedly by McGeorge.

Police said when they arrived at the gas station, the woman’s eye was severely bruised and swollen to “the size of a golf ball.” Paramedics came and checked the woman out and highly recommended she get x-rays of her eye.

Police went to the home where the woman said it happened, and McGeorge was given a court summons.

McGeorge was arraigned Friday and released on his own recognizance. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim. He’ll return to court for a pretrial on January 31.

