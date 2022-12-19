ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Youngstown man charged with assault on woman

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kdsJ0_0jo7vXom00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was arraigned in Youngstown Municipal Court Monday after allegations that he assaulted a woman.

Billy McGeorge, 23, is charged with one count of assault.

According to a police report, officers were called to the Shell Gas Station on Midlothian Boulevard Friday after a woman was assaulted.

Cortland woman wins $1M scratcher

According to reports, a fight broke out at a home on Palmer Avenue between McGeorge and a woman. At one point, another woman tried to step in and break up the fight, but she was hit multiple times, allegedly by McGeorge.

Police said when they arrived at the gas station, the woman’s eye was severely bruised and swollen to “the size of a golf ball.” Paramedics came and checked the woman out and highly recommended she get x-rays of her eye.

Police went to the home where the woman said it happened, and McGeorge was given a court summons.

McGeorge was arraigned Friday and released on his own recognizance. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim. He’ll return to court for a pretrial on January 31.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 2

Miss America
3d ago

And if he violates that order and hurt again or someone else in the process then what the justice system gonna say evidently he needs to be held accountable with no release this is what’s wrong with the system now innocent people are being held accountable for no reason but real criminals are let back on the streets to hurt other people in the process the system is a game people with out violent crimes are sitting to go to prison but violent criminals are walking the streets

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Coroner IDs Youngstown double homicide victims

The Mahoning County Coroner's Office identified the two people that were shot to death inside a Cherry Hill Avenue home on Tuesday. The coroner reports that 41-year-old Kimberly Kalasky and 51-year-old Joseph Sanders were found deceased inside the home by a man on Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to Youngstown's...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Newton Falls Councilman arrested, accused of pointing gun at brother

Newton Falls Council member John Baryak has been arrested on charges of aggravated menacing and domestic violence. Baryak was booked into the county jail on the charges early Thursday after Sheriff's Deputies arrested him at his North Canal Street home. According to a complaint filed in Newton Falls Municipal Court,...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WFMJ.com

Police: Girard woman returning from bar runs into boyfriend

Police have charged a Girard woman who told officers she spent 7 hours playing pool and drinking in a bar before her car ran into her boyfriend as he was crossing the street near their East Howard Street home early Wednesday. Kierstyn Anderson, 31, was booked into the county jail...
GIRARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown woman sentenced for running down 66-year-old man

A Youngstown woman is going to prison after pleaded guilty to a reduced charge for running over a man, and killing him. Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Maureen Sweeney on Tuesday gave 26-year-old Kasodah Davenport a prison sentence of 7 to 10-and-a-half years after Davenport pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

60K+
Followers
31K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy