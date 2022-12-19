ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How Zelensky was flown to US in the middle of Ukraine war for historic address

The idea of a daring wartime trip by Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington had percolated for some time before the surprise visit was revealed just hours ahead of the Ukrainian president’s arrival. During an October summit in Zagreb, House speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed with her counterpart in the Ukrainian parliament the prospect of Mr Zelensky addressing the US Congress. Biden administration officials had similarly talked for months with Ukraine about a Zelensky visit to the White House, hoping for one before year's end to send an unmistakeable signal of support ahead of a brutal winter that could deepen Russian president...
WASHINGTON STATE
newsnationnow.com

Idaho murders: Signs a person is harboring an awful secret

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — For more than five weeks now, someone has been carrying around the secret that they murdered four people in Moscow, Idaho. Is it possible that the killer is exhibiting strange new behaviors, giving off telltale signs that would be huge red flags?. On Tuesday, NewsNation’s...
MOSCOW, ID
BBC

How did President Zelensky get to Washington?

The extraordinary measures taken to transport Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from Ukraine to the US capital are a sign of just how crucial the relationship is for both countries. After visiting the front line in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky's journey to Washington DC began with an overnight train...
californiaglobe.com

Biden Isn’t Fighting to Preserve Title 42, He’s Fighting to Preserve the Power of the CDC

In March of 2020, President Donald Trump announced the implementation of Title 42, the rarely used clause of the 1944 Public Health Services Law, which gave Customs and Border Protection the authority to rapidly expel illegal aliens attempting to invade the southern border. The upshot was the temporary dismantling of the Democrats’ prized asylum process, which essentially granted any illegal the non existent Right to remain in America by applying for asylum.
LOUISIANA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Expenses of the California Supreme Court

California’s Government Code, in Title 8, Chapter 3, Article 1, provides general provisions related to the state supreme court, most of which deal with costs of running the state’s high court. Government Code Section 68801 requires the seven justices and the officers of the state Supreme Court to be allowed their actual traveling expenses in going to and from their respective places of residence upon the business of the court or to attend its sessions.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy