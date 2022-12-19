Read full article on original website
Related
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
I was released from Russian jail on same day as Brittney Griner – but the US even made me pay for my own flight home
AN American woman who was released from jail in Russia the same day as WNBA star Brittney Griner has claimed the US government made her pay for her own flight home. Sarah Krivanek, 46, was deported back to her home state of California on December 8, nearly a year after she was arrested for assault against her partner.
How Zelensky was flown to US in the middle of Ukraine war for historic address
The idea of a daring wartime trip by Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington had percolated for some time before the surprise visit was revealed just hours ahead of the Ukrainian president’s arrival. During an October summit in Zagreb, House speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed with her counterpart in the Ukrainian parliament the prospect of Mr Zelensky addressing the US Congress. Biden administration officials had similarly talked for months with Ukraine about a Zelensky visit to the White House, hoping for one before year's end to send an unmistakeable signal of support ahead of a brutal winter that could deepen Russian president...
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Federal Judge in Florida Refuses Donald Trump’s Request for ‘Unprecedented’ Intrusion in New York AG’s Fraud Case
A federal judge in Florida refused on Wednesday to grant former President Donald Trump’s request to intrude upon New York Attorney General Letitia James’s enforcement action in connection with her fraud case. “The Trump Organization has already been found guilty by a New-York jury of several counts of...
newsnationnow.com
Idaho murders: Signs a person is harboring an awful secret
MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — For more than five weeks now, someone has been carrying around the secret that they murdered four people in Moscow, Idaho. Is it possible that the killer is exhibiting strange new behaviors, giving off telltale signs that would be huge red flags?. On Tuesday, NewsNation’s...
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Bee Claims Prop. 187 ‘Sought to Ban Immigrants From Receiving Social Services’
A Sacramento Bee reporter made a serious false claim in an article Monday highlighting California’s four newest Latino GOP state lawmakers being barred from the Latino Caucus because they are Republicans. The Globe wondered, “What about equality, equity, tolerance and inclusivity?”. However, in the article, the reporter lied...
BBC
How did President Zelensky get to Washington?
The extraordinary measures taken to transport Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from Ukraine to the US capital are a sign of just how crucial the relationship is for both countries. After visiting the front line in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky's journey to Washington DC began with an overnight train...
californiaglobe.com
Biden Isn’t Fighting to Preserve Title 42, He’s Fighting to Preserve the Power of the CDC
In March of 2020, President Donald Trump announced the implementation of Title 42, the rarely used clause of the 1944 Public Health Services Law, which gave Customs and Border Protection the authority to rapidly expel illegal aliens attempting to invade the southern border. The upshot was the temporary dismantling of the Democrats’ prized asylum process, which essentially granted any illegal the non existent Right to remain in America by applying for asylum.
californiaglobe.com
Expenses of the California Supreme Court
California’s Government Code, in Title 8, Chapter 3, Article 1, provides general provisions related to the state supreme court, most of which deal with costs of running the state’s high court. Government Code Section 68801 requires the seven justices and the officers of the state Supreme Court to be allowed their actual traveling expenses in going to and from their respective places of residence upon the business of the court or to attend its sessions.
Comments / 0