Manhattan, KS

K-State women's soccer adds pair of transfers

(Manhattan) -- Kansas State women’s soccer has added transfers Lydia Myers and Kiran Singh. Myers comes from Texas A&M Commerce where she played in 32 matches and made 13 starts, tallying two goals, three assists and seven points. Singh transfers in from UTSA, where she had 42 starts and posted nine goals and eight assists.
Waverly-Shell Rock's Newsom picks K-State

(Manhattan) -- Waverly-Shell Rock athlete Asa Newsom announced a commitment to Kansas State on Tuesday. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound athlete is the No. 9 ranked player in the state of Iowa, according to 247Sports. Newsom also had Power Five offers from Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Stanford, Missouri, Nebraska and Vanderbilt.
