Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Realus George Jr., Mizzou DL, announces plans for 2023 season
Realus George Jr. announced that he will be returning for Missouri for 1 more season as a graduate senior. The announcement came through George’s Twitter page. He posted a highlight package of his time at Missouri and he acknowledged that he will be coming back to play with his teammates. George tagged Mizzou defensive line coach Al Davis in the post.
Illinois vs. Missouri prediction and odds for Thursday, December 22 (The Tigers want a track meet in St. Louis)
This will be the last game before a Christmas hiatus for both Illinois and Missouri and for Mizzou, it’s their last non-conference game before diving head first into the SEC. It won’t be an easy one. The No. 16 Fighting Illini are 8-3 after a win over Alabama A&M on Saturday, 68-47. Tonight they’ll play at a neutral site in St. Louis.
College Basketball Odds: Illinois vs. Missouri prediction, odds and pick – 12/22/2022
The Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Missouri Tigers in St. Louis. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Illinois Missouri prediction and pick. The Braggin’ Rights game is annually one of the most contentious, lively, fiercely-played games in college basketball. Illinois and Missouri gather in St. Louis for a game which regularly draws a good crowd and generates a lot of energy. Both schools look forward to this game and get after it on the court.
New Mizzou QB Gabarri Johnson 'A Born Leader,' Says Eli Drinkwitz
Gabarri Johnson, the newest quarterback for the Missouri Tigers, is already being rained with praises from coach Eli Drinkwitz.
KOMU
Marching Mizzou and Missouri spirit teams miss Gasparilla Bowl event due to delayed flight
COLUMBIA - Marching Mizzou and Missouri spirit teams missed a Gasparilla Bowl event Thursday due to delayed flights out of Columbia. It took over two hours to board their flight in Columbia, a source confirmed to Missourian reporter Kenny Van Daren. The band and spirit teams then sat for an hour on the tarmac at Columbia Regional Airport before takeoff to Tampa, the source said.
kmaland.com
Missouri adds Northwestern defensive end transfer
(Columbia) -- Missouri added Northwestern defensive end transfer Austin Firestone on Tuesday afternoon. Firestone appeared in three games this past season, logging two tackles. The Niceville, Florida native ranked as the No. 62 defensive lineman in the country during his recruiting cycle.
K Blake Craig Signs With Missouri Tigers
In-state kicker Blake Craig has signed his letter of intent to play for Missouri.
Mizzou, Illinois prepared for 42nd Braggin’ Rights game
ST. LOUIS – The 42nd Braggin’ Rights showdown between the MIssouri Tigers and the Illinois Fightin Illini tips off on Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis. The Illini come into the contest ranked 16th in the country, boasting an 8-3 (0-2) overall record. Earlier in the season, Illinois […]
DE Serigne Tounkara Officially Signs With Missouri
The Tigers add another promising defender to one of college football's best defenses.
Here is the Undisputed Best Sports Bar in all of Missouri
I mean it has won the award for Best Sports Bar in Missouri for 5 years in a row, how much more evidence do you need that it's the best sports bar in the Show-Me State?. Wicked Willie's Sports Grill & Bar has won the Missouri's Best Award for Best Sports bar a whopping five years in a row.
muddyrivernews.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B announces promotion, transfer
MACON, Mo. — Capt. Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, recently announced Cpl. John R. Henry is being promoted to the rank of sergeant effective Jan. 1. He will be designated zone commander of Zone 9, Marion and Ralls counties. Gottman also announced the transfer of Trooper Caleb L. Hirner from Troop B, Zone 3, to Zone 8.
northwestmoinfo.com
Prosocial Behavior Program is Showing Positive Results in Missouri Schools
(MISSOURINET)- A University of Missouri research project to help create a more positive learning environment in some Missouri public schools appears to be working. The effort uses prosocial behavior techniques to help fifth grade math and science students understand how their behavior affects others. State Board of Education member Kim Bailey, of Raymore, is pleased with the results so far.
Several Mid-Missouri centers, offices and schools close Thursday for winter weather
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Snow and extreme cold are headed to Mid-Missouri on Thursday. The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking subzero temperatures for the rest of the week. Several Mid-Missouri entities are announcing closures for Thursday to stay ahead of the storm. All local closings and delays can be found here, ABC 17 will The post Several Mid-Missouri centers, offices and schools close Thursday for winter weather appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Schools, city offices close due to weather
Several schools, city offices and other buildings will be closed today due to the impending winter storm. Lincoln University, the University of Missouri and Columbia College staff members will all be working remotely today. The Southern Boone School District, Cole County R-5 in Eugene, and Hallsville Schools are taking a snow day today. Jefferson City Public School students are already on break for the holidays.
iowapublicradio.org
Rural Midwest communities that lose their hospitals have few health care options
A half-dozen Gouldian finches greet patients with their chirps from a cage in the waiting room of the Boone Health Primary Care clinic in Mexico, Missouri. The birds belong to Dr. Peggy Barjenbruch who, alongside Dr. Michael Quinlan, has served the Mexico community for decades. That looked like it might...
missouribusinessalert.com
Columbia restaurants follow path from pop-up to storefront
Pasta La Fata’s June opening of its brick-and-mortar location is part of a trend of Columbia pop-ups setting up permanent storefronts. Owner Shelly La Fata got her start as a vendor at the Columbia Farmers Market, selling homemade ravioli off TV trays on Saturday mornings. After growing her customer base at the market, she decided it was time to move forward with a full-time business.
Man killed in Miller County crash
A 70-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash near Iberia on Tuesday. The post Man killed in Miller County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ktvo.com
Missouri attorney general files lawsuit against propane supplier Gygr Gas
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has filed a lawsuit against Missouri propane gas supplier Gygr Gas. The lawsuit alleges that the company abruptly closed in the cold winter months of late 2022, failed to notify its customers that it would stop making the propane deliveries they depended on and failed to refund customer prepayments for propane gas.
kjluradio.com
Some flights at Columbia Regional Airport canceled
Some flights at the Columbia Regional Airport have been canceled. American Airlines flight 3321 to Chicago, scheduled for 2:55 p.m., has been canceled. As for arrivals, American Airlines flight 3305, from Chicago, scheduled for 8:56 p.m., has been canceled. To find updated flight information, go to https://www.flycou.com/flight-status/.
KOMU
Southern Boone school board selects Dr. Tim Roth as new superintendent
ASHLAND − The Southern Boone County R-I School Board of Education has selected Dr. Tim Roth as the district's new superintendent, the district announced Wednesday. Roth is currently the interim superintendent for the district and will continue through the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. He will officially begin his duties as school superintendent on July 1, 2023.
Comments / 0