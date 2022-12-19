Read full article on original website
Pokagon Band gives Christmas food boxes to Food Bank of Northern Indiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --A thousand local families have a holiday feast by getting help from the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi. 200 Christmas boxes were hand out with the help from volunteers at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. An overall one thousand boxes are being given out throughout Indiana and...
Food Bank of Northern Indiana to hold Emergency Mobile Food Distribution
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will hold an Emergency Mobile Food Distribution for Mishawaka Food Pantry patrons on Wednesday, December 21, from Noon – 3 p.m., in the Mishawaka Food Pantry Parking Lot, 315 Lincolnway West in, Mishawaka. This distribution will serve both walk-ups and those in vehicles.
South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo to host Kwanzaa celebration
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo is set to host their annual Kwanzaa celebration on Tuesday. The festivities will be held at the Leighton Auditorium and the event begins at 6 p.m. Musical entertainment and refreshments will be available alongside traditional presentations honoring the seven...
Pokagon Band, Four Winds Casinos donates 1,000 Christmas food boxes to those in need
(WNDU) - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and Four Winds Casinos are providing food for Michiana families in need during the holidays. On Tuesday, volunteers handed out a total of 1,000 boxes filled with ham, stuffing, canned vegetables, and other food for the holidays throughout different parts of Michiana. It’s...
Update on the Elkhart Salvation Army Red Kettle for December 22-24, 2022
ELKHART, Ind. --The Salvation Army announced plans for their last three days of Red Kettles. There will be normal bell ringing at all Elkhart area Red Kettle locations, on Thursday, December 22. Thursday's donations will be matched with up to $1,500 by the family of Fannie Mae Stichter in honor...
Downtown South Bend announces winners of 2022 Gingerbread Village Competition
Cole & Jessica Mikels-Carrasco: A Very Dalek Christmas. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc. Deb Neumann. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc. Alyssa Sutanto: Apt. 3302. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc. Kathleen Heath/Heath Family. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc. Sadie Chapman. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc. McKenzie Collins. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc. Lydia Elliott. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc. Hailey Robbins. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc. Eli Chapman. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc.
Holiday lights at Wellfield Botanic Gardens cancelled December 22-23
ELKHART, Ind. - Wellfield Botanic Gardens' Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights is cancelled for Thursday and Friday because of the blizzard warning in the area. This would have been the last two days of the event. The holiday lights will return in November 2023. Wellfield Botanic Gardens' winter season begins January...
Dermody Top Bell Ringer Again
(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody has scored his third straight victory in raising funds for the Salvation Army. The win came in the bell-ringing contest Tuesday against Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry. Just over $2,700 was dropped into kettles manned by Dermody and his team...
PHOTOS: 2022 holiday blizzard
Western Avenue, St. Joseph County. Credit: Dave Caulfield Bourbon. Credit: Aaron Stevens Ardmore Trail and Gradview, South Bend. Credit: Shawna Nicole Heckaman-Scofield Irish Hills, South Bend. Credit: Breanna Gorski Cooper in Fish Lake. Credit: Caleb L. Bell Rum Village, South Bend. Credit: Melissa Rios.
Michiana donates gifts to homeless veterans at Robert L. Miller Sr. Veteran Shelter
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Homeless veterans at the Robert L. Miller Sr. Veteran Shelter will have something special to open this Christmas thanks to generous donations from the Michiana community. Organizers hosted a donation drive Monday to collect goods for those who sacrificed for our country. Each veteran at the...
Resident provides kids with bikes for Christmas at Northwest Indiana YWCA
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Christmas came early for 30 kids in Northwest Indiana.They didn't have to wait for Santa to deliver their big present - they got it at a party at the YWCA.The kids walked into the gym to find bikes with their names on them.It's the 6th annual giveaway led by Gary resident Markael Watkins. He starts collecting donations and getting the bikes in October.It's the first new bike for all the kids in the program. Watkins said that was important to him because he grew up with hand-me-downs in a large family.
Bears in the Air program delivers teddy bears to young patients
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --The South Bend International Airport holds its annual Bears in the Air program, for thousands of hospitalized kids to get a special gift. With over 2,500 teddy bears being delivered to some of the youngest patients at six Michiana children's hospitals, the goal to brighten up the holiday season for kids and family having a difficult time.
DoorDash suspending operations in Benton Harbor for severe weather
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - DoorDash is suspending all operations in Benton Harbor starting Thursday because of potentially dangerous weather. Operations will be suspended until at least Saturday. “This is a significant winter storm which risks making travel extremely hazardous and in some cases, impossible,” said DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley. “To...
Power restored to South Bend I&M customers after transformer fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Power is back for customers in the River Park neighborhood after an I&M transformer caught on fire. St. Joseph County dispatch confirms to ABC57 News that fire crews were called to the 500 block of South 31st Street in South Bend, just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
South Bend Police Department arrests The Grinch
Oaklawn outpatient services to close early Thursday
Oaklawn's outpatient services will close early on Thursday. The Elkhart, South Bend, and Goshen services will close at 6 p.m. These services will also be closed on Friday. Some appointments may transition to telehealth. Patients are asked to check for messages from their provider.
Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library locations to close early
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Due to incoming weather conditions, all Mishawaka-Penn-Harris-Madison Library locations will be closing at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Branches will remain closed throughout the day on Friday as well. Those looking to access library resources can do so online here. The library also announced that no late fees...
Northwest Indiana residents out and about as the snow and temps continue to fall
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) -- A winter storm covered the area in full force Thursday, as people were finishing up last-minute errands and trying to make their way home. While the worst of the snow was long over by the late-night hours in Chicago, snow was still falling -- and blowing rapidly -- in Northwest Indiana. In Michigan City, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza experienced the snow blowing hard from the shores of Lake Michigan. People there were advised not to go out unless they absolutely have to. CBS 2's Noel Brennan -- reporting from Gary, Indiana earlier in the day -- said the snowflakes were small, but the winds got more severe moment by moment. He spoke to Gary resident Carrie Stevens, who said the weather wasn't that bad, in her opinion."I'm used to this. It's OK. People who don't like it, stay in the house, stay warm, fix you some homemade soup, drink plenty of water and enjoy the movies," Stevens said.Fast-falling temperatures made things hard for people who have to be out in the elements across the area.
Blizzard, winter storm warning in effect for Northwest Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. — Blizzard and winter storm warnings are in effect for Northwest Indiana as the winter storm moves through. Porter and LaPorte counties are under a blizzard warning until 6 a.m. Friday. The winter storm warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, LaPorte County is […]
Goshen Health System employees honored
GOSHEN, Ind. --Goshen Health employees honored for their tireless work throughout the pandemic, even if they weren't in hospital rooms. Joana King, Indiana State Rep. visited Goshen hospital to help celebrate the dedicated health care heroes that keep the hospital running, from cleaning crews to the hospital cafeteria and beyond.
