Former CFO of Kentucky Public Pension Authority files whistleblower lawsuit
The former chief financial officer for the Kentucky Public Pension Authority (KPPA) has filed a whistleblower lawsuit in Franklin Circuit Court accusing his former employer of firing him for calling attention to the embezzlement of millions in retirement funds. Steven Herbert, who served in the position from January 2021 until...
EKY native files paperwork to run for State Auditor
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Eastern Kentucky native Allison Ball filed paperwork to run for State Auditor. Ball has served as State Treasurer for seven years. She was first elected in 2015 and later re-elected in 2019. She filed the paperwork with her family and Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton by...
Former western Kentucky county leader joining TVA board of directors
A former western Kentucky county official is joining the Tennessee Valley Authority’s board of directors after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate this week, according to a release from U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell. Former Lyon County judge-executive Wade White will be the sole resident of the Bluegrass State on...
Controversial new law lets Kentucky jailers charge fees to inmates before conviction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – For more than 20 years, Kentucky jailers improperly took millions of dollars in booking fees and daily charges from inmates without a finding of guilt or innocence or a judge’s order, violating a state law passed in 2000. “Jails had been robbing people,” said...
Kentucky GOP Rep. Savannah Maddox drops out of 2023 governor’s race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky state Rep. Savannah Maddox has dropped out of a crowded primary field of Republicans hoping to topple Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. In a news release, Maddox said it became clear she would not have the resources needed to succeed despite extensive fundraising efforts. Maddox...
Hearing date set for Paducah City Commissioner David Guess
PADUCAH — A hearing date has been set for Paducah City Commissioner David Guess after his fellow city leaders asked him to resign and approved a resolution accusing him of misconduct. Guess' fellow commissioners asked him to step down during a Paducah City Commission meeting last week. Guess declined.
Applications now open for governor's competitive student programs, deadlines in January
Three governor's special student programs, Governor's School for Entrepreneurs, Governor's School for the Arts and Governor's Scholars Program, are now accepting applications with deadlines in January. Each of these are free residential summer programs, and students that attend can earn scholarships to Kentucky universities and colleges. Governor's School for Entrepreneurs.
Southeast Missouri State University to receive $10 million, other state universities receive up to $70 million
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI — Several Missouri institutions were included in the Senate-passed FY2023 government funding bill, according to a press release from U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt. In southeast Missouri, $10 million will go to the Southeast Missouri State University Health Services Building. Funding will be used for facilities and equipment.
Man being held in Kentucky jail charged as fugitive from Tennessee
A man who is already behind bars in Kentucky is expected to return to Middle Tennessee to face multiple sex-related charges involving a minor.
KENTUCKY GOVERNOR DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY AHEAD OF ARCTIC FRONT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 21, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of an arctic front that is expected to bring a flash freeze and severely cold temperatures, with rain changing to snow Thursday night across much of the commonwealth. Temperatures may stay below freezing through the Christmas holiday and into early next week.
Five men face thousands in fines for illegally guiding hunters in west Kentucky
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four Kentucky men and a New Jersey man face thousands of dollars in fines after they pleaded guilty to multiple counts of illegally guiding hunters. One of the men also pleaded guilty to illegal use of bait. Altogether, Calloway County District Judge Randall A. Hutchens...
"Future I-569" signs unveiled alongside Western Kentucky Parkway
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – New highway signs marking a “Future I-569 Corridor” on a three-county section of the Wendell Ford Western Kentucky Parkway were unveiled on Thursday, signaling continued growth and Gov. Andy Beshear’s commitment to economic development in all regions of the state. At the...
How 'Kentucky Tenants' feel about right to counsel
Not only will the state's $15.8 million help fund eviction relief in Lexington, but it will also pay for free counsel to tenants in court, a right that Kentucky Tenants said has been needed.
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of arctic front
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – On December 21, Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of an arctic front that is expected to bring a flash freeze and severely cold temperatures, with rain changing to snow Thursday night across much of the state. Officials say the front is also expected to produce wind gusts of […]
Kentucky groups urge General Assembly to reject additional income tax cut
A coalition of 28 Kentucky organizations is urging lawmakers to reject additional cuts in the state income tax when the legislature convenes Jan. 3. “Record surpluses used to justify the cut are largely a mirage,” says a letter sent Friday to members of the General Assembly and released by the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.
Low-income families in Kentucky can apply for help with heating bills
Low-income Kentuckian households can apply for help with heating bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Crisis Component, Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday. Applications will be accepted starting Jan. 9, 2023 and are accepted first come, first serve during through March 31, 2023 or until funds run out.
Kentucky permanently removes children from facility where young boy died in July
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Thursday, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) announced that it will permanently remove children from a Louisville psychiatric residential treatment facility after a little boy died earlier this year. Officials say 7-year-old Ja'Ceon Terry died at Uspiritus-Brooklawn on July 17. His cause...
Project Recovery to end in west Kentucky at end of month, services still available through Four Rivers
A crisis counseling program created with state grant money to help west Kentucky tornado survivors will end at the end of the year, but partner agency Four Rivers Behavioral Health says it will continue providing services to survivors. Patrick Kerr with Four Rivers Behavioral Health says the Project Recovery program...
Could the state be overpromising on the economy? Would he ever consider a Senate or presidential run? We asked Governor Andy Beshear in a year-end interview
2022 was another year for the record books — in good ways and bad. WUKY asked the governor to weigh in on the coming economy, the state of the pandemic, his political future, and what he sees as the biggest challenge facing Kentucky.
A plea to Kentucky’s teachers
I get why teachers in Kentucky are suspicious of almost anything coming out of the GOP-controlled legislature. Republicans earned that distrust through words and deeds, most notoriously the surprise attack on teachers’ pensions in 2018. I’m begging educators to see beyond the poisonous political atmosphere and seize ownership of a push to change reading instruction. […] The post A plea to Kentucky’s teachers appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
