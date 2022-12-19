ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wymt.com

EKY native files paperwork to run for State Auditor

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Eastern Kentucky native Allison Ball filed paperwork to run for State Auditor. Ball has served as State Treasurer for seven years. She was first elected in 2015 and later re-elected in 2019. She filed the paperwork with her family and Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton by...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

Former western Kentucky county leader joining TVA board of directors

A former western Kentucky county official is joining the Tennessee Valley Authority’s board of directors after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate this week, according to a release from U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell. Former Lyon County judge-executive Wade White will be the sole resident of the Bluegrass State on...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Kentucky GOP Rep. Savannah Maddox drops out of 2023 governor’s race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky state Rep. Savannah Maddox has dropped out of a crowded primary field of Republicans hoping to topple Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. In a news release, Maddox said it became clear she would not have the resources needed to succeed despite extensive fundraising efforts. Maddox...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Hearing date set for Paducah City Commissioner David Guess

PADUCAH — A hearing date has been set for Paducah City Commissioner David Guess after his fellow city leaders asked him to resign and approved a resolution accusing him of misconduct. Guess' fellow commissioners asked him to step down during a Paducah City Commission meeting last week. Guess declined.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Applications now open for governor's competitive student programs, deadlines in January

Three governor's special student programs, Governor's School for Entrepreneurs, Governor's School for the Arts and Governor's Scholars Program, are now accepting applications with deadlines in January. Each of these are free residential summer programs, and students that attend can earn scholarships to Kentucky universities and colleges. Governor's School for Entrepreneurs.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Southeast Missouri State University to receive $10 million, other state universities receive up to $70 million

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI — Several Missouri institutions were included in the Senate-passed FY2023 government funding bill, according to a press release from U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt. In southeast Missouri, $10 million will go to the Southeast Missouri State University Health Services Building. Funding will be used for facilities and equipment.
MISSOURI STATE
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY GOVERNOR DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY AHEAD OF ARCTIC FRONT

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 21, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of an arctic front that is expected to bring a flash freeze and severely cold temperatures, with rain changing to snow Thursday night across much of the commonwealth. Temperatures may stay below freezing through the Christmas holiday and into early next week.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

"Future I-569" signs unveiled alongside Western Kentucky Parkway

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – New highway signs marking a “Future I-569 Corridor” on a three-county section of the Wendell Ford Western Kentucky Parkway were unveiled on Thursday, signaling continued growth and Gov. Andy Beshear’s commitment to economic development in all regions of the state. At the...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

How 'Kentucky Tenants' feel about right to counsel

Not only will the state's $15.8 million help fund eviction relief in Lexington, but it will also pay for free counsel to tenants in court, a right that Kentucky Tenants said has been needed. How ‘Kentucky Tenants’ feel about right to counsel. Not only will the state's $15.8...
LEXINGTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

wpsdlocal6.com

Low-income families in Kentucky can apply for help with heating bills

Low-income Kentuckian households can apply for help with heating bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Crisis Component, Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday. Applications will be accepted starting Jan. 9, 2023 and are accepted first come, first serve during through March 31, 2023 or until funds run out.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

A plea to Kentucky’s teachers

I get why teachers in Kentucky are suspicious of almost anything coming out of the GOP-controlled legislature. Republicans earned that distrust through words and deeds, most notoriously the surprise attack on teachers’ pensions in 2018. I’m begging educators to see beyond the poisonous political atmosphere and seize ownership of a push to change reading instruction.  […] The post A plea to Kentucky’s teachers appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE

