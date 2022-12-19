Read full article on original website
The case for the NHL to use pond hockey 'rules' in overtime
Tradition went out the window long ago: it’s time for the NHL to institute pond hockey in overtime. That’s right. No blue line. No center red line. No offside rule. No icing. Just drop the puck and let the best players in the world take over. Now, I...
Jets latest team to break Bruins' unbeatable home mark
The NHL season is full of peaks and valleys. While the Boston Bruins have had far more peaks during a blazing 25-4-2 start, they are also now getting every team's best shot. The wins -- like Monday's 7-3 triumph over the Florida Panthers -- are coming even without the best 60-minute effort.
Former Bruins Captain Don McKenney Passes Away at 88
BOSTON - Former Bruins captain Don McKenney passed away over the weekend at the age of 88. The Ontario native played for the Bruins from 1954-63 and served as the club's captain for his final two seasons with the Black & Gold. McKenney debuted with the Bruins in 1954 and...
