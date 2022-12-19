Read full article on original website
kpcw.org
Boot fitter extraordinaire opens The Ski Shoe in Park City
Boot fitter extraordinaire Brian Potempa, who has been in the ski industry for over 30 years, talks about his recently opened shop, The Ski Shoe, in Park City.
kpcw.org
The secret to building a winning team from outdoors author Judd Efinger
Judd Efinger with Park City Teamworks talks about his new book, "The 7 Summits of Winning Teams: Why Some Teams Make it to the Top."
kslnewsradio.com
Free holiday meal available on Friday for Utahns in need
SALT LAKE CITY — Do you know a family in need of a Holiday meal? Direct them to Crossroads Urban Center. This Friday, Dec. 23, Crossroads Urban Center will be handing out baskets complete with turkeys and sides for families who need a holiday meal. Distributing at Rowland Hall...
upr.org
Salt Lake City violin virtuoso wins nationwide competition
A 17-year-old violin virtuoso from Salt Lake City is making headlines after recently winning an international music competition. Taking top prize at the Ronald Sachs International Music Competition in North Carolina, Ezekiel Sokoloff, who goes by Zeke, beat out older students all across the nation. Many of his competitors are students at some of the top music academies across the United States.
Bout Time Pub & Grub closes
PARK CITY, Utah — Bout Time Pub & Grub closed its doors on December 4 after serving the Park City area since 2013. The Kimball Junction sports bar’s lease was […]
kpcw.org
Summit Land Conservancy celebrates record-breaking work in Morgan
Summit Land Conservancy celebrates its record-breaking work in Morgan, Utah.
kpcw.org
City planner’s takeaways from special Snow Park meeting
City planner Alex Ananth shares her takeaways from the special Snow Park meeting Monday night.
ksl.com
Sandy Mexican restaurant House of Corn considering closing its doors
SANDY — House of Corn Mexican Cuisine in Sandy is considering shutting its doors after months of struggling in a low-traffic location. "For me, it's really painful to make that decision," owner and chef Armando Guerrero said. "I made the decision of making a restaurant to share what we do in Mexico, to share the real Mexican food. It's something that I enjoy doing, but if it's not making money and people don't like it, well, we might have to go."
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
Utah shop makes list of best places for hot chocolate
It hasn't been scientifically proven, but there's little doubt that nothing helps beat the bitter cold Utah winter temperatures than a nice mug of hot chocolate.
KUTV
Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
Huntsman Cancer Institute desperately short of volunteers
Utahns can give the gift of support to those dealing with cancer as administrators with the Huntsman Cancer Institute say they are desperately short of volunteers who help provide comfort and care.
kjzz.com
Stranger treks through waist-deep snow to save puppy trapped along I-80
EVANSTON, Wyo. (KUTV) — A little dog named Squid has pulled the heart strings of people on social media after a video was posted showing the pup's rescue after he spent a night lost in deep snow and sub-zero temperatures. The video shows Evanston, Wyo. resident Yasmin Condos trekking...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Peter Sinks, the coldest place in Utah holds record for second coldest temperature in the lower 48
UTAH — At 8,164 feet in the Bear River Range in Northern Utah lies Peter Sinks, a limestone sinkhole comprised of two depressions around two miles long and a half-mile […]
kpcw.org
Wastewater sampling shows tourism down, COVID up in Park City area
Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers said recent wastewater testing shows tourism is down and COVID-19 is up in the Park City area.
kslnewsradio.com
Church announces sites for three previously announced temples
SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the locations of three previously announced temples. The locations were announced for the Santiago West Chile Temple, the Cleveland Ohio Temple, and the Austin Texas Temple. Rendering of four new temples.
upr.org
Lake Effect: "I felt so lucky to be from Utah"
I'm Miah Arnold, a writer with a novel called "Sweet Land of Bigamy", which is a comedy about making hard choices. I didn't go to the Great Salt Lake as a child, but I grew up in Utah. My dad wouldn't take us; he waxed dramatic about sandflies and he said it was stinky, and it was full of dead people and cattle that the pioneers had dropped in to save on the work of burying things. And he said that salt was a preservative, so all I imagined was stepping on corpses.
Gephardt Daily
South Jordan PD updates Thanksgiving fatality probe
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have released new details in the investigation of a Thanksgiving car fire, which revealed a body inside after the flames were doused. Sgt. Eric Anderson, a South Jordan PD public information officer, Tuesday confirmed the body was found in...
5 unsheltered people died on Salt Lake streets during cold snap
Five homeless people have died on Salt Lake City’s streets amid freezing temperatures. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued an emergency declaration to increase capacity at homeless shelters.
