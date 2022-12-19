ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Washington

Elon Musk Actively Searching for a New Twitter CEO, Sources Say

Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk is searching for a new chief executive of the company, sources told CNBC's David Faber. Musk, who acquired the company for $44 billion in October, has previously said his position as CEO would be temporary. However, on Sunday, he wrote in a tweet that...
NBC Washington Cleaned Out the Newsroom. Here's What We Found

In the weeks to come, you may notice that the background shots of the News4 newsroom look a little different. The NBC Washington team has moved to a new newsroom to finish out 2022. It's about time, too -- we'd been using the old newsroom since late 2009. But to...
