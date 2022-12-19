ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deforest, WI

Government dignitaries given tour of DeForest high school's agricultural programs

By By Neal Patten
DeForest Times-Tribune
DeForest Times-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tuyT6_0jo7tyWh00

Students at DeForest Area High School have the opportunity to prepare for careers in the agriculture, food, fiber, and natural resource industries through one of its Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs.

On Dec. 6, the staff and students of DAHS’ Agricultural Sciences CTE Program, along with officers of the FFA, proudly hosted 10 ag-related education and state government representatives at the school to show off their program.

Among the guests were Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection secretary Randy Romanski, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly, Assistant State Superintendent of Public Instruction Duy Nguyen, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) Education Consultant Sally Ladsten, DPI Policy Initiatives Advisor Sara Knueve, Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) Secretary-Designee Amy Pechacek, DWD Advanced Public Information Officer Shamane Mills, and Wisconsin Agricultural Education and Workforce Development Council (WAEWDC) Chair Sara Schoenborn.

Also in attendance were reporters from Wisconsin Agriculturist and Midwest Farm Report.

During the visit, the guests toured DAHS facilities including the animal sciences lab, welding space, greenhouse, media lab, and commercial-grade culinary kitchen.

Visitors were shown the aquaponics and hydroponics learning spaces where tilapia are raised for use in the culinary sciences classes and lettuce is grown for use by the school district’s food service.

Guests also met the model cow that is used for practicing veterinary care.

Throughout the tour, the visitors interacted with the students and asked them questions about what they’re learning. They were informed about the various opportunities for students to earn both high school and college credit through their coursework, as well as certifications, internships and apprenticeships available to students.

Environmental topics also arose in addition to the agricultural ones, including solutions for cleaning up oil spills and a Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Club meeting led by DAHS junior Joss Hoffman.

“With nearly 400 career options in agriculture, DAHS students have a wealth of experiences and learning options to prepare them for success,” DASD Community Relations Coordinator Kathy Williams said. “The experience-based learning can also be used to satisfy required graduation finance coursework.”

