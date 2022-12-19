Not guilty plea entered for former Waunakee vet clinic owner

Not guilty pleas have been entered for a former Waunakee veterinary clinic owner accused of mistreating animals. Dr. Wesley Arnett, 45, made his first Dane County Circuit Court appearance Dec. 19.

Arnett faces six misdemeanor counts of mistreatment according to a criminal complaint alleging that Arnett struck animals as he was attempting to restrain them at Waunakee Veterinary Clinic.

Court records show several conditions were ordered as part of the signature bond. One bars Arnett from treating or handling any live animals except his own or for “incidental contact while supervised by the owner.”

The defendant is also ordered not to have contact, direct or indirect, with the Waunakee Veterinary Clinic or its employees or the owners of the animal victims listed in the complaint.

Arnett was released on a signature bond, with a pretrial conference set for Jan. 31.