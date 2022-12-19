AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This week’s guest on the Hey Amarillo podcast is Sister Elizabeth Ann Dockery. Listen to that episode here, and read about it below. “A conversation with Sister Elizabeth Ann Dockery of the Disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ and the convent known as Prayer Town Emmanuel. Located near Boys Ranch, Prayer Town is a Franciscan Charismatic Religious Community. Elizabeth Ann is an Amarillo native, former music educator and a past member of the Amarillo Symphony. She shares with host Jason Boyett about her music career, her conversion to Catholicism and the path to discovering her religious vocation. She also explains the role of Prayer Town in this community. This episode is sponsored by SKP Creative and Shemen Dental.”

AMARILLO, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO