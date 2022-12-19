ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KBTX.com

Texas power grid is expected to hold during the upcoming freeze

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With freezing weather on the way, thoughts of the long hours spent in the cold during the February 2021 freeze are brought back to Texans. The good news is... the forecasted energy supply is expected to be greater than the forecasted demand. This is true throughout the entirety of the upcoming cold event.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Texas Power Grid is Holding; ERCOT Predicts Peak Energy Use Friday Morning

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas' supply and demand graph has shown the state's grid has had enough capacity to keep up with Texans' demand for power to stay warm during the Arctic blast that rushed into the state Thursday morning. However, Texans are using more electricity than ERCOT forecasted....
fox4news.com

Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas

PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
PLANO, TX
CBS News

First Alert Weather: Live updates for Thursday, Dec. 22

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Today and Friday are First Alert Weather Days due to the dangerously cold weather headed our way. North Texas is currently under a wind chill advisory & a wind advisory. Temperatures will drop significantly this morning around 9 or 10 a.m. Late this morning into...
US105

Here Are a Few Tips – Just in Case Your Pipes Freeze

Yes, we are actually getting cold weather for Christmas, very cold! Currently the lowest temperature forecasted for the Crossroads is hovering around 20 degrees with three or possibly four days of below freezing nights. With the current forecast, the scenario of your pipes freezing is much less than last February....
CBS DFW

Freezing temps arriving in Texas tomorrow raise concerns about losing power

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Clint Cash spent Wednesday evening at stores in McKinney loading up on water and fuel. "I don't want it to happen again. But again, I watched the weather a lot so that I try to prepare," he says. "I'm not looking forward to it. I do not like any temperatures below 80 degrees."What he's hoping won't happen again is a repeat of February 2021.Cash lives in the Collin County town of Nevada. He suffered through last year's historic cold spell because the power was cut off for more than 4 days due to overwhelming demand across the state. He spent...
MCKINNEY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Tips for staying warm during a winter power outage

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is not a stranger to cold weather and with an Arctic Freeze already on most Texan’s doorsteps, it’s important to prepare for the possibility of winter power outages. In the wake of the arctic weather, state leaders sought to reassure Texans about the stability of the power grid addressing the […]
KIII TV3

5 things to take out of your car ahead of freeze

HOUSTON — Millions of motorists across Texas recently found themselves thinking about the things they needed in their cars in case of a cold-weather crisis. What about the stuff you need to take out of your car when the mercury plunges?. Much of the country, including Texas, is bracing...
KBTX.com

Focus at Four: What you need to know about cedar fever in Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Runny nose. Itchy eyes. Cedar fever season is causing problems for many in Texas once again. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, cedar fever isn’t a flu or a virus – it’s an allergic reaction to the pollen released by mountain cedar trees.
WFAA

How to protect your vehicle from freezing temperatures

TEXAS, USA — An arctic front is heading to Texas, bringing with it single-digit temperatures and subzero wind chills!. Temperatures are not expected to get above freezing until Saturday and with the hard freeze, you’ll want to protect your vehicle. What to expect: Single-digit temperatures and subzero wind...
wbap.com

Atmos Energy Provides Tips for Homeowners Ahead of Arctic Cold Snap

NORTH TEXAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) -An arctic cold snap will move through North Texas Thursday night and Atmos Energy is urging homeowners to be prepared. Temperatures are forecasted to plunge to below freezing during the afternoon and to 10 degrees overnight. The company laid out several tips to conserve energy,...
MySanAntonio

Why natural gas matters during this freeze in Texas

Frigid air is almost certain to knock out some natural gas production during this weekend's storm, but just how much will determine how well the grid stands up. Power plants need vast quantities of natural gas to maintain supply, which suffered during last year's deadly freeze as oilfield equipment shut down and as critical facilities lost power.
