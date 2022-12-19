Read full article on original website
Related
Live updates: How the arctic front in North Texas is affecting traffic, travel, power & more
DALLAS — An arctic front that's been travelling across the country has reached Dallas-Fort Worth and it's expected to keep the temps around freezing until Christmas morning. Temps will quickly drop to below freezing after the front passes and the winds are very gusty. Temperatures will hit the 20s by the afternoon Thursday, and dip into the teens by the evening.
KBTX.com
Texas power grid is expected to hold during the upcoming freeze
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With freezing weather on the way, thoughts of the long hours spent in the cold during the February 2021 freeze are brought back to Texans. The good news is... the forecasted energy supply is expected to be greater than the forecasted demand. This is true throughout the entirety of the upcoming cold event.
Arctic air arrives today | Hard freeze, wind chill warnings take effect at 6 p.m.
HOUSTON — The Houston area is just hours away from the arrival of an arctic blast, which is expected to bring below-freezing temperatures heading into the Christmas holiday weekend. Both state and local officials have urged residents to prepare for the drastic drop in temps by protecting their families,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Texas Power Grid is Holding; ERCOT Predicts Peak Energy Use Friday Morning
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas' supply and demand graph has shown the state's grid has had enough capacity to keep up with Texans' demand for power to stay warm during the Arctic blast that rushed into the state Thursday morning. However, Texans are using more electricity than ERCOT forecasted....
fox4news.com
Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas
PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
CBS News
First Alert Weather: Live updates for Thursday, Dec. 22
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Today and Friday are First Alert Weather Days due to the dangerously cold weather headed our way. North Texas is currently under a wind chill advisory & a wind advisory. Temperatures will drop significantly this morning around 9 or 10 a.m. Late this morning into...
5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze
Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
KSAT 12
Texans should prepare for “life-threatening” wind chills, but officials remain confident in power grid
Sign up for breaking news alerts from The Texas Tribune here and for text alerts by texting “hello” to 512-967-6919. State officials warned residents Wednesday to prepare their homes and vehicles for the coming freeze while trying to reassure on-edge Texans that the electric grid will stay online.
proclaimerscv.com
Arctic Blast Map Indicates Texas Cities Will Be Worst Hit During Blackout Fears
According to a Monday update to the forecast, north Texas and the panhandle will experience the worst of the arctic blast. When this is happening, some parts of the state might experience lows of minus 1 degree Fahrenheit. The whole of the United States is expected to be affected by...
Here Are a Few Tips – Just in Case Your Pipes Freeze
Yes, we are actually getting cold weather for Christmas, very cold! Currently the lowest temperature forecasted for the Crossroads is hovering around 20 degrees with three or possibly four days of below freezing nights. With the current forecast, the scenario of your pipes freezing is much less than last February....
East Texans quickly purchasing faucet covers, firewood ahead of cold front
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – We are less than 24 hours away from outside temperatures dropping below freezing here in East Texas. With that in mind, people are out buying items to keep their homes safe from freeze-related problems. “We know the need is out there,” said Jason Blakeney, owner of Blakeney Hardware in Gresham. He […]
Freezing temps arriving in Texas tomorrow raise concerns about losing power
MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Clint Cash spent Wednesday evening at stores in McKinney loading up on water and fuel. "I don't want it to happen again. But again, I watched the weather a lot so that I try to prepare," he says. "I'm not looking forward to it. I do not like any temperatures below 80 degrees."What he's hoping won't happen again is a repeat of February 2021.Cash lives in the Collin County town of Nevada. He suffered through last year's historic cold spell because the power was cut off for more than 4 days due to overwhelming demand across the state. He spent...
Tips for staying warm during a winter power outage
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is not a stranger to cold weather and with an Arctic Freeze already on most Texan’s doorsteps, it’s important to prepare for the possibility of winter power outages. In the wake of the arctic weather, state leaders sought to reassure Texans about the stability of the power grid addressing the […]
texasstandard.org
How the state’s cold snap will affect unhoused populations, and how you can help
Within the next few days, all of Texas will experience temperatures that drop to below freezing. Amid concerns of power outages, policy makers are also making preparations for the thousands of unhoused people across the state. Kyle Taylor – a member of the Irving City Council and the CEO of...
KIII TV3
5 things to take out of your car ahead of freeze
HOUSTON — Millions of motorists across Texas recently found themselves thinking about the things they needed in their cars in case of a cold-weather crisis. What about the stuff you need to take out of your car when the mercury plunges?. Much of the country, including Texas, is bracing...
KBTX.com
Focus at Four: What you need to know about cedar fever in Texas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Runny nose. Itchy eyes. Cedar fever season is causing problems for many in Texas once again. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, cedar fever isn’t a flu or a virus – it’s an allergic reaction to the pollen released by mountain cedar trees.
How to protect your vehicle from freezing temperatures
TEXAS, USA — An arctic front is heading to Texas, bringing with it single-digit temperatures and subzero wind chills!. Temperatures are not expected to get above freezing until Saturday and with the hard freeze, you’ll want to protect your vehicle. What to expect: Single-digit temperatures and subzero wind...
wbap.com
Atmos Energy Provides Tips for Homeowners Ahead of Arctic Cold Snap
NORTH TEXAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) -An arctic cold snap will move through North Texas Thursday night and Atmos Energy is urging homeowners to be prepared. Temperatures are forecasted to plunge to below freezing during the afternoon and to 10 degrees overnight. The company laid out several tips to conserve energy,...
Texas freeze: How to track ERCOT grid conditions in real time
A guide to reading ERCOT's online grid and market conditions dashboard as cold weather approaches.
MySanAntonio
Why natural gas matters during this freeze in Texas
Frigid air is almost certain to knock out some natural gas production during this weekend's storm, but just how much will determine how well the grid stands up. Power plants need vast quantities of natural gas to maintain supply, which suffered during last year's deadly freeze as oilfield equipment shut down and as critical facilities lost power.
Comments / 0