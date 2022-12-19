ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

KCBY

Weather conditions halt Lane Transit District and Ridesource bus services

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Poor road conditions due to freezing weather has halted bus operations for the Lane Transit District and Ridesource. LTD says right now they estimate service will resume at 9:00 a.m. Friday, December 23, provided that weather conditions improve. Check LTD.org for up to date current...
KCBY

New rental car center being built at the Eugene Airport

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport is now constructing a new rental car facility off Old Airport Drive, after finishing upgrades to the parking lot. The location for the new center was laid out in the Airport's master plan, and is placed next to the rental car overflow storage facility.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

City of Eugene prepared for possible winter storm; warming centers available

EUGENE, Ore. — With icy weather looming in the forecast, the National Weather Service issued a 'Winter Storm Watch' for the southern Willamette Valley; including the City of Eugene. The winter storm is expected to bring freezing rain, with power outages and tree damage expected due to potential ice accumulations.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Greenhill Humane Society offers cold weather safety tips for pets

EUGENE, Ore. — With cold weather forecasted for the area, Greenhill Humane Society is encouraging pet owners to take extra precaution in keeping pets safe from the elements. Greenhill says dry, cold air, chilly rain, sleet, and snow can cause chapped paws, itchy skin, and other discomforts to your pet.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Semi-truck jackknifed on I-5 northbound, near Coburg exit

COBURG, Ore. — Traffic is stalled on both the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 5 Thursday night due to several crashes that were caused by freezing weather conditions. Latest Forecast | Eugene Police share ways to stay safe driving in cold wet weather. Among them, a semi-truck jackknifed...
COBURG, OR
KCBY

Alluvium to provide Christmas meals and resources for the unhoused

EUGENE, Ore. — Christmas Day from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., Alluvium is partnering up with other local groups in the community to distribute food and supplies for the unhoused. Alluvium says warm food, snacks and groceries, supplied by FOOD For Lane County, will be distributed to those in need.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Health center closes with move to mobile care

The end of the year means changes for one of Lane County's newest health access centers. Lane County Public Health announced this week that the Community Access Center at Valley River Center will close December 30. The Valley River Center's Community Access Center began offering vaccinations to the public in...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Abandoned, crashed car in Eugene receiving attention across the country

EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): "Investigators are aware of a Hyundai Elantra located in Eugene, Oregon and have spoken with the owner," the Moscow Police Department said. "The vehicle was involved in a collision and subsequently impounded. The vehicle is registered out of Colorado and the female owner is not believed to have any relation to any property in Moscow, Idaho or the ongoing murder investigations. The public is asked to stop contacting the owner."
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Lane County Public Works closes Prairie Road at Irving Road due to multi-car crash

Icy road conditions lead to a multi-car crash on Prairie Road at the intersection of Irving Road. The best place to be right now is home and off the roads,” said Lane County Road Maintenance Manager Orin Schumacher. “We have crews out tonight and they are all reporting hazardous driving conditions – mostly thanks to a build up of ice on road surfaces.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Lane County Sheriff's Office reports multiple crashes due to icy weather

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With forecasted freezing weather conditions hitting the area, the Lane County Sheriff's Office is warning Lane County residents how dangerous road conditions are. Freezing rain has made the roadways in Lane County unsafe Thursday evening, and weather conditions are expected to persist through the night.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Ducks unveil 2023 women's tennis spring schedule; season opens Jan. 20

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon head women’s tennis coach Courtney Nagle announced the team’s spring schedule Wednesday, which gets underway Jan. 20 at home against Portland State, UO Athletics announced. The Ducks’ 22-match schedule consists of 13 home matches at the Student Tennis Center (STC) and nine total...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Slow start dooms Oregon men against Utah Valley

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon men’s basketball team will enter its Christmas break on a sour note after suffering a 77-72 loss to Utah Valley. The Ducks entered Tuesday having won their last three games, but started slow against their WAC opponents. The Wolverines entered halftime with a...
EUGENE, OR

