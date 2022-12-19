Parents of alleged victim in MacDill case push for changes in how military investigates juvenile sexual assault

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As their child goes through therapy for an alleged sexual assault on MacDill Air Force base , their parents are pushing for changes in how the military investigates juvenile-on-juvenile cases.

“We’re looking for legislative change,” the child’s father said. “Everything we looked into. It seems like no one prosecutes children on bases.”

His child alleges a neighbor sexually assaulted her on a MacDill playground. The suspect allegedly exposed himself to a second child. Both children reported the allegations earlier this year.

Base Public Affairs Office Terry Montrose said the suspect was removed and banned from the base after the investigation by the Army began.

Montrose also said MacDill is working with the state on changing the current process.

“We certainly understand the frustration these parents feel,” Montrose said. “Recently MacDill’s legal team sent a package to the office of the Florida Governor seeking concurrent jurisdiction. If granted, this would allow the state of Florida to prosecute civilians that perpetrate crimes on MacDill.”

The mother of one of the children recorded a conversation about the allegations that began when the suspect allegedly asking to massage her.

“But I didn’t want a message,” the child said during the recording. “And then he did something. Like something weird.”

The parents of the other child went to the office of Representative Kathy Castor to ask her to get involved in changing how these cases are investigated. The ongoing problem is a small percentage of juvenile-on-juvenile sex crimes are prosecuted.

A review of 100 cases by the Associated Press showed just 1 in 7 investigations on bases involving juvenile suspects lead to charges.

The parents in the MacDill case said they were told by investigators there was probable cause a crime was committed against their children. But so far there is no indication anyone was charged.

“I’m not saying we’ve come to terms with what might happen, as in he might get away with this,” one of the fathers said. “But we’re just seeing what we can do and this is an approach we’re taking.”

He said Castor’s staff told him and his wife they will send a congressional inquiry to the Department of Justice and the Air Force about their concerns.

“It’s for the next family. This is going to happen again,” the child’s father said. “Not on MacDill, maybe, but there will be a base. Someone will get attacked but they’ll receive no justice either.”

Montrose said MacDill is committed to keeping base residents safe.

“The safety and security of our military families will continue to be a top priority,” Montrose said.

The parents of both victims said one change they would like to see is for the Department of Defense to allow local law enforcement to investigate on base sexual assaults.

“They have more experience,” one parent said. “They know how to investigate [juvenile-on- juvenile sexual assault.]”

As the parents push for change, they hope the military and lawmakers will consider the long-term impact on the alleged victims, including their child.

“She’s going through therapy, dealing with the trauma but for the most part she seems okay,” the child’s father said. “But I know later down the road she’ll realize what happened to her. That’s what we’ll have to be prepared for.”

