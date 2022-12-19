Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
Tracking snow, wind, and cold, combining for dangerous travel conditions Thursday and Friday
TODAY: Wind, snow, and cold are the focus of the forecast going forward. A cold front is arriving as I type this, and will bring a chance at some light icing before the snow falls, mainly in our western counties. Some icing has been reported in the Kansas City metro area, but as temperatures cool this morning, this should be an increasingly low threat. Additionally, the changeover to snow happens so fast with this cold front, any impact at all would be minimal. Snow will be the dominant precip type, and so we are expecting near whiteout conditions as 20-30 mph winds (gusting higher at times) blow snow in from the north. Visibility and drifting will quickly become an issue, but so will cold air and wind chills. Most will see teens shortly behind the front, with Columbia expected to feel single digit cold by noon. By the evening, we're all pushing subzero temperatures as cold air sinks into the region. Continued windy conditions will keep blowing and drifting snow a problem well after the snow stops falling. Snow amounts are forecast in the 2-3 inch range for most, but wind will be a complicating factor making travel more treacherous than a normal 2-3 inch snow would suggest. For more details, check out our Weather Alert Day Blog. Snow wraps up in the afternoon from west to east.
kfmo.com
Winter Storm Warnings Update
(St. Francois County, MO) Meteorologists with the National Weather Service are announcing a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until midnight plus a Winter Wind Chill Warning begins at 6 pm tonight and continues until 12:00 noon Friday. Heavy snow is expected with a total snow accumulations between 1 and a half to 4 inches. Winds are expected to gust as high as 45 mph. The Wind Chill Warning indicates dangerously cold wind chills are predicted with wind chills as low as 30 below zero. The effected area is for parts of central, east central, and southeast Missouri and portions of south central and southwest Illinois. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
25newsnow.com
FIRST ALERT: Impactful winter storm on the way later this week
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Our weather will remain quiet but cold tonight and tomorrow before a winter storm moves into Central Illinois on Thursday. We’ve designated Thursday, Friday and this weekend as First Alert Weather Days for snow accumulation, high winds, dangerous cold and hazardous travel. Snow:. Snow...
25newsnow.com
First Alert: Latest update on the incoming Winter Storm
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Today is the true calm before the storm, with highs in the low 30s under cloudy skies. Dry weather will persist through the evening hours, with just a slight chance for a few snowflakes by daybreak Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Bureau and Putnam counties ahead of the incoming storm system that looks to bring accumulating snow, blizzard-like travel conditions, and bitter cold to central Illinois over the next few days. A Winter Storm Watch Remains in effect for the rest of the 25 News Viewing Area.
abc17news.com
Tracking snow beginning Thursday morning and dangerous wind chills
Today: Afternoon highs top out near the mid-30s with mostly cloudy skies and a north wind sustained at 5-10 mph. Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the upper 20s with overcast skies. Winds switch from the north to the east still sustained at 5-10 mph. Extended: Early Thursday morning after 4...
northwestmoinfo.com
Extreme Cold And Snowfall Expected For Missouri This Week
(MISSOURINET) – An arctic front is expected to move through Missouri bringing with it strong winds, bitter cold temperatures, and snowfall Thursday into Friday. Fred Glass with the National Weather Service in St. Louis says most of the state could see some white stuff…. Temperatures will plummet following the...
How the Dangerous Winter Storm Will Impact Missouri & Illinois
As winter begins, brace yourself for an incoming dangerous winter storm that will impact Missouri and Illinois with big winds, cold and some snow. I'm going to avoid the more sensational predictions I've seen from some weather outlets about how much snow could fall over the next couple days in both Missouri and Illinois. Yes, we'll see some snow, but the National Weather Service is much more concerned with wind chill and cold temperatures than precipitation at this point.
Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow, low visibility, and extreme cold late this week
The Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day that will cover multiple aspects of a winter storm system that will affect much of the country late this week. The Weather Alert Day starts on Thursday morning for snow and road impacts, and will continue through Sunday morning for extreme wind chills. SETUP: Low The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow, low visibility, and extreme cold late this week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
mycouriertribune.com
Extreme winter weather poses significant risks for pets
Over the next few days, Missouri will see temperatures and wind chills well below freezing that will be life-threatening to both humans and pets. During this extreme winter weather, the Humane Society of Missouri is urging everyone to keep their pets safe. Following these tips can help protect pets in...
abc17news.com
Tracking potential widespread snowfall on Thursday with dangerous cold following
The official start to winter comes Wednesday with the winter solstice and Mid-Missouri will be heading into the new season in full force. A late week system threatens to bring widespread snowfall and plummeting temperatures just before the Christmas holiday. SETUP. Conditions are already winter-like across the midwest to start...
939theeagle.com
MoDOT urges mid-Missouri motorists to have gloves, blankets and other supplies ahead of storm
State transportation crews are warning about blowing and drifting snow during the upcoming winter storm, along with possible whiteout conditions. State Department of Transportation (MoDOT) chief safety and operations officer Becky Allmeroth urges you to fill your vehicle’s gasoline tank if you have to travel. She also recommends paying close attention to the forecast.
933kwto.com
Accumulating Snow and Dangerously Cold Wind Chills Expected Thursday
A winter storm appears to be headed for the Ozarks on Thursday, with accumulating snowfall becoming increasingly likely, along with bitterly cold temps and dangerous wind chills. The National Weather Service says from a probabilistic standpoint, the trend continues upward in accumulating snowfall potential for Thursday. There’s a 60-80% probability...
54 Inches of Snow – Remembering Missouri’s Record Winter of 1978
44 years later, I still remember the winter of 1978 in Missouri. From the beginning of winter in 1977 until spring of 1978, the Show Me State would break records that still remain to this day. Over 54 inches of snow and record cold were just the beginning of the story.
wtad.com
Winter storm on its' way
Expected to hit Thursday with snow, followed by winds, bitter cold. Officials in both Illinois and Missouri are urging caution on the roads, as the area's first winter storm of the season is set to roll through on Thursday. Both the Illinois and Missouri Departments of Transportation say that road...
KFVS12
MoDOT prepares for upcoming winter weather
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - On Thursday, the Heartland will get a significant blast of winter weather with snow forecasted and very low temperatures to be expected. Workers with the Missouri Department of Transportation are going to be out treating the roads when the weather hits, clearing the ice and snow off as quick as they can so you can get around safely.
mymoinfo.com
Chance of winter weather increasing later this week
Winter holiday snow background design with snowflakes. Abstract light blue Christmas backdrop. (Jefferson County) The likelihood of seeing winter weather later this week is increasing across eastern Missouri. Melissa Byrd is a Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. She says a southern tracked storm system will once...
Dairy farm gets ready for winter weather
The Shatto Dairy Farm is getting ready for a winter storm expected to bring blizzard conditions to Kansas and Missouri on Thursday.
Alaska-like temperatures forecast for Mid-Missouri
Mid-Missouri is likely to experience its first significant snowstorm of the season this week, and coming behind it will be subzero temperatures. The post Alaska-like temperatures forecast for Mid-Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Winter is headed your way!
Warmer temperatures than originally expected for this (Monday) morning have DECREASED the chance of snow for today. While we’re expecting to see a bit of a rain-snow mix today in Jefferson City and much of mid-Missouri, the National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says LITTLE travel impacts are expected. The big system that we’re watching could impact mid-Missouri on Thursday, although models are still being adjusted.
Prepare yourself and your pets ahead of potential winter weather across Mid-Missouri this week
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The snow and dangerously cold temperatures are expected to return to Mid-Missouri this week. The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team issued a Weather Alert Day for Thursday over the conditions. There are a few things to keep in mind ahead of the potential winter storm. One thing many people won't want to The post Prepare yourself and your pets ahead of potential winter weather across Mid-Missouri this week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
