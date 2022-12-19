ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteman Air Force Base, MO

B-2 Spirit stealth bomber fleet remains grounded, experts expect fix

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo. — East of Kansas City, the entire B-2 Spirit stealth bomber fleet remains grounded at Whiteman Air Force Base for safety inspections. This decision comes after photos showed damage to one of the nuclear-capable aircraft after an emergency landing on Dec. 10. At the time, Air Force officials said the aircraft "experienced an in-flight malfunction during routine operations."
