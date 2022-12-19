Read full article on original website
B-2 Spirit stealth bomber fleet remains grounded, experts expect fix
WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo. — East of Kansas City, the entire B-2 Spirit stealth bomber fleet remains grounded at Whiteman Air Force Base for safety inspections. This decision comes after photos showed damage to one of the nuclear-capable aircraft after an emergency landing on Dec. 10. At the time, Air Force officials said the aircraft "experienced an in-flight malfunction during routine operations."
Independence, Missouri police investigating two separate, fatal crashes along US 24 Hwy Wednesday
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence, Missouri Police Department is investigating two different fatal crashes along the same stretch of highway Wednesday. Police said officers were first called to U.S. 24 Highway and Blue Ridge Boulevard to investigate a single-vehicle crash. Officers said a Lexus was traveling westbound on 24...
Independence police asking for help to find 14-year-old runaway last seen Dec. 12
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence, Missouri, Police Department is asking for help to locate a 14-year-old boy who ran away from home earlier this month. Chase McConnell was last seen at a home in the 3300 block of South Arlington Avenue on Dec. 12. He reportedly told a friend...
Dangerous wind chill forecast prompts calls for action at Cass County property with multiple dogs
CASS COUNTY, Mo. — As temperatures are forecasted to drop below zero this week, Cass County residents are on high alert for a property owner along with multiple dogs on a one-acre plot near the Rock Island Spur of the Katy Trail. KMBC 9 Investigates continues to look into...
Grocery stores busy as shoppers prepare for holidays and winter storm
LEAWOOD, Kan. — People are loading up on groceries ahead of the winter weather. They're trying to beat the storm and get their holiday food ready. Workers at Hen House in Leawood said it will likely only get busier in the coming days. Shoppers were stocking up on meat...
