nwestiowa.com
Lyon to be part of workforce area merger
ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County will be part of a new group supporting the labor market in the region following its board of supervisors’ decision Tuesday, Dec. 13. The board supported a merger of the Northwest and North Central local workforce development areas. “It makes the most sense, being able...
nwestiowa.com
Kinsey in talks with Rising Arrows camp
SIOUX CENTER—A church-led summer camp is looking to partner with Kinsey Elementary School this summer to provide a high-quality learning experience for children in a safe and fun environment. Rising Arrows leader Samantha Mosher and Kinsey principal Troy Lentell gave the Sioux Center School District Board of Education word...
KLEM
KLEM News for Tuesday, December 20
The Le Mars city council held a public hearing on the 24th St SW bridge repair project. The east abutment of the bridge was damaged by a fire in February, and the council considered a motion to publish plans, specifications to bidders, and form of contract on the project. Councilman Clark Goodchild moved that the matter be tabled, while another inspection of the bridge be done. The city council approved the motion. Taking up the matter at the next council meeting won’t disrupt the schedule for collecting bids, and awarding a contract for the project. The estimated cost of the repair project is 140-thousand dollars, paid through the city’s road use tax fund.
nwestiowa.com
Larry Meester, 54, Ellsworth, MN
ELLSWORTH, MN—Lawrence “Larry” Henry Meester, 54, Ellsworth, MN, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids. Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, with family present 5-7 p.m., at Jurrens Funeral Home in Rock Rapids, with a time of prayer at 5 p.m. Burial will be in the spring at Bethel Reformed Church Cemetery in rural Little Rock.
nwestiowa.com
Teacher Reinking awarded for returning home
SHELDON—Samantha Reinking knew she wanted to follow in her mother’s footsteps. What Reinking didn’t know is she would someday teach in the same building her mom, Carla Kleinwolterink, works in. The 2015 Sheldon High School graduate was hired in 2020 as a second-grade teacher at East Elementary in Sheldon.
nwestiowa.com
New church branch serves Spanish speakers
SIOUX CENTER—With Spanish bibles in hand, a family of five took front row seats Sunday afternoon inside Hope Lutheran Church in Sioux Center. Alongside Pastor Victor Cavazos Jr. they sang praises, shared what Christ meant to them and read God’s word together, all in Spanish. Though just one...
nwestiowa.com
County supervisors approve RIDES funding
PRIMGHAR—RIDES requested $10,000 in funding during the O’Brien County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday. RIDES chief executive officer Hugh Lively and chief operating officer Cindy Voss appeared before the board to request the funding for fiscal year 2023-24. RIDES is the regional transit authority based in Spencer. It offers busing transportation at a low cost to residents.
Sioux City man raising money for Warming Shelter
With temperature forecast below zero later this week, a former Sioux City City Council member is challenging others to help a local non-profit agency take care of the homeless population.
nwestiowa.com
Kent Feeds has fire in feed pellet machine
SHELDON—For the second time in three years, there was an incident at the Deluxe Feeds plant, which is owned by Kent Nutrition Group, in Sheldon. Last Wednesday’s incident was not as serious as the one in 2019, though. At about 8 p.m. last Wednesday, the Sheldon Fire Co....
nwestiowa.com
City of Sheldon could buy nuisance property
SHELDON—The property in Sheldon with a “No More Junk” sign soon could be junked by the city. One of the consent agenda items on the Sheldon City Council agenda for Wednesday's meeting is the purchase and cleanup of the property at 421 Third Ave. in Sheldon. The city plans to set aside $19,000 in urban renewal funds in the 2022-23 fiscal year budget with $5,000 going toward the purchase of the property and the rest going toward the demolition of the house that sits on the land along with filling in the land where the foundation was.
siouxlandnews.com
Plows pulled from Clay Co., Iowa roads, Sheriff details deteriorating conditions
SPENCER, Iowa — The blizzard conditions sweeping the midwest are prevalent in Siouxland, most notably near the Iowa Great Lakes. Chief Meteorologist Cat Taylor spoke with Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling about what he's been seeing on the roads near Spencer. "Currently with the way the wind is blowing...
Fire destroys building near Sibley
An early morning fire destroyed a building near Sibley on Thursday.
nwestiowa.com
Fourth-graders learn about Danish history
ROCK RAPIDS—Fourth-graders have been getting as close to Denmark as they can without leaving the walls of Central Lyon Elementary thanks to a revamped curriculum and digital advancement. To kick off their unit on the northern European nation, the two fourth-grade classes in Rock Rapids got a video call...
nwestiowa.com
Ryan Wrather, 48, Orange City
ORANGE CITY—Mr. Ryan Wrather, age 48, of Orange City, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Orange City Area Heath System. A visitation with the family present will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at the New Hope Evangelical Free Church in Orange City. There will...
kicdam.com
KICD Program Director Ryan Long Passes Away
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Radio Group family is continuing to mourn today following the tragic loss of one of our own. KICD Program Director and Morning Show host unexectedely passed away Tuesday morning at Spencer Hospital. Ryan started working for Spencer Radio Group 15 years ago as the...
nwestiowa.com
Zeutenhorst to resign as Sheldon principal
SHELDON—Sherrie Zeutenhorst is resigning as Sheldon High School principal effective at the end of the academic year. The resignation was accepted by the Sheldon School District Board of Education during meeting at the Sheldon Middle School library on Monday, Dec. 12. Zeutenhorst was present at the meeting. “I have...
nwestiowa.com
Illnesses spreading around Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—It’s the season of giving, but Sioux Center Health is seeing the impact of sharing germs this Christmas season. According to Dr. Abby Stroeh, the area has seen a lot of cases of influenza A, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) ever since Thanksgiving. Overall, the flu has been more prevalent than COVID.
Body found in Minnesota over 40 years ago identified by BCA
Human remains that were found in Rock County, Minnesota over 40 years ago have now been identified as a Nebraska man who was reported missing since 1971. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the man as Louis Gattaino, of Omaha, through genealogy and DNA testing. He was 25 at the time of his death, which is being considered a homicide.
Jalopnik
An Iowa Mechanic Has to Pay $7.2 Million After Allegedly Scamming Repairs on Classic Cars
Looks like you can’t trust all mechanics. Especially when you’re the millionaire owner of a rare car collection. The Des Moines Register reports that an Iowa mechanic has been ordered to pay over $7 million after he scammed the former CEO of Angie’s List on both repairs and classic car purchases.
kscj.com
WOMAN RESCUED AFTER CRASHING INTO MORNINGSIDE RAVINE
THE BELOW ZERO TEMPERATURES, BLOWING SNOW AND STRONG WINDS CONTINUE TO CREATE HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS IN THE AREA. SEVERAL MAIN STREETS AND HIGHWAYS HAVE ICY SPOTS AND SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS ONE LOCAL DRIVER AVOIDED SERIOUS INJURY IN A SCARY ACCIDENT EARLY THURSDAY IN MORNINGSIDE:. ICYRDS1 OC……..FOR...
