SHELDON—The property in Sheldon with a “No More Junk” sign soon could be junked by the city. One of the consent agenda items on the Sheldon City Council agenda for Wednesday's meeting is the purchase and cleanup of the property at 421 Third Ave. in Sheldon. The city plans to set aside $19,000 in urban renewal funds in the 2022-23 fiscal year budget with $5,000 going toward the purchase of the property and the rest going toward the demolition of the house that sits on the land along with filling in the land where the foundation was.

SHELDON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO