Teen, 15, is first Union City, NJ homicide victim of 2022
UNION CITY — A local teenage boy is the city's first homicide victim of the year after a double stabbing at a popular hang-out spot. Union City cops found the victim, identified as 15-year-old Allen Flores, and another teenager with stab wounds near 40th Street and Bergenline Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.
Brutal attack – Video shows assault on NJ Transit bus driver
A disturbing video has surfaced on social media showing a New Jersey Transit bus driver being brutally stomped by a group of teens prior to him drawing a gun and firing at them. The driver, 48-year-old Charles Fieros, is seen on the ground outside his bus as he is kicked...
NJ Transit bus driver arrested after shooting at teenagers who kicked him to the ground
A New Jersey bus driver is behind bars after shooting at a group of teenagers that witnesses say kicked him to the ground after he pulled over the bus to let them out.
Any new leads? 5 years since Newark, NJ mother went missing
NEWARK — Dec. 22 marks five years since the disappearance of Venika Williams. The Newark mother was last seen in the area of Dewey Street in 2017, and police believe she was headed to Jersey City. Authorities say Venika, 30, is 5 feet 3 inches and 140 pounds. According...
Fulop defends Jersey City councilman who was ticketed after leaving note at scene of fender-bender
Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop is defending the city councilman who was issued multiple tickets for a minor crash over the weekend. The mayor on Tuesday told The Jersey Journal that Downtown Councilman James Solomon did what any “normal person would probably” do after he left a note when his vehicle scraped the bumper of a parked car while he was attempting to park Saturday.
Police: 3 New Jersey Transit bus drivers attacked in past week
The latest incident was an attack against a 37-year-old Jersey City bus driver on Wednesday
Amazingly Only One New Jersey City Made The List Of Healthiest City’s In The Country
Each year a national list of the healthiest cities in the country is released, and this year there was only one city in the state of New Jersey that made the list!. Now I know that during the holidays, it may be the hardest time to keep health on the top of your mind especially when there are cookies and egg nog that need to be eaten and drank!
Westfield ‘parking rage’? Woman reports tire slashed outside grocery store
WESTFIELD — A municipal parking lot that's typically hectic year round was the site of a woman's reported tire slashing, according to township police. The afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 17, a woman said she had backed her vehicle into a parking space in municipal lot #1, adjacent to the Trader Joe's store and parking lot between Elm Street and Prospect Street.
3 Great Pizza Places In Jersey City
When it comes to pizza, Jersey City has no shortage of exciting places to get your fix. From classic pies to unique topping combinations, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a city with as many delicious pizza spots.
A look at what (actually) happened at Kearny Marshalls Monday, Dec. 19
While rumors inaccurately circulated Dec. 19 of a possible shooting at Marshalls, here’s what actually happened that day, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the criminal complaint filed against the two involved, a copy of which The Observer has obtained. Two New Jersey men were charged with...
Shooting involving teens, NJ Transit driver could spark changes in hiring process
Driver Charles Fieros has been charged after he allegedly shot at a group of teenagers, striking one of them in the abdomen.
Dealer Admits Role In Major Ring That Moved Fentanyl, Meth, Coke By The Pound Into NJ From NYC
One of three Manhattan men accused of flooding four North Jersey counties with massive quantities of fentanyl, meth and coke admitted his role in the organization, authorities said. Juan Carlos Merced Moreno, 45, and his partners operated a fentanyl mill in Washington Heights that supplied traffickers in New Jersey with...
'Homicide’ star and other benefactors to help save NJ's ‘Freed Slave House’
Andre Braugher, star of "Homicide: Life on the Street" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," stepped in along with community members in Montclair, New Jersey amid fears they’d lost the home once owned by James Howe, who'd been enslaved and then manumitted by the township's founding family. [ more › ]
BLACKSTONE 360 INTRODUCES NEW LUXURY RENTAL RESIDENCES AT INDIGO 141 IN EAST ORANGE, NJ
EAST ORANGE, NJ (December 22, 2022) – Blackstone 360 (B360) is doubling down on its successful Indigo 141 luxury rental community in East Orange, NJ, receiving TCO this month for a second residential tower at the property that meaningfully responds to resident needs and lifestyles. The newly-built, 7-story tower...
Food Truck Explosion Burns Female Victim In Elizabeth
A female victim suffered burns in some type of food truck explosion on Thursday, Dec. 22 in Elizabeth, sources say.The incident happened on Polaris Street sometime around 1:20 p.m., Elizabeth police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras tells Daily Voice.The food truck had a "small flare up," she said. The vi…
NJ man busted after Cranford crash involving stolen Mercedes hurts other driver
CRANFORD — A two-car crash on Wednesday morning that sent another driver to the hospital involved a Mercedes that was stolen while left idling in a Clark driveway, police said. Following the crash, 18-year-old Tyquil Baldwin, of Elizabeth, was arrested and charged with second-degree counts of aggravated assault and...
Two New Jersey men caught with kilo of cocaine, fentanyl
NEWARK, NJ – Two men were charged by the Department of Justice for trafficking cocaine and fentanyl in New Jersey this week. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, two New Jersey men have been charged with possessing approximately one kilogram of cocaine and approximately 100 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute them. A complaint has been filed against Carlos Ovidio Gonzalez, 35, of Newark, and Hector Martinez, 31, of North Bergen, New Jersey, charging them with conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine and fentanyl with intent to distribute. Gonzalez is also charged with one count of being The post Two New Jersey men caught with kilo of cocaine, fentanyl appeared first on Shore News Network.
School bus company owners lied about drivers’ criminal pasts, officials allege
Two brothers who operate a Paterson-based school bus company were arrested this week after they were accused of employing unqualified drivers, including some with suspended licenses, arrest records and criminal convictions, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday. Shelim Khalique, 53, of Wayne, and Jwel Khalique, 43, of...
Fulop, Shea tout historic low in Jersey City homicides and blame bail reform for spike in other crimes
Jersey City is on pace for a historic all-time low number of 12 homicides, but Mayor Steve Fulop also acknowledged a significant increase in other crimes in 2022. The mayor and Public Safety Director James Shea touted the drop in gun-related felonies at a news conference at City Hall Tuesday that publicly revealed for the first time statistics for the full spectrum of crimes.
Trenton Police Investigating Early Thursday Morning Stabbing
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Trenton emergency medical services responded to the area of Hamilton Ave and Anderson Street just before 3:00 Am for a report of a male stabbed in the stomach. Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the male to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.
