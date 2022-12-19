ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Teen, 15, is first Union City, NJ homicide victim of 2022

UNION CITY — A local teenage boy is the city's first homicide victim of the year after a double stabbing at a popular hang-out spot. Union City cops found the victim, identified as 15-year-old Allen Flores, and another teenager with stab wounds near 40th Street and Bergenline Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.
UNION CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Fulop defends Jersey City councilman who was ticketed after leaving note at scene of fender-bender

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop is defending the city councilman who was issued multiple tickets for a minor crash over the weekend. The mayor on Tuesday told The Jersey Journal that Downtown Councilman James Solomon did what any “normal person would probably” do after he left a note when his vehicle scraped the bumper of a parked car while he was attempting to park Saturday.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
theobserver.com

A look at what (actually) happened at Kearny Marshalls Monday, Dec. 19

While rumors inaccurately circulated Dec. 19 of a possible shooting at Marshalls, here’s what actually happened that day, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the criminal complaint filed against the two involved, a copy of which The Observer has obtained. Two New Jersey men were charged with...
KEARNY, NJ
Daily Voice

Food Truck Explosion Burns Female Victim In Elizabeth

A female victim suffered burns in some type of food truck explosion on Thursday, Dec. 22 in Elizabeth, sources say.The incident happened on Polaris Street sometime around 1:20 p.m., Elizabeth police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras tells Daily Voice.The food truck had a "small flare up," she said. The vi…
ELIZABETH, NJ
Shore News Network

Two New Jersey men caught with kilo of cocaine, fentanyl

NEWARK, NJ – Two men were charged by the Department of Justice for trafficking cocaine and fentanyl in New Jersey this week. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, two New Jersey men have been charged with possessing approximately one kilogram of cocaine and approximately 100 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute them. A complaint has been filed against Carlos Ovidio Gonzalez, 35, of Newark, and Hector Martinez, 31, of North Bergen, New Jersey, charging them with conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine and fentanyl with intent to distribute. Gonzalez is also charged with one count of being The post Two New Jersey men caught with kilo of cocaine, fentanyl appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Fulop, Shea tout historic low in Jersey City homicides and blame bail reform for spike in other crimes

Jersey City is on pace for a historic all-time low number of 12 homicides, but Mayor Steve Fulop also acknowledged a significant increase in other crimes in 2022. The mayor and Public Safety Director James Shea touted the drop in gun-related felonies at a news conference at City Hall Tuesday that publicly revealed for the first time statistics for the full spectrum of crimes.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Police Investigating Early Thursday Morning Stabbing

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Trenton emergency medical services responded to the area of Hamilton Ave and Anderson Street just before 3:00 Am for a report of a male stabbed in the stomach. Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the male to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy