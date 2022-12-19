This chronic condition can get worse over time. Here’s what you need to know about the different stages of ankylosing spondylitis. If you or a loved one has recently been diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis (AS), you might wonder what the future holds. Will you have symptoms forever? Will they change? Ankylosing spondylitis, a type of arthritis that causes inflammation in the ligaments and joints of the spine, is considered a progressive condition. That means that it can get worse over time. AS may start with mild stiffness and back pain that flares up occasionally but can advance to more severe symptoms that affect mobility and may even cause disability. However, the course of the disease isn’t the same for everyone–and the right treatment can make a big difference. Here’s how things typically go.

