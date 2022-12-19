Read full article on original website
Prenatal Exposure to Common Chemicals Linked to Liver Injury in Children
Liver disease in children may be linked to prenatal exposure to a variety of environmental chemicals, according to findings published in JAMA Network Open. Another pediatric study found that non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is associated with a high rate of type 2 diabetes in children, researchers reported in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.
Rectal Cancer Lateral Lymph Nodes can be Visualized in Several Ways
The following is the summary of “Role of Preoperative Imaging in the Detection of Lateral Lymph Node Metastases in Rectal Cancer: A Systematic Review and Diagnostic Test Meta-analysis” published in December 2022 issue of Diseases of the Colon & Rectum by Rooney, et al. Lateral lymph nodes in...
Black and Latino People Are Underrepresented in Cirrhosis Clinical Trials
Black and Latino people are greatly underrepresented in clinical trials of therapies for cirrhosis, despite their disproportionate representation among people with cirrhosis in the United States, according to findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. Over time, chronic hepatitis B, hepatitis C, fatty liver disease, heavy alcohol use and other...
Bipolar Brain vs. Non-Bipolar Brain: Key Differences
Most people probably think of bipolar disorder as a psychiatric disorder, but it is also considered a neurological disorder. This is because the expression of the genes associated with bipolar leads to chemical, structural, and functional neurological differences from a brain that doesn’t have bipolar. Here’s a look at...
How Does Ankylosing Spondylitis Progress?
This chronic condition can get worse over time. Here’s what you need to know about the different stages of ankylosing spondylitis. If you or a loved one has recently been diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis (AS), you might wonder what the future holds. Will you have symptoms forever? Will they change? Ankylosing spondylitis, a type of arthritis that causes inflammation in the ligaments and joints of the spine, is considered a progressive condition. That means that it can get worse over time. AS may start with mild stiffness and back pain that flares up occasionally but can advance to more severe symptoms that affect mobility and may even cause disability. However, the course of the disease isn’t the same for everyone–and the right treatment can make a big difference. Here’s how things typically go.
At-home kit available to test for the 'tripledemic' of viruses in circulation
The FDA has authorized the emergency use of a test that has the ability to detect COVID, flu and respiratory virus.
Is it possible to have a stroke without realizing?
Sometimes, people may not realize they have had a stroke. This can happen with a silent cerebral infarction, or silent stroke, and transient ischemic attack (TIA). Silent strokes do not cause symptoms, and people often dismiss the symptoms of TIAs. According to the American Heart Association, stroke is the. leading...
What’s the Difference Between Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) and Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS)?
Key differences between rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis include the joints they affect and who’s most likely to develop each condition. Some treatment options may also work for one but not the other. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) are among the most common rheumatic (joint) conditions. RA...
Taking Diuretics for Heart Failure
Diuretics are considered a cornerstone of standard heart failure treatment, but these medications may carry some potentially serious side effects and complications. One of the many complications of heart failure is that blood and other fluids begin to pool, especially in the legs and feet. To help remove excess fluid...
Alcohol-Related Liver Disease Rose Sharply During the Pandemic
Cases of alcohol-related liver disease rose by more than 60% from 2019 to 2021 in California and have not dropped back to pre-pandemic levels, according to findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. Another study showed that deaths due to alcohol-related liver disease and fatty liver disease have also increased.
Project in Rural Kentucky Shows Progress Toward Hepatitis C Elimination
Three quarters of people who currently or previously used drugs completed treatment for hepatitis C and about two thirds were cured in a low-barrier program in a rural Appalachian community, according to findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. “Early results from this clinical trial indicate that it is possible...
England Set to Eliminate Hepatitis C Before 2030 Goal
The English National Health Service (NHS) is on track to eliminate hepatitis C virus (HCV) as a public health concern nearly five years ahead of the 2030 deadline set by the World Health Organization (WHO) thanks to direct-acting antivirals (DAAs). The WHO defines elimination of hep C as “as a 90% reduction in new chronic infections and a 65% reduction in mortality compared with the 2015 baseline.”
Children’s Hepatitis Outbreak Still Lacks Definitive Answers
Cases of unexplained acute hepatitis among children have declined from their peak in early summer, but a small number of cases are still being reported, and a singular definitive cause has not yet been identified, according to a presentation at the AASLD Liver Meeting. As previously reported, the cluster was...
Paxlovid Has Been Free So Far. Next Year, Sticker Shock Awaits.
Nearly 6 million Americans have taken Paxlovid [nirmatrelvir/ritonavir] for free, courtesy of the federal government. The Pfizer pill has helped prevent many people infected with COVID-19 from being hospitalized or dying, and it may even reduce the risk of developing long COVID. But the government plans to stop footing the bill within months, and millions of people who are at the highest risk of severe illness and are least able to afford the drug — the uninsured and seniors — may have to pay the full price.
The tripledemic — respiratory syncytial virus, COVID-19, and influenza
I rarely write about the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), but the number of people infected by the virus, especially children, is leading to a fear of a tripledemic that includes RSV, the seasonal flu, and our constant nemesis, COVID-19. I guess this is the time I start writing more about the respiratory syncytial virus because everyone needs to be aware of this infectious disease.
Study Finds Hepatitis C Treatment Gap for Individuals With Alcohol Use Disorder
A new study supported by the National Institutes of Health shows that individuals with alcohol use disorder (AUD) are less likely to receive antivirals for hepatitis C, despite current guidelines recommending antiviral treatment regardless of alcohol use. Direct-acting antiviral treatment is highly effective at reducing serious illness and death among individuals with hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, a condition that commonly occurs among people with AUD.
Red 40 food dye in Skittles, Doritos and more trigger bowel diseases: study
Maybe don’t “taste the rainbow.” A new study published in the journal Nature Communications has revealed that a common red dye in food can increase the risk of inflammatory bowel diseases, which affect some three million Americans, according to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation. The additive, denoted as Red 40 or Allura red on ingredients label, is the most prevalent dye used in many popular snacks and drinks, including Skittles, Doritos and Pepsi, as well as some cosmetics. While the use of food coloring has increased over the years, studies on its effect in the gut are few thus far. “What we have...
Identifying Molly: The Forms, Effects, and Safety
MDMA (3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine) has a reputation as a party and club drug. It’s known for boosting mood, energy, compassion, and sensory perception, as well as for its hallucinogenic effects. Generally, MDMA is taken in capsules, although it also comes in liquid or powder forms. Also called “molly,” MDMA is illegal...
Does Bladder Cancer Spread Quickly?
Bladder cancer spreads at different speeds depending on the type of bladder cancer you have. Urothelial bladder cancer is slow to spread, while other types are much faster. Urothelial bladder cancer is the most common type of bladder cancer. It typically doesn’t spread very quickly. However, other types of bladder cancer, such as adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and small cell carcinoma, spread much faster.
