Claremore, OK

Claremore mother collecting pajamas for premature babies

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Claremore mother has launched a donation drive to help parents of premature babies in Rogers Couty.

Taylor Galvan told FOX23 she launched PJs for Preemies to collect new or gently used pajamas for babies in the NICU at Hillcrest Medical Century through Jan. 31, 2023.

There are five drop off sites set up in the area — Wildflour Baking Company in Claremore, the Sugar Sugar Bake Shop, Make it Special Rental and Party Supplies, AnnLee’s Violet Light in Inola and Casey’s General Store in Verdigris.

Galvan said se was motivated by her own journey through the NICO with her now five-month-old Jenson Cole Galvan. Her baby arrived at 30 weeks, weighing only 2 pounds and 13 ounces. Now, Jenson weighs 17 pounds.

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

