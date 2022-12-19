DUI Charges Can Affect Child Custody-Related Issues, Especially If You are Involved in a Custody Battle in New Jersey. When spouses separate, the most immediate issue to resolve is child custody. Determining where the children live is a priority for parents and family courts in New Jersey. State child custody laws help judges determine whether sole or joint custody is appropriate in each case. And since all child custody determinations consider the best interests of the child or children, a New Jersey Family Court judge favors children to have ample and continuous custodial time with both parents. As such, they lean toward an equal split time between the parties, if possible, and both parents are fit. When one parent has a drug or alcohol addiction, they may not be suitable for joint custody. So, if one parent gets a DUI, they may have challenges in a child custody case.

