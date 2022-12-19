Read full article on original website
SAF Sues New Jersey Over New Concealed Carry Law
The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit against the State of New Jersey, challenging the state’s new gun control law prohibiting licensed concealed carry in an expanded list of so-called “sensitive places,” and further criminalizes carrying an operable handgun “while in a vehicle.”
NJ governor signs concealed-carry gun law that’s already facing court challenge
As expected, Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation that toughens regulations to get a permit to carry a concealed weapon in New Jersey after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling back in June that made it easier for people to get a concealed-carry permit. Gun safety supporters cheered the...
2 NJ Men Charged With Conspiring to Distribute Cocaine, Fentanyl
Brutal attack – Video shows assault on NJ Transit bus driver
A disturbing video has surfaced on social media showing a New Jersey Transit bus driver being brutally stomped by a group of teens prior to him drawing a gun and firing at them. The driver, 48-year-old Charles Fieros, is seen on the ground outside his bus as he is kicked...
Parsippany, NJ cops nab 3 after neighbor calls about burglary
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS — Police nabbed three men accused of breaking into a township home after a neighbor called in the suspicious behavior. Before 10 a.m. Tuesday, a resident along Beechwood Avenue saw two men wearing surgical-style masks approach a neighbor's house — one of them then entered through a window.
Two New Jersey men caught with kilo of cocaine, fentanyl
Man gets 35 years for bloody NJ murder, charged in 4 more killings
WOODBURY — A man accused of killing several people in two states has been sentenced in New Jersey to 35 years in prison for the horrific beating death of a former mentor. Sean Lannon, 48, had pleaded guilty in October to first-degree murder in the March 2021 slaying of Michael Dabkowski, 66. Gloucester County prosecutors said Lannon broke into the victim's East Greenwich home and savagely beat him to death with a hammer.
Warning: Don’t fall for this threatening phone scam in NJ
If you get a phone call telling you there’s a warrant for your arrest, don’t believe it. It turns out bad actors are researching potential victims on the internet and social media, and if they’re able to find a phone number they will call them and announce there’s a warrant for their arrest or other legal issues.
wrnjradio.com
NJ State Trooper II Philip Lamonaco remembered 41 years after line-of-duty death
KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A contingent of troopers Wednesday gathered together with the family of Trooper II Philip Lamonaco, who was shot and killed in the line of duty 41 years ago, to celebrate his life and legacy. Surrounded by family and friends, Donna Lamonaco, her daughter...
NJ Transit bus driver arrested after shooting at teenagers who kicked him to the ground
Murphy signs bill to help N.J. end federal court oversight of once-troubled child welfare system
Gov. Phil Murphy late Tuesday signed legislation that puts New Jersey’s child welfare system on a path to ending 20 years of federal court oversight next year. Once considered to be among the most dysfunctional and mismanaged in the nation, the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency — formerly known as DYFS, the Division of Youth and Family Services — is poised the shed the court monitor and report to a less-powerful independent state panel that will monitor and annually report on the agency’s progress.
NJ town targets family farm association for shutdown (Opinion)
In Howell, New Jersey, a Private Membership Association called Sprouts is under fire from the town government. According to the government, the group is violating the local "land use" laws. What they are doing is gathering as families with their kids to teach the kids about agriculture, farming, animal care, and other nature-related subjects.
Sean Lannon, accused of slaying 5, sentenced in N.J. for murder of ‘gentle soul’
Michael Dabkowski’s family remembered him Wednesday morning as a “gentle soul” who was always willing to help others. They also spoke about the grief they endured when he was brutally taken away from them in March 2021 by a man Dabkowski had mentored as a child. Sean...
hackensackcriminallaw.com
Repercussions of a DWI Conviction in Child Custody Disputes in NJ
DUI Charges Can Affect Child Custody-Related Issues, Especially If You are Involved in a Custody Battle in New Jersey. When spouses separate, the most immediate issue to resolve is child custody. Determining where the children live is a priority for parents and family courts in New Jersey. State child custody laws help judges determine whether sole or joint custody is appropriate in each case. And since all child custody determinations consider the best interests of the child or children, a New Jersey Family Court judge favors children to have ample and continuous custodial time with both parents. As such, they lean toward an equal split time between the parties, if possible, and both parents are fit. When one parent has a drug or alcohol addiction, they may not be suitable for joint custody. So, if one parent gets a DUI, they may have challenges in a child custody case.
Legal filing: NYPD illegally used sealed arrest records in Adams bail reform ‘publicity stunt’
Mayor Eric Adams at the August press conference. Plaintiffs say the 10 repeat offenders city officials highlighted were eligible for bail – and not affected by bail reform. [ more › ]
Florida man busted in New Jersey after being found with 10,000 fentanyl pills
A Florida man has been arrested in New Jersey after being found with a massive amount of fentanyl pills. Shane Smith, 33, of Daytona Beach has been arrested and charged with two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance after an investigation led to him being spotted with 10,000 fentanyl pills which are worth about $40,000 on the streets, according to multi agency release by Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw, Ricky J. Patel, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Newark Field Office of United States Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Mount Laurel Police Chief Stephen Riedener.
Dealer Admits Role In Major Ring That Moved Fentanyl, Meth, Coke By The Pound Into NJ From NYC
One of three Manhattan men accused of flooding four North Jersey counties with massive quantities of fentanyl, meth and coke admitted his role in the organization, authorities said. Juan Carlos Merced Moreno, 45, and his partners operated a fentanyl mill in Washington Heights that supplied traffickers in New Jersey with...
20 most annoying things about driving in New Jersey
Driving in New Jersey can take otherwise good people and make them crazy. I know because I am one of them. Nothing makes me as frustrated in record time as hitting the road right here in the Garden State. In a perfect world, I'd be the only one on that road and be able to drive as fast as I want; but that is not the case.
Former N.J. Police Officer Convicted of Killing Estranged Wife, Sentenced to Nearly 80 Years in Prison
John Formisano was convicted of first-degree murder for the 2019 killing of Christie Formisano at their home in Jefferson Township, N.J. A former veteran New Jersey police officer will spend 79 years behind bars for the slaying of his estranged wife. According to a Morris County Prosecutor's Office news release, John Formisano was convicted of first-degree murder for the 2019 killing of Christie Formisano at their home in Jefferson Township, N.J., about 45 miles outside of New York City. The former couple was separated and living apart at the...
NJ taxpayers are footing a $20 million bill for temp workers’ health care, Rutgers report says
A warehouse worker walks through an aisle. Temporary workers account for about one quarter of New Jersey's growing warehouse industry. The analysis is deeply critical of temp workers’ low wages and lack of benefits. [ more › ]
