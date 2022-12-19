ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAF Sues New Jersey Over New Concealed Carry Law

The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit against the State of New Jersey, challenging the state’s new gun control law prohibiting licensed concealed carry in an expanded list of so-called “sensitive places,” and further criminalizes carrying an operable handgun “while in a vehicle.”
Shore News Network

Two New Jersey men caught with kilo of cocaine, fentanyl

NEWARK, NJ – Two men were charged by the Department of Justice for trafficking cocaine and fentanyl in New Jersey this week. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, two New Jersey men have been charged with possessing approximately one kilogram of cocaine and approximately 100 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute them. A complaint has been filed against Carlos Ovidio Gonzalez, 35, of Newark, and Hector Martinez, 31, of North Bergen, New Jersey, charging them with conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine and fentanyl with intent to distribute. Gonzalez is also charged with one count of being The post Two New Jersey men caught with kilo of cocaine, fentanyl appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
94.5 PST

Man gets 35 years for bloody NJ murder, charged in 4 more killings

WOODBURY — A man accused of killing several people in two states has been sentenced in New Jersey to 35 years in prison for the horrific beating death of a former mentor. Sean Lannon, 48, had pleaded guilty in October to first-degree murder in the March 2021 slaying of Michael Dabkowski, 66. Gloucester County prosecutors said Lannon broke into the victim's East Greenwich home and savagely beat him to death with a hammer.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Warning: Don’t fall for this threatening phone scam in NJ

If you get a phone call telling you there’s a warrant for your arrest, don’t believe it. It turns out bad actors are researching potential victims on the internet and social media, and if they’re able to find a phone number they will call them and announce there’s a warrant for their arrest or other legal issues.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Murphy signs bill to help N.J. end federal court oversight of once-troubled child welfare system

Gov. Phil Murphy late Tuesday signed legislation that puts New Jersey’s child welfare system on a path to ending 20 years of federal court oversight next year. Once considered to be among the most dysfunctional and mismanaged in the nation, the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency — formerly known as DYFS, the Division of Youth and Family Services — is poised the shed the court monitor and report to a less-powerful independent state panel that will monitor and annually report on the agency’s progress.
MARYLAND STATE
94.5 PST

NJ town targets family farm association for shutdown (Opinion)

In Howell, New Jersey, a Private Membership Association called Sprouts is under fire from the town government. According to the government, the group is violating the local "land use" laws. What they are doing is gathering as families with their kids to teach the kids about agriculture, farming, animal care, and other nature-related subjects.
HOWELL, NJ
hackensackcriminallaw.com

Repercussions of a DWI Conviction in Child Custody Disputes in NJ

DUI Charges Can Affect Child Custody-Related Issues, Especially If You are Involved in a Custody Battle in New Jersey. When spouses separate, the most immediate issue to resolve is child custody. Determining where the children live is a priority for parents and family courts in New Jersey. State child custody laws help judges determine whether sole or joint custody is appropriate in each case. And since all child custody determinations consider the best interests of the child or children, a New Jersey Family Court judge favors children to have ample and continuous custodial time with both parents. As such, they lean toward an equal split time between the parties, if possible, and both parents are fit. When one parent has a drug or alcohol addiction, they may not be suitable for joint custody. So, if one parent gets a DUI, they may have challenges in a child custody case.
92.7 WOBM

Florida man busted in New Jersey after being found with 10,000 fentanyl pills

A Florida man has been arrested in New Jersey after being found with a massive amount of fentanyl pills. Shane Smith, 33, of Daytona Beach has been arrested and charged with two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance after an investigation led to him being spotted with 10,000 fentanyl pills which are worth about $40,000 on the streets, according to multi agency release by Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw, Ricky J. Patel, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Newark Field Office of United States Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Mount Laurel Police Chief Stephen Riedener.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
94.5 PST

20 most annoying things about driving in New Jersey

Driving in New Jersey can take otherwise good people and make them crazy. I know because I am one of them. Nothing makes me as frustrated in record time as hitting the road right here in the Garden State. In a perfect world, I'd be the only one on that road and be able to drive as fast as I want; but that is not the case.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Former N.J. Police Officer Convicted of Killing Estranged Wife, Sentenced to Nearly 80 Years in Prison

John Formisano was convicted of first-degree murder for the 2019 killing of Christie Formisano at their home in Jefferson Township, N.J. A former veteran New Jersey police officer will spend 79 years behind bars for the slaying of his estranged wife. According to a Morris County Prosecutor's Office news release, John Formisano was convicted of first-degree murder for the 2019 killing of Christie Formisano at their home in Jefferson Township, N.J., about 45 miles outside of New York City. The former couple was separated and living apart at the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

