5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Investors are holding out hope for a rally to end 2022, even though stocks are headed for a down December and their worst year since 2008. News that China effectively ended its zero Covid policy (more on that below) boosted global markets and added some pep to U.S. equities futures early Tuesday. Still, we could be in store for some volatility this week as trading volumes are expected to be low due to this being the week between Christmas and New Year's. Read live markets updates here.
Stocks fall as final trading week of 2022 begins
Stocks fell Tuesday as the final trading week of 2022 kicked off. Investors deliberated over whether a Santa Claus rally will appear and lift a market weighed down by recession fears. The Dow Jones Industrial Average last traded 86 points lower, or 0.24%. The S&P 500 slipped 0.65%, while the...
Treasury yields rise as investors consider U.S. economic outlook
U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as markets reopened after Monday's Christmas holiday and investors awaited data that could provide fresh clues about the state of the U.S. economy. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%. Treasurys. Investors are looking to the final...
Meat bans, soaring gold prices and ‘un-Brexit’? One bank's ‘outrageous’ predictions for 2023
Saxo Bank's "outrageous predictions" for 2023 include a ban on meat production, skyrocketing gold prices and Britain voting to "un-Brexit." The forecasts, while not representative of the bank's official views, looked at how decisions from policymakers next year could impact both the global economy and the political agenda. Saxo Bank's...
The year of ESG was worse in politics than stock market performance
Months of headlines have featured GOP politicians criticizing investment firms including BlackRock for offering funds that focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. In a bad year for stocks, investors added less to sustainable funds, but will end the year close to flat in asset flows. ESG fund returns...
How BofA came back from the brink of collapse
With assets totaling more than $3 trillion, Bank of America is the second-largest bank in the U.S. today. Shares of the company have seen astonishing gains of over 290% in the last decade. But just more than a decade ago, the 2008 financial crisis pushed the bank to the brink of collapse. It was a loss so catastrophic that it required a $45 billion bailout from the U.S. Treasury. So how was Bank of America able to stage such an impressive comeback and where is it headed next?
Decline in global inflation could extend into early 2023
There could be some positive signs global inflation is on the decline. CNBC's Steve Liesman joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
Dollar slips as investors take heart from looser China COVID rules
The dollar fell on Tuesday after China said it would scrap its COVID-19 quarantine rule for inbound travellers - a major step in reopening its borders that boosted risk-related currencies such as the New Zealand and Australian dollars. China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine on arrival...
How Bank of America achieved a massive comeback from the brink of collapse
The 2008 financial crisis had a devastating impact on Bank of America. Today, it is thriving despite concerns over inflation and threats of a possible recession. The hard-learned lessons from the financial crisis have also led Bank of America to undergo significant changes. . Shares of the bank were trading...
Chinese EV maker Nio cuts delivery guidance for fourth quarter, citing Covid disruptions
Electric vehicle maker Nio lowered its expectations for fourth quarter deliveries. The Chinese company now expects to deliver roughly 39,000 vehicles after projecting between 43,000 to 48,000 vehicles. Nio cited Covid-induced supply chain disruptions. Nio now projects that it will deliver between 38,500 to 39,500 electric vehicles in the fourth...
Oil hits three-week high as China eases COVID curbs
Oil hit a three-week high on Tuesday as China's latest easing of COVID-19 restrictions spurred hopes of a fuel demand recovery, with further support coming from cuts to U.S. energy production caused by winter storms. China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine, starting from Jan. 8, the...
Japan retail sales up for 9th month led by tourism help
Japanese retail sales rose for a ninth straight month in November as the lifting of Covid-19 border controls and the government's domestic travel subsidy helped consumer demand. A recovery in private consumption, which makes up more than half of Japan's economy, is key to driving growth in the economy, which...
IBM beat all its large-cap tech peers in 2022 as investors shunned growth for safety
IBM is up 6% in 2022, topping every large-cap tech stock. The company has bolstered its consulting business with small acquisitions and cozied up to fast-growing cloud providers Amazon and Microsoft. IBM generated $752 million in free cash flow in the latest quarter and paid out $1.5 billion in dividends.
Shares of China-based funeral company are surging as Covid infections spike
Fu Shou Yuan International Group stock reached a new yearly high at 7.04 Hong Kong dollars a share as of Friday's close. China abruptly ended most of its Covid control measures and saw a resurgence in case numbers. The stock was down nearly 40% as of November – and is...
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Southwest, Tesla, Peloton and others
(TSLA) – Tesla fell 5.3% in premarket trading, after falling for six consecutive trading days and nine of the past ten. Tesla is down about 65% for the year to date, and on pace for its largest-ever yearly loss. The latest slide follows news that the automaker will run production at a reduced rate at its Shanghai factory in January, following an end-of-December shutdown.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda dismisses near-term chance of exiting easy policy
"This is definitely not a step toward an exit," Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday. Kuroda said the BOJ's decision last week to widen the allowance band around its yield target was aimed at enhancing the effect of its ultra-easy policy, rather than a first step toward withdrawing its massive stimulus program.
China to scrap quarantine for international travelers in an essential end of zero-Covid
BEIJING — China announced late Monday that travelers will no longer need to quarantine upon arrival on the mainland starting Jan. 8. The forthcoming shift follows an abrupt relaxation this month in domestic Covid controls. The changes end the bulk of the most restrictive measures that China had imposed for nearly three years under its zero-Covid policy.
Asia markets rise as China says it will end quarantine for inbound travelers
Stocks in Asia rose as China officially announced overnight it will end quarantine for inbound travelers on Jan. 8 — symbolizing an end to its zero-Covid policy that it's held for nearly three years. The nation also downgraded Covid to a less strict Category B, health authorities said, from...
Gold prices rise as China relaxes COVID curbs
Gold prices firmed above the key psychological threshold of $1,800 on Tuesday, following China's decision to further ease COVID-19 restrictions, with gains curbed by rising yields. Spot gold was up 0.5% to $1,806.69 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.7% to $1,816.70. Gold is performing in line with risk assets,...
Beijing roars to life a month after zero-Covid lockdowns fade, but China is not out of the woods yet
During the Monday morning rush hour, traffic in Beijing surged by about 90% from a week ago — to "heavily congested" levels, according to Baidu data. The rebound in social activity in Beijing over the last few days is an example of how long it might take for the country to shake off the economic impact of zero-Covid controls.
