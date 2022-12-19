Read full article on original website
Rice, James
James A. (Jim) Rice, age 80, of Waupaca, went to his heavenly home on Monday, December 19th, 2022. He was born in New London on September 19, 1942, a son of the late William and Elba (Haight) Rice. He graduated from New London High School in 1960. He joined the National Guard after graduation. On December 11, 1965 he married Candice Kuehl. Together they had 2 children, Tammy and Todd. Candice preceded him in death on July 27, 1973.
Krueger, Vilas
Vilas Henry Krueger was welcomed into the arms of Jesus to start eternal life in his new heavenly home on December 13, 2022. Just as spring was turning to summer, Vilas was born on June 3, 1926 at his parents’ home on their dairy farm just outside Clintonville, Wisconsin. He was Alvin and Selma (Schroeder) Krueger’s middle child, growing up with older siblings Arlo and Verna, and younger siblings Joyce and Gerald.
Elementary school principal in Appleton creates funny video to announce snow day
"I am the principal of Richmond Elementary in Appleton. I created a video to announce our first snow day in many years."
Wausau area births, Dec. 20
Keith and Bethey Seubert announce the birth of their son Coley Keith, born at 8:12 a.m. Dec. 12, 2022. Coley weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Spencer and Michelle Mohring announce the birth of their son Grayson Scott, born at 9:29 p.m. Dec. 12, 2022. Grayson weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.
Wausau area obituaries December 19, 2022
Duane L. Hafeman, 81, Tomahawk, former Wausau area resident passed away peacefully Saturday, December 17 at the Aspirus Tomahawk Hospital, Tomahawk, WI. Duane was born September 28, 1941, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Leonard and Gladys (Nelson) Hafeman. He married Sandra L. (Clairmore) in 1963 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau and she preceded him in death on August 14, 2010. Duane worked as a general laborer at MBX Packaging Specialists, Wausau for 46 years until his retirement in 2010.
Wild life, wild art
A couple miles past Hartman Creek State Park on State Highway 54, a bull moose stands his ground while big whitetail bucks lock antlers in a fight. This is in Paul Tornow’s front yard. People often stop and gawk at his sculpted creations made of scrap metal. His art...
Wild chase on I-41 ends in Oshkosh - driver under influence of heroin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies say it started on I-41 in the town of Eldorado - and ended more than 22 miles down the road in Oshkosh. During the chase, the person fleeing law enforcement tried to pass a car on the side of the road but hit it.
21 charges filed against powerboat driver who crashed into cruiser on Fox River
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twenty-one charges have been filed against the driver of a powerboat that hit a paddlewheel cruise boat on the Fox River. The Wisconsin Department of Justice filed a complaint against Jason Lindemann Wednesday. Lindemann is charged with two counts of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety,...
Wisconsin child dies from the flu
Green Bay and Appleton airports have the equipment and manpower to keep passengers and planes moving, but they're just one link in a nationwide chain against a national winter storm. Donald Driver, a Packers wide receiver when the program started 20 years ago, was on-hand for the anniversary donation. COUNTDOWN...
UPDATE: I-41 northbound in Kaukauna reopens after crash closed left lane
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed part of I-41 northbound in Outagamie County earlier on Thursday. According to WisDOT, the left lane on I-41 in Kaukauna is now cleared and open for travel. No other details about the incident have been...
Protester placed on probation
The Oshkosh man arrested during a Black Lives Matter march in Waupaca on Aug. 1, 2020, entered a plea of no contest to felony battery of an officer. Judge Raymond Huber placed Matthew L. Banta, 25, on three years of probation and ordered him to pay $2,423 in fines and court costs.
Fond du Lac police chase stretches nearly 23 miles, ends with OWI arrest
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - A 40-year-old man from Hatley, Wisconsin (just east of Wausau) is in police custody in Fond du Lac County following a high-speed chase that covered nearly 23 miles on snow-covered and slippery roadways. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, the Fond...
Kaukauna man charged with attempted murder for Green Bay shooting
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kaukauna man is in custody for a shooting on Green Bay’s west side last month, where gunfire entered a home with a woman and two children inside. According to the criminal complaint, the shooting was over undelivered marijuana. Laquan Taylor, 20, is charged...
Compassionate Connections wins state award
Clintonville group recognized for partnership with police. Compassionate Connections Center was awarded Organization of the Year by the Wisconsin Crime Prevention Practitioner’s Association (WCPPA). The nonprofit group was created in 2021 in Clintonville, Compassionate Connections received the award at a banquet in Oshkosh on Oct. 20. Leah Wojnowiak, executive...
Hockey team splits 7-5 games
The Waupaca boys’ hockey team headed into the Christmas break with a 3-5 after splitting a pair of 7-5 games with Pacelli and Medford. Waupaca snapped a three-game skid Dec. 20 with a 7-5 nonconference win over Pacelli, but ended up on the short end of the final score Dec. 19 in a Great Northern Conference matchup at Medford.
Crimestoppers looks for info on camper thief
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A thief took off with a $48,000 trailer and Marathon County CrimeStoppers want to help police identify him. The crime happened at Kings Campers in Rib Mountain. Investigators released security camera video showing a dark pickup driving onto the parking lot and the man...
Progress report on Waupaca
The city of Waupaca saw its population grow, its economy expand and its arts and cultural activities flourish in 2022. Main Street, and the city’s efforts to improve downtown, has been a central part of the Waupaca progress. Main Street. Although construction was completed in the fall of 2021,...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: New species, puppy DNA, and broken bones
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a potpourri of brilliant topics with Brad Spakowitz today:. As we near the end of the year, scientists have added to our knowledge of 146 newly-discovered species. If you broke a bone as a kid, you’re more likely to break a bone as...
Here to help
Formed in July 2008 by a group of friends who had aged out of the Jaycees, the 7-11 Club’s motto is “We are here to help.”. The 7-11 Club takes its name from the starting time for its monthly meetings – 7:11 p.m. the second Wednesday of every mont. If the meeting lands on the 11th the beer is free.
Injuries reported in Hwy. 29 semi crash
UPDATED: At least one person is injured in a crash Tuesday involving a semi tractor trailer and another vehicle west of Wausau on Hwy. 29. The crash was reported at about 10:50 a.m. in the eastbound lane of the highway near Rib River Ballroom, 135737 Hwy. 29, in the town of Cassel. Multiple rescue units responded to the scene.
