James A. (Jim) Rice, age 80, of Waupaca, went to his heavenly home on Monday, December 19th, 2022. He was born in New London on September 19, 1942, a son of the late William and Elba (Haight) Rice. He graduated from New London High School in 1960. He joined the National Guard after graduation. On December 11, 1965 he married Candice Kuehl. Together they had 2 children, Tammy and Todd. Candice preceded him in death on July 27, 1973.

WAUPACA, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO