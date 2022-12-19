Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-Laws Shocked When Son's Wife Reveals Millionaire Status in Pre-NupSharee B.New York City, NY
Galleria Mall To Close In MarchBrianWhite Plains, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Yonkers You Should Try OutTed RiversYonkers, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Related
‘Little focker’ busted ‘stealing Christmas presents’ from Robert De Niro’s NYC home
A serial burglar was caught red-handed rifling through Robert De Niro’s rented Manhattan townhouse Monday — fiddling with the famed actor’s iPad and presents under his Christmas tree, law enforcement sources told The Post. Shanice Aviles, 30, allegedly crept down a stairwell leading to the 79-year-old Oscar-winner’s basement on the Upper East Side around 2:30 a.m. and forced her way inside using a pipe or metal bar, according to police and the sources. Eagle-eyed cops with the NYPD’s 19th Precinct Public Safety team had been keeping an eye on Aviles — a “known burglar” with at least 26 past arrests on her...
Robert De Niro's NYC townhouse burglarized while actor, daughter inside, report says
A reported repeat offender was allegedly caught trying to use actor Robert De Niro’s iPad and "stealing Christmas presents" after breaking into his Upper East Side home.
Aspiring Bronx actor beat his wife with a hammer before death plunge: police
An aspiring actor was a real-life killer who beat his wife with a hammer before tossing her from a sixth-story Bronx window — and then jumping to his death, police sources said. Mother of two Ornela Shehi, 28, died from blunt force trauma in the brutal August homicide/suicide, where one of the kids was heard wailing “Mom! Mom!” by neighbors in the Morris Park building. Her husband, Florind ...
Gangbanger tied to high-end NYC heists gets sweetheart deal from DA Alvin Bragg
A Manhattan gangbanger with a knack for high-end heists could have his latest charges dropped thanks to a sweetheart deal from District Attorney Alvin Bragg — because prosecutors have too much on their plates to try the case, The Post has learned. Charles Lindsay — a reputed member of the “Rich Fam” gang, which has a history of pulling off pricey robberies — was last hauled into court Dec. 10 for allegedly stealing nearly $25,000 in pricey handbags and other items from Madison Avenue boutiques, according to sources and court records. Lindsay, 22, is also a suspect in the rape of a...
Frank Vallelonga Jr., ‘Green Book’ actor and N.J. restaurateur, found dead; man charged with concealing body
Frank Vallelonga Jr., a former Bergen County restaurant owner who had a role in the Oscar-winning movie “Green Book,” was found dead in the Bronx, the New York Times reports. Vallelonga, 60, was the son of “Sopranos” actor Tony Lip, aka Frank Anthony Vallelonga, and the brother of...
Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel
Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
Woman surrenders after Manhattan roommate stabbed to death in fight over loud music
A woman who stabbed her roommate to death for playing music too loud in their Manhattan shelter turned herself in on Tuesday, police said.
Chris Christie’s niece Shannon Epstein hurled racial slurs during meltdown
Chris Christie’s niece Shannon Epstein’s plane meltdown started with her hurling racial slurs at fellow passengers on the Thanksgiving day Spirit Airlines flight, according to documents obtained by The Post. Epstein, 25, was later slapped with multiple charges related to her violent arrest just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 24 in the New Orleans airport. She allegedly injured six police officers — biting and spitting on them — and yelled, “Do you know who I am?” A Spirit Airlines supervisor told a responding officer Epstein was “asking Hispanic families if they were smuggling cocaine,” the arrest documents detailed, forcing the plane to...
Aspiring Model Living in NYC Homeless Shelter Stabbed to Death by Roommate
A model living in a Manhattan shelter was allegedly stabbed to death by her roommate after they got in a fight over her playing loud music. Victoria Goode was 27 years old and was an aspiring runway model, her older brother told the New York Daily News. She was planning to go home to Oklahoma for Christmas, her brother said. Goode had appeared in a photo shoot for Vogue Mexico in September, but had been struggling for work, leading her to stay in shelters in hopes the city would help her find permanent housing, her brother said. She had been fearful of her roommate, Charmaine Crossman, for some time, her brother added. Crossman ran away after the alleged stabbing, but ultimately surrendered to police Tuesday. She’s been charged with murder.Read it at New York Daily News
Sam Bankman-Fried’s ex spotted in NYC as rumors of her flipping on him swirl
The ex-girlfriend of crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried was reportedly spotted in New York City shortly before the former FTX CEO was arrested in the Bahamas. Caroline Ellison, head of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX’s sister hedge fund, Alameda Research, was apparently pictured at Ground Support Coffee in Soho on Dec. 4. Images purporting to be of Ellison were shared to Twitter by @AutismCapital, who excitedly claimed they had confirmed her identity with a barista at the Manhattan eatery. Speculation as to whether Ellison could turn on her ex and become an informant in the case has skyrocketed since she hired the services of...
NYC’s ‘bling’ Bishop Lamor Whitehead hit with federal charges for fraud schemes
“Bling” Bishop Lamor Whitehead — the flashy Brooklyn pastor who was robbed at gunpoint during a church service earlier this year— was arrested by federal agents Monday for allegedly scamming a member of his congregation, among other charges. Whitehead — who preaches a “prosperity gospel,” drives a Rolls-Royce and often wears pricey jewelry and Gucci suits — was indicted on two counts of wire fraud, one count of extortion, and one count of making material false statements for lying to the FBI, federal prosecutors said. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 65 years in prison. The feds allege Whitehead, 44, swindled one of his...
NYC woman struck by parents’ headstone in cemetery, suit claims
A mourner found herself in a grave situation when her parents’ headstone fell on her. Jasmine Velazquez, 42, of the Bronx, was at Oakland Cemetery in Yonkers when the heavy slab toppled, crushing two bones in her ankle and one of her toes, according to a lawsuit. Velazquez claims the August incident left her injured and “bedridden … for a great length of time,” according to the Bronx Supreme Court papers. She’s suing the cemetery, the city of Yonkers and the company which made the headstone for negligence and unspecified damages. Velazquez hasn’t been back to the cemetery since, her lawyer, Mike Rubin, said. “I don’t know if scared is the right word, but she’s staying away from there for now,” Rubin said. Last year, a mother was killed when a massive gravestone fell on her at Baron Hirsch Cemetery in a Staten Island. Elvira Navarro, 53, later died and her family sued the Baron Hirsch Cemetery Association in February.
Violence at Bronx juvenile detention center surges with more accused kid killers being sent there
Violence is surging at the city’s juvenile detention center in the Bronx now that more underaged accused killers are being held there because of a new state law. There were 257 youth-on-youth attacks at Horizon Juvenile Center in Mott Haven during the fiscal year ending June 30 — nearly double the 135 incidents during the same period in fiscal 2021, according to city Administration for Children’s Services data. Attacks on staff by inmates rose 17% during the same period, from 128 to 150. Under the Raise the Age law approved by Albany lawmakers, the city by late 2019 transitioned 16- and 17-year-olds in custody out of Rikers Island and...
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
NYC judge partially lifts MSG ban against law firm so lawyers could attend Seinfeld, Christmas shows
A Manhattan judge partially lifted Madison Square Garden’s ban on a law firm that’s representing a hockey fan who was sucker punched at the New York venue. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Lyle Frank issued a temporary order allowing the five lawyers of Greenberg Law PC to enter all MSG venues – except for the historic sports arena itself – until the judge hears arguments in the case later this month. As a result, lawyer Alan Greenberg will get to attend a Jerry Seinfeld show at the MSG-owned Beacon Theatre on Dec. 17 — and attorney Joseph DePaola will be able to...
Brooklyn man sentenced to 20 years to life for raping woman, 20, walking home from party
A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for raping a 20-year-old woman he offered to walk home from a party in 2018, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.
New York Food Stamps for January 2023 Are Scheduled To Disburse on These Dates
New York state residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can expect to get their payments according to the usual schedule in January 2023. For residents of...
Man shot and killed in hail of bullets at NYC deli
A 26-year-old man was killed in a hail of bullets inside a Bronx deli Sunday morning, cops said. The gunfire flew inside Briggs Gourmet Deli at 2650 Briggs Ave. in Fordham Manor around 11:15 a.m., leaving the victim with several gunshot wounds to his body, police said. The man, identified by cops as Angel Cuasant of Decatur Avenue in the Bronx, was taken to St. Barnabus Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Nine .9mm shell casings were found at the scene, a police source said. There was a dispute before the gunfire broke out, but it was unclear if the man knew his killer, cops said. The victim has a “long arrest record,” a police source said. At least some of those crimes were domestic in nature, the source said. The gunman was wearing a dark mask, police sources said.
Police: Man, woman shot while sitting inside car in Coney Island
NEW YORK - Police say two people were shot while sitting inside car in Brooklyn. It happened shortly after midnight in Coney Island. Police said the gunman approached the victims' car and opened fire. They drove away before stopping on Hubbard Street to call 911. The man and 19-year-old woman were taken to a hospital in critical condition. The shooting happened outside a bar. Investigators are checking to see if an earlier fight inside may have led to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Charlbi Dean cause of death: Medical examiner confirms model died of 'bacterial sepsis'
South African model-turned-actress Charlbi Dean's cause of death has been revealed after she suddenly passed away from an 'unexpected sudden illness' in August.
Comments / 2