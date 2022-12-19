ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vance County, NC

cbs17

Durham police officer helps citizen build house ramp

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An off-duty Durham police officer helped a neighbor build a ramp for his home. In a tweet on Thursday, Durham police said Officer D. Beugnot was off-duty when he saw a post on the Nextdoor app. The post was asking for help to dig holes to build a ramp for his wife.
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL

Raleigh mass shooter's gunshot wound self-inflicted

RALEIGH, N.C. — The teenage suspect of a shooting rampage in northeast Raleigh that killed five people and injured two others suffered from a nonfatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound when he was captured by a tactical robot hours after a shootout with police, according to the Wake County district attorney.
RALEIGH, NC
orangeandbluepress.com

Murder-Suicide: Client Shot His Attorney Before Turning the Gun On Himself

A murder-suicide incident at a North Carolina law firm on Monday after a client shot dead his lawyer and turned the gun on himself. A lawyer at the firm Riddle and Brantley are remembered as a hero for giving his life to save others when a client opened fire in the law offices. According to authorities published by New York Post Police are investigating a murder-suicide after an attorney was killed by his client inside his law office then the client turned the gun on himself. The shooting occurred at the Riddle & Brantley legal offices at about 4:15 p.m. on Monday.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man in Durham hospital after suffering gunshot wound

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot Wednesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Durham officers were sent to the 1200 block of Gilbert Street in reference to a gunshot wound, police said. When they arrived, they found the victim. Police said...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham police identify suspect vehicle information from June hit and run

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are continuing to seek information regarding a hit and run involving a motorcycle in June. On June 3 around 10:30 p.m., Andrew “Andy” Parks, 60, was riding his 2015 Harley Davidson on Academy Road near the intersection of Chapel Hill Boulevard when he was hit by another vehicle.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Man arrested in deadly October nightclub shooting in Selma

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect wanted in a deadly October Selma nightclub shooting was arrested Monday, its police department confirmed. Miante Artis was taken into custody without incident in the killing of 26-year-old Alquan Jermique Dunn. The deadly shooting happened in The Diamond District Lounge parking lot on Oct. 16.
SELMA, NC

