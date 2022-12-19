Read full article on original website
cbs17
Multi-county fugitive with ‘lengthy’ criminal history wanted for Halifax warehouse break in: sheriff
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man with a ‘lengthy’ criminal history is wanted by the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office for breaking and entering into a warehouse near Enfield. The sheriff’s office said on the evening of Dec. 16, a breaking and entering occurred at a warehouse...
Gov. Cooper responds to WRAL story featuring intense Highway Patrol chase, controversial arrest
On Monday, WRAL Investigates showed you a controversial North Carolina State Highway patrol stop and arrest. We sent our story to Gov. Roy Cooper and he's responded. The governor oversees the Department of Public Safety, which oversees Highway Patrol. We asked Governor Cooper to respond to dash cam video we obtained through a court order.
wfmynews2.com
Man facing charges of indecent liberties with a child in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Graham man turned himself in after being accused of abusing a child he was babysitting, according to Alamance deputies. On November 14, the Special Victims Unit conducted a case review with the Alamance County District Attorney's Office in reference to a sexual assault investigation.
cbs17
Durham police officer helps citizen build house ramp
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An off-duty Durham police officer helped a neighbor build a ramp for his home. In a tweet on Thursday, Durham police said Officer D. Beugnot was off-duty when he saw a post on the Nextdoor app. The post was asking for help to dig holes to build a ramp for his wife.
2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
WRAL
Suspect arrested in connection with man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Roxboro
Roxboro Police responded to a suspicious activity call just after 5 p.m. on Thursday night. Police found Harold LeRoy Williams, 33, of Roxboro, dead in the street from multiple gunshot wounds. Roxboro Police responded to a suspicious activity call just after 5 p.m. on Thursday night. Police found Harold LeRoy...
String of assaults at Vance County jail has sheriff concerned, asking commissioners for help
VANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Vance County Sheriff is calling it a crisis and pleading for help after three assaults in the jail in just one month. One of the assaults was so serious the inmate had to be flown to the hospital. Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame has...
Victim in Edgecombe County killing identified as Conetoe man, sheriff’s office says
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim in a Sunday killing on Daisey Carney Lane has been identified, deputies said Monday. Edgecombe County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a disturbance call around 6 p.m., according to a news release. At the scene, they found 47-year-old Christopher Deon Powell, of Conetoe, outside dead with a gunshot wound […]
WRAL
'He is our hero': Colleague describes how attorney killed in Goldsboro murder-suicide ambushed shooter in daring act
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — The Goldsboro Police Department has identified the attorney killed Monday afternoon in a murder-suicide at Riddle & Brantley law firm. According to the incident report, attorney Patrick White, 42, of Raleigh, was killed after an argument at the law firm on Spence Avenue in Goldsboro. On...
WRAL
Raleigh mass shooter's gunshot wound self-inflicted
RALEIGH, N.C. — The teenage suspect of a shooting rampage in northeast Raleigh that killed five people and injured two others suffered from a nonfatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound when he was captured by a tactical robot hours after a shootout with police, according to the Wake County district attorney.
orangeandbluepress.com
Murder-Suicide: Client Shot His Attorney Before Turning the Gun On Himself
A murder-suicide incident at a North Carolina law firm on Monday after a client shot dead his lawyer and turned the gun on himself. A lawyer at the firm Riddle and Brantley are remembered as a hero for giving his life to save others when a client opened fire in the law offices. According to authorities published by New York Post Police are investigating a murder-suicide after an attorney was killed by his client inside his law office then the client turned the gun on himself. The shooting occurred at the Riddle & Brantley legal offices at about 4:15 p.m. on Monday.
WRAL
With guilty plea, woman will serve 60 days in jail for role in crash that killed one
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — A driver who caused a deadly crash in Morrisville a year ago pleaded guilty last week and will serve 60 days in jail. Katherine Ann Deis was 17 at the time of the crash. Police say she lost control of her vehicle on Morrisville Parkway near Duck Pond Circle, crossed a median and her car flipped.
cbs17
Man in Durham hospital after suffering gunshot wound
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot Wednesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Durham officers were sent to the 1200 block of Gilbert Street in reference to a gunshot wound, police said. When they arrived, they found the victim. Police said...
cbs17
Durham police identify suspect vehicle information from June hit and run
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are continuing to seek information regarding a hit and run involving a motorcycle in June. On June 3 around 10:30 p.m., Andrew “Andy” Parks, 60, was riding his 2015 Harley Davidson on Academy Road near the intersection of Chapel Hill Boulevard when he was hit by another vehicle.
Gov. Cooper commutes sentence of NC woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ 20 years ago
Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire to a futon on a deck at the Campus Walk Apartments off Spring Garden Road on Feb. 15, 2002. She later admitted to starting the fire as a Valentine's prank on an ex-boyfriend.
WRAL Investigates Exclusive: High speed chase, arrest raises questions about use of force
WILSON COUNTY, N.C. — Following a tip, WRAL Investigates obtained dash camera videos from several North Carolina State Highway Patrol cruisers following a high-speed chase and high-intensity arrest back in October. The tipster questioned the use of force by troopers once the driver’s vehicle came to crashing stop.
Two kidnapped children found traveling in suspect's vehicle on I-85
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two children kidnapping victims were found in suspect's car traveling on I-85 on Monday, Dec. 19, the State Highway Patrol reported. Troopers said one victim was a 5-year-old girl and was abducted on Dec. 19 from Rock Hill, while the second child had been missing since May 2022.
Homicide investigation opens after body found in submerged Halifax County car identified
An autopsy has identified the man whose body was found in a submerged car on Wednesday in the Roanoke River.
cbs17
Man arrested in deadly October nightclub shooting in Selma
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect wanted in a deadly October Selma nightclub shooting was arrested Monday, its police department confirmed. Miante Artis was taken into custody without incident in the killing of 26-year-old Alquan Jermique Dunn. The deadly shooting happened in The Diamond District Lounge parking lot on Oct. 16.
cbs17
Traffic stops in Roanoke Rapids lead to drug charges for two men
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Two traffic stops on Thursday led to drug charges for two North Carolina men. A Halifax County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a black Hyundai for speeding in the area of U.S. 158 and Dickens Road in Roanoke Rapids, the sheriff’s office said. The...
