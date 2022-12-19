ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYCHA Brownsville building has inconsistent heat, hot water

By Monica Morales
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — People who live in a Brownsville New York City Housing Authority building say the last few weeks have been miserable.

Aleathia Cofield lives at the Howard Houses and says that for the last few weeks, her building has had inconsistent heat and hot water. Neighbor Jessica Chiaramonte has a 10-day-old daughter named Miracle. Every night, Chiaramonte says it’s a struggle to keep her baby warm with no heat.

Miracle’s big sister, 4-year-old Aaliyah, helps bundle her up.  While PIX11 was there, heating was felt in the living room and bathroom. Chiaramonte had filed multiple tickets with NYCHA, one on Nov. 9 and another on Dec. 11

An hour after PIX11 News left, NYCHA sent a heating crew.

“NYCHA staff have confirmed that all three apartments have heat at this time,” a spokesperson said. “This building has a Building Management System (BMS), which regulates the heat based on the outdoor temperature. We will continue to maintain close communication with residents to ensure they continue to get sufficient heat.”

PIX11 News will make sure the heat stays on for families.  If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.

