Larry Meester, 54, Ellsworth, MN
ELLSWORTH, MN—Lawrence “Larry” Henry Meester, 54, Ellsworth, MN, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids. Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, with family present 5-7 p.m., at Jurrens Funeral Home in Rock Rapids, with a time of prayer at 5 p.m. Burial will be in the spring at Bethel Reformed Church Cemetery in rural Little Rock.
New church branch serves Spanish speakers
SIOUX CENTER—With Spanish bibles in hand, a family of five took front row seats Sunday afternoon inside Hope Lutheran Church in Sioux Center. Alongside Pastor Victor Cavazos Jr. they sang praises, shared what Christ meant to them and read God’s word together, all in Spanish. Though just one...
Ryan Wrather, 48, Orange City
ORANGE CITY—Mr. Ryan Wrather, age 48, of Orange City, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Orange City Area Heath System. A visitation with the family present will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at the New Hope Evangelical Free Church in Orange City. There will...
Teacher Reinking awarded for returning home
SHELDON—Samantha Reinking knew she wanted to follow in her mother’s footsteps. What Reinking didn’t know is she would someday teach in the same building her mom, Carla Kleinwolterink, works in. The 2015 Sheldon High School graduate was hired in 2020 as a second-grade teacher at East Elementary in Sheldon.
Growing George church hosts living Nativity
GEORGE—The Christmas story will come to life at Tabernacle Baptist Church in George on Sunday, Dec. 18. A “Christmas Living Nativity” will bring the sights and sounds of Christmas to outdoor audiences during five consecutive shows, the first beginning at 5:30 p.m. Using the church’s large garage...
Kinsey in talks with Rising Arrows camp
SIOUX CENTER—A church-led summer camp is looking to partner with Kinsey Elementary School this summer to provide a high-quality learning experience for children in a safe and fun environment. Rising Arrows leader Samantha Mosher and Kinsey principal Troy Lentell gave the Sioux Center School District Board of Education word...
Kent Feeds has fire in feed pellet machine
SHELDON—For the second time in three years, there was an incident at the Deluxe Feeds plant, which is owned by Kent Nutrition Group, in Sheldon. Last Wednesday’s incident was not as serious as the one in 2019, though. At about 8 p.m. last Wednesday, the Sheldon Fire Co....
Sioux Falls man cited for Larchwood chase
LARCHWOOD—A 31-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man faces numerous charges after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Larchwood in September. Bobby Blaine Olseth was cited Sunday, Dec. 18, in Lyon County District Court in Rock Rapids on the charges of first-offense operating while under the influence; second-offense possession of a controlled substance — cocaine; eluding or attempting to elude resulting in an injury to a person other than the driver or while operating while under the influence, committing a controlled substance violation or participating in a felony; possession of drug paraphernalia; first-offense manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, using or possessing synthetic urine or a urine additive for the purpose of defrauding a drug or alcohol test; reckless driving; careless driving; unsafe passing; three counts of speeding; operating a nonregistered vehicle; driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway; failure to maintain control; and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
Illnesses spreading around Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—It’s the season of giving, but Sioux Center Health is seeing the impact of sharing germs this Christmas season. According to Dr. Abby Stroeh, the area has seen a lot of cases of influenza A, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) ever since Thanksgiving. Overall, the flu has been more prevalent than COVID.
Zeutenhorst to resign as Sheldon principal
SHELDON—Sherrie Zeutenhorst is resigning as Sheldon High School principal effective at the end of the academic year. The resignation was accepted by the Sheldon School District Board of Education during meeting at the Sheldon Middle School library on Monday, Dec. 12. Zeutenhorst was present at the meeting. “I have...
Orange City woman charged for marijuana
ORANGE CITY—A 42-year-old Orange City woman was cited about 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of Sadie Ann Nelson stemmed from a search warrant executed at her residence at 703 Iowa...
Orange City man charged for liquor theft
ORANGE CITY—A 66-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Theodore Mothershed stemmed from him allegedly taking two mini bottles of Admiral Nelson’s Premium Spiced Rum, concealing them in his coat and leaving Fareway in Orange City without paying for the items about 4:25 p.m. that day, according to the Orange City Police Department.
City of Sheldon could buy nuisance property
SHELDON—The property in Sheldon with a “No More Junk” sign soon could be junked by the city. One of the consent agenda items on the Sheldon City Council agenda for Wednesday's meeting is the purchase and cleanup of the property at 421 Third Ave. in Sheldon. The city plans to set aside $19,000 in urban renewal funds in the 2022-23 fiscal year budget with $5,000 going toward the purchase of the property and the rest going toward the demolition of the house that sits on the land along with filling in the land where the foundation was.
Lyon to be part of workforce area merger
ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County will be part of a new group supporting the labor market in the region following its board of supervisors’ decision Tuesday, Dec. 13. The board supported a merger of the Northwest and North Central local workforce development areas. “It makes the most sense, being able...
Sheldon driver arrested on charge of OWI
SHELDON—A 41-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Joshua James McPeek stemmed from the stop of a 1995 Chevrolet K-1500 pickup for an equipment violation on the 600 block of Fourth Avenue, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Wagner: It was what we didn’t know that counted!
To be honest, the Wagner family/Paul Gruchow purchase of the Iowa Great Lakes newspapers was not a smart move on our part. I can’t remember how we learned the papers were for sale or which of us made the first contact with the two sellers. The paper then was...
Fourth-graders learn about Danish history
ROCK RAPIDS—Fourth-graders have been getting as close to Denmark as they can without leaving the walls of Central Lyon Elementary thanks to a revamped curriculum and digital advancement. To kick off their unit on the northern European nation, the two fourth-grade classes in Rock Rapids got a video call...
Alvord man cited for drug paraphernalia
ALVORD—A 29-year-old Alvord man was cited about 5:25 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of Cody Dale McRae stemmed from a search warrant executed at his residence at 403 Third St. in Alvord, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
County supervisors approve RIDES funding
PRIMGHAR—RIDES requested $10,000 in funding during the O’Brien County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday. RIDES chief executive officer Hugh Lively and chief operating officer Cindy Voss appeared before the board to request the funding for fiscal year 2023-24. RIDES is the regional transit authority based in Spencer. It offers busing transportation at a low cost to residents.
