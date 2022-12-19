ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KREM2

Spokane city crews begin work on maintaining melting snow on roads

SPOKANE, Wash — The City of Spokane is sending out crews to sand and remove ice from roads as rain and warmer temperatures melt the snow. The Spokane Street Department will focus on main arterials, hills and other problem areas with sand and deicing. Wastewater Management crews will work with snow response crews to clear storm drains.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Weather stalls travel at Spokane International Airport

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been another holiday headache for travelers trying to get into and out of Spokane by air – FlightAware shows 41 flights were canceled Friday – And we’re now seeing some of those travelers trying to catch something today. There are more...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Movie filmed on South Hill, "Dreamin Wild," gets picked up by major distributor

SPOKANE, Wash. — "Dreamin Wild," a movie filmed on Spokane's South Hill is getting picked up by major distributor Roadside Attractions. The musical and independent drama is based off the true story of Donnie and Joe Emerson. The two brothers are from Fruitland, Washington who were able to use their family's farm to leverage their music careers back in the 1970s.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Top 10 news stories in Spokane, Inland Northwest for 2022

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's been a busy news year in Spokane and the Inland Northwest, with stories that will have an impact into the new year. Here is a look at the Top 10 local news stories of 2022. The list is based on digital views of articles and videos on KREM.com, KREM 2+, YouTube and other digital channels.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane International Airport: How to track delayed and canceled flights

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Snowstorms, cold temperatures and blizzard-like conditions ahead of the holidays are affecting people's plans. Airlines across Washington are canceling and making adjustments to their flight schedules. 39 flights arriving or departing the Spokane International Airport (GEG) have been canceled, and 47 have been delayed since...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Missing endangered man found safe, SPD says

SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: Hill has been located and is safe. Spokane police are searching for a missing endangered man who was last seen in Spokane on Thursday afternoon. 43-year-old Charles Hill left a care facility on Thursday and was last seen in the 1700 block of West Mallon Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

North Idaho Nonprofit focuses on helping people recover from drug addiction

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A journey of 1,000 miles doesn't begin until the first step is taken. That first step might be the hardest step someone grappling with substance abuse will ever take, especially when the journey is sure to be difficult as it leads to sobriety — a seemingly unattainable destination for those under the weight of addiction, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Santa visits Ukrainian refugee children living in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's a known holiday fact. Santa Clause knows everything because he's making a list and checking it twice. He also knows where to find the children at the Thrive Center in Spokane, who are experiencing a Christmas different from the ones they've known. That's because all...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Hundreds without power as temperatures drop below zero

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people in the Inland Northwest are without power on Thursday morning as temperatures drop below zero. Avista reports outages affecting more than 500 customers as of 10:42 a.m. That's down from more than 3,200 customers earlier in the morning. Most of the Avista outages...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

How to prevent frozen pipes during cold weather

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane will see sub-zero temperatures again on Thursday night, which means a threat of frozen pipes. Temps dropped below zero early Wednesday morning, hitting -4 degrees in Spokane. Wind Chill Warnings are in effect now through 12 p.m. Thursday. Current wind chills have been as low as -25 degrees in Omak and easily below zero nearly everywhere in the Inland Northwest. It'll be even worse Thursday morning with wind chills expected around -30 and could be as low as -45 in the most extreme cases.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

How to keep your pets safe in freezing temperatures

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you're a pet owner, you probably know our furry friends have just as much trouble in the cold weather as we do. The Inland Northwest is suffering through single-digit temperatures, snow and ice leading up to the holiday. Just like humans, freezing temperatures can have serious effects on your pet's well-being.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

East bound collision on I-90 west of Geiger/Grove

SPOKANE, Wash. — Multiple crashes have been reported due to snowy conditions on Tuesday morning. According to WSDOT, there is a collision on eastbound I-90 west of the Geiger/Grove interchange west of Spokane. The collision is blocking the right lane and multiple vehicles are involved. WSDOT encourages drivers to...
SPOKANE, WA
