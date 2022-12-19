Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Spokane city crews begin work on maintaining melting snow on roads
SPOKANE, Wash — The City of Spokane is sending out crews to sand and remove ice from roads as rain and warmer temperatures melt the snow. The Spokane Street Department will focus on main arterials, hills and other problem areas with sand and deicing. Wastewater Management crews will work with snow response crews to clear storm drains.
Spokane Fire Department responds to 60 frozen pipe calls in the last 2 days
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department (SFD) has responded to over 60 frozen pipe calls in the past 48 hours. The dozens of calls involve broken pipes from broken sprinklers and burst water pipes. The long freeze followed by the temperatures rising on December 24th have caused these issues.
Weather stalls travel at Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been another holiday headache for travelers trying to get into and out of Spokane by air – FlightAware shows 41 flights were canceled Friday – And we’re now seeing some of those travelers trying to catch something today. There are more...
Numerica donates $40K for youth organizations in Spokane and north Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Numerica donated $40,000 toward organizations that invest in local children and families, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. In Coeur d’Alene, Union Gospel Mission Center for Women and Children received a $10,000 gift. The organization provides food, counseling and pathways for families to obtain permanent...
Gas prices dropped 11 cents in Spokane metro over the last week
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gas prices in the Spokane area have come down 11 cents in the last week, according to Gas Buddy. Kicking off the week after Christmas, Spokane's average gas price per gallon is $3.57. Overall, gas prices have dropped over 67 cents in the last month. However,...
Movie filmed on South Hill, "Dreamin Wild," gets picked up by major distributor
SPOKANE, Wash. — "Dreamin Wild," a movie filmed on Spokane's South Hill is getting picked up by major distributor Roadside Attractions. The musical and independent drama is based off the true story of Donnie and Joe Emerson. The two brothers are from Fruitland, Washington who were able to use their family's farm to leverage their music careers back in the 1970s.
City of Spokane launches into third all city plow for 2022 winter season
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane has enacted its third full city plow for the 2022 winter season. Several inches of snow fell throughout the day today. According to a press release from the city of Spokane, crews will work on arterials this evening and overnight before moving into residential areas overnight.
Top 10 news stories in Spokane, Inland Northwest for 2022
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's been a busy news year in Spokane and the Inland Northwest, with stories that will have an impact into the new year. Here is a look at the Top 10 local news stories of 2022. The list is based on digital views of articles and videos on KREM.com, KREM 2+, YouTube and other digital channels.
Mt. Spokane open seven days a week through the holiday season
SPOKANE, Wash. — Mt. Spokane announced its holiday hours and schedule through Christmas and New Year's day. Mt. Spokane's holiday schedule is open seven days a week:. Saturday, Dec 24, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., No night ski on Christmas Eve. Sunday, Dec 25, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,...
Spokane International Airport: How to track delayed and canceled flights
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Snowstorms, cold temperatures and blizzard-like conditions ahead of the holidays are affecting people's plans. Airlines across Washington are canceling and making adjustments to their flight schedules. 39 flights arriving or departing the Spokane International Airport (GEG) have been canceled, and 47 have been delayed since...
Missing endangered man found safe, SPD says
SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: Hill has been located and is safe. Spokane police are searching for a missing endangered man who was last seen in Spokane on Thursday afternoon. 43-year-old Charles Hill left a care facility on Thursday and was last seen in the 1700 block of West Mallon Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday.
North Idaho Nonprofit focuses on helping people recover from drug addiction
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A journey of 1,000 miles doesn't begin until the first step is taken. That first step might be the hardest step someone grappling with substance abuse will ever take, especially when the journey is sure to be difficult as it leads to sobriety — a seemingly unattainable destination for those under the weight of addiction, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Santa visits Ukrainian refugee children living in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's a known holiday fact. Santa Clause knows everything because he's making a list and checking it twice. He also knows where to find the children at the Thrive Center in Spokane, who are experiencing a Christmas different from the ones they've known. That's because all...
Thrive International holds holiday celebration for Ukrainian refugees
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's a known holiday fact. Santa Clause knows everything because he's making a list and checking it twice. He also knows where to find the children at the Thrive Center in Spokane, who are experiencing a Christmas different from ones they've known. That's because all them...
Hundreds without power as temperatures drop below zero
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people in the Inland Northwest are without power on Thursday morning as temperatures drop below zero. Avista reports outages affecting more than 500 customers as of 10:42 a.m. That's down from more than 3,200 customers earlier in the morning. Most of the Avista outages...
How to prevent frozen pipes during cold weather
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane will see sub-zero temperatures again on Thursday night, which means a threat of frozen pipes. Temps dropped below zero early Wednesday morning, hitting -4 degrees in Spokane. Wind Chill Warnings are in effect now through 12 p.m. Thursday. Current wind chills have been as low as -25 degrees in Omak and easily below zero nearly everywhere in the Inland Northwest. It'll be even worse Thursday morning with wind chills expected around -30 and could be as low as -45 in the most extreme cases.
Homicide investigation underway after police find man dead inside North Spokane County home
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) are investigating a homicide in North Spokane County after an older man was found dead inside a home with signs of a possible burglary. Authorities are now searching for a white man, with a medium or large...
How to keep your pets safe in freezing temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you're a pet owner, you probably know our furry friends have just as much trouble in the cold weather as we do. The Inland Northwest is suffering through single-digit temperatures, snow and ice leading up to the holiday. Just like humans, freezing temperatures can have serious effects on your pet's well-being.
East bound collision on I-90 west of Geiger/Grove
SPOKANE, Wash. — Multiple crashes have been reported due to snowy conditions on Tuesday morning. According to WSDOT, there is a collision on eastbound I-90 west of the Geiger/Grove interchange west of Spokane. The collision is blocking the right lane and multiple vehicles are involved. WSDOT encourages drivers to...
Snoqualmie, Stevens passes reopen after hours-long closures Tuesday
WASHINGTON, USA — While not as widespread as expected, wintery weather did impact travel across western Washington on Tuesday. By the evening, hundreds of flights had been canceled or delayed and the two major passes -- Snoqualmie and Stevens -- were closed to travelers for hours on Tuesday. Snoqualmie...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 0