Sacramento, CA

What will the weather be like in Sacramento over the Christmas holiday weekend? Early forecasts give an idea

By Megan Camponovo
 3 days ago

(KTXL) — The coming days are expected to be warmer than in recent days in the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys throughout the Christmas holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Despite chances of light showers and light snow in areas north of Interstate 80, dry weather and a warming trend are expected across Northern California , the NWS said.

According to the NWS, the warming trend will bring high temperatures across Northern California throughout the day.

The NWS predicts that in Sacramento on both Friday and Saturday it will be partly sunny with a high of 60 degrees and an overnight low of 40 degrees. On Sunday, Christmas Day, it will also be partly sunny with a high of 61 degrees.

In Stockton , the NWS predicts that Friday will be partly sunny and have a high of 58 degrees with an overnight low of 41 degrees. Saturday it will be mostly sunny with a predicted high of 59 degrees with an overnight low of 42 degrees. On Christmas Day it will be partly sunny with an expected high of 60 degrees.

The NWS predicts that Modesto will be mostly sunny on Friday with a high of 59 degrees and an overnight low of 42 degrees. Saturday and Sunday are also predicted to be mostly sunny with a high of 60 degrees and an overnight low of 42 degrees.

Fog across the valley is expected as well throughout the holiday weekend.

