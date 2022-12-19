Read full article on original website
ARPA Funds Appropriated For Field House Final Design
Funding for the Soldotna Field House Final Design and Bid Phase Work from the Soldotna City Council in the amount of $220,000 was approved through Resolution 2022-051 at the recent general Soldotna City Council meeting. Utilizing the already appropriated $1,142,194.29 in grants as part of the American Rescue Plan Act...
With thousands waiting, state says food stamp backlog won’t improve any time soon
The temperature in Soldotna has been dipping below zero at night, but Jo Lunstedt says she has had to skip paying her electricity bill to feed her family. “I applied for benefits back on Oct. 27 of 2022. And as of today’s date, I still have not heard anything from them,” she said. “I have to make my food stretch longer. So, we don’t have seconds.”
Operation Christmas Child Providing Gift-Filled Shoeboxes
Kenai Peninsula volunteers are celebrating the collection of gift-filled shoeboxes through involvement with Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse. Worldwide, thousands of volunteers are contributing shoeboxes filled with fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene items. through Operation Christmas Child, The global Christmas project will deliver these gifts to children in need.
East Cook Inlet Sport And Personal Use Razor Clam Fisheries Will Remain Closed For 2023
The sport and personal use razor clam fisheries on east Cook Inlet beaches, from the mouth of the Kenai River to the tip of the Homer Spit, will remain closed in 2023. The most recent abundance surveys conducted in spring 2022 at Ninilchik and Clam Gulch beaches found the adult abundance estimates were below the threshold that would allow a harvest opportunity to occur. Razor clam abundance surveys will be conducted in those areas again in April and May 2023.
After loss, Soldotna rallies support for Clyde family
After he died in a car accident last week, one local man’s family said they’ve received an outpouring of support from friends and neighbors — more than they ever expected. Thirty-six-year-old Sam Clyde, of Soldotna, leaves behind a wife and five school-aged kids. His sister-in-law, Alyssa Clyde,...
East side beaches will be closed to clamming, again
Beaches in Clam Gulch and Ninilchik, once known for their abundance of clams, will be closed to clammers for the ninth year in a row next summer. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced the closure this week in response to continually low numbers on the east side of Cook Inlet. The clam population there crashed about a decade ago and has been slow to bounce back. In the meantime, clammers and sportfish charters have been taking their shovels over to the west side of the inlet, where the population is healthier.
Soldotna residents urged to clear snowy roofs after 2 collapses
For Alaskans who have spent the last several days shoveling, the two-plus feet of snow dumped on parts of the central Kenai Peninsula last week is a nuisance. But when piled high on top of buildings, it can also be dangerous. Two roofs in Soldotna collapsed Friday under heavy snow loads — at the Spenard Builders Supply store and the Copper Center, on Kalifornsky Beach Road. Nobody was injured in either incident.
Potential For Ice Jams On The Kenai River From Kenai Keys To Soldotna
The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a special weather statement of a potential for ice jams on the Kenai River from the Kenai Keys to Soldotna. Observed and forecasted abnormally cold temperatures across the Western Kenai Peninsula through the middle of this week will increase the potential for freeze-up, ice jams along the lower portion of the Kenai River from the Kenai Keys downstream to Soldotna.
Gusty Northerly Winds With Areas Of Blowing And Drifting Snow Possible Friday For The Kenai
Strong northerly winds will develop by early Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service, along the coast of the western Kenai Peninsula, including the cities of Kenai, Soldotna, Homer, and Cooper Landing, as another round of arctic air moves over Southcentral Alaska. The gusty winds are expected to peak...
Double Fatality On Sterling Highway Wednesday
Soldotna Alaska State Troopers responded at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, December 21st, to a two-vehicle, double fatality collision near milepost 119.5, near Blueberry Lane, of the Sterling Highway in the Clam Gulch area. The drivers of each vehicle, who were the sole occupants of each vehicle, were declared deceased on scene.
Soldotna Man Killed In Sterling Highway Accident
The Soldotna Alaska State Troopers along with Central Emergency Services responded to multiple reports of a motor vehicle crash near mile 99.5 of the Sterling Highway, just north of the Echo Lake Road and Sterling Highway intersection on Tuesday, December 13th at 7:05 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed Sam Clyde, age...
Two die in head-on crash near Clam Gulch
CLAM GULCH, Alaska (KTUU) - A deadly head-on crash on the Kenai Peninsula closed the Sterling Highway in both directions late Wednesday morning, according to Alaska State Troopers. Department of Public Safety Information Officer Tim DeSpain said that the Sterling Highway was reopened around mile 119.5, near the community of...
