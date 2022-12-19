ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 3

AH
3d ago

Welcome to Philladelphia where the politicians and unions work side by side extorting businesses increasing costs for consumer residents. The City of Criminal Love

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Bucks County man charged for operating legal business without law license, taking money from clients

LEVITTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County man is facing charges for pretending to be an attorney and stealing money from unsuspecting clients. According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, 57-year-old Michael Jerome McAndrew of Morrisville is facing an array of charges, including theft by deception, deceptive business practices, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, identity theft, insurance fraud and related charges.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Underboss of Philadelphia Mafia sentenced

A Pennsylvania man was sentenced this week to five years in prison for conspiring to run an illegal gambling business, all while serving as the underboss of the Philadelphia mafia family. According to court documents, Steven Mazzone, 59, of Philadelphia, was the underboss of the Philadelphia organized crime family of La Cosa Nostra (LCN), aka the “mafia,” and directed a vast network of criminal activity that spanned Philadelphia and parts of New Jersey. ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

20-year church abuse probe ends with monsignor's quiet plea

(AP) -- Twenty years after city prosecutors convened a grand jury to investigate the handling of priest-abuse complaints within the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia, the tortuous legal case came to an end with a cleric's misdemeanor no contest plea in a near-empty City Hall courtroom.Monsignor William Lynn, 71, had served nearly three years in state prison as appeals courts reviewed the fiery three-month trial that led to his felony child endangerment conviction in 2012. The verdict was twice overturned, leaving prosecutors pursuing the thinning case in recent years with a single alleged victim whose appearance in court was in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BreakingAC

Teen ordered held in Atlantic City killing

One of two teens charged in the killing of an Atlantic City man was ordered held in jail Tuesday. Oquan Thomas, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile are accused in the Dec. 5 shooting that killed Timothy Council Jr., 27, near the High Gate in Atlantic City. The city’s ShotSpotter audio...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
fox29.com

DOJ: Philadelphia man charged for throwing incendiary devices at homes in Tacony

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man is facing federal charges for throwing incendiary devices at homes in Northeast Philadelphia, according to the Department of Justice. United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced the charges on Tuesday, saying 49-year-old Jason Mattis was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Drug Dealer Cooked Meth In Darby, Police Believe

A Philadelphia man accused of selling drugs cooked his methamphetamine in Delaware County, investigators believe. Marcus Harris, 27, was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 13 following an investigation by state, county, and local law enforcement officials, said Darby Township police in a statement. Authorities claim Harris had 4.25 pounds of meth and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BreakingAC

Pleasantville man charged with guns and drugs

A Pleasantville man is jailed on drug and gun charges after an investigation led to four guns, more than five pounds of marijuana and 21 grams of cocaine. Kevin Nixon’s 1993 Pontiac Bonneville was searched Sunday, after a warrant was issued, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
fox29.com

Suspect arrested in shootings of PPA officer, NYC gas station employee

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man accused of shooting a Philadelphia Parking Authority Officer and a gas station employee in New York City has been taken into custody. Termaine Saulsbury, 39, was found by U.S. Marshals Wednesday night inside an abandoned house on the 5500 block of Girard Avenue in West Philadelphia. Authorities believe Saulsbury may have been living in the vacant house for more than a week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar

WILMINGTON, DE – Police have made an arrest in an October shooting at a Wilmington bar that sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Wilson Velez, 24, of Oxford, Pennsylvania, has been arrested for attempted murder and other related charges following a shooting that occurred at a bar in the Wilmington area in October. At approximately 12:12 a.m. on October 19, troopers responded to a shooting that had just occurred at Overtime Bar and Grill, located at 105 Kirkwood Square, Wilmington. In the course of an investigation, it was determined that a 26-year-old male victim from New The post Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Major gang bust in Philadelphia puts 5 people behind bars, DA say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Five accused gang members in Philadelphia are off the streets after a major gang bust. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says the group was behind several deadly and non-deadly shootings over the past two years.As police continue to search for those suspected gang members, the mother of the young store owner who lost his life says she's thankful to law enforcement for making the arrests, saying she's been waiting for this moment for 17 long months."Thank you, thank, thank you, thank you, cause so many days I thought that they gave up. And they didn't," mother Pamela...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

2 Teens Charged in NJ School Fight That Left Student Unconscious

Two teenagers are facing charges following two caught on cam fights at a New Jersey high school that left a student unconscious and two teachers injured. On Wednesday, around 11:15 a.m., police responded to Collingswood High School on 424 West Collings Avenue in Collingswood for a report of an unconscious student in need of medical aid.

Comments / 0

Community Policy