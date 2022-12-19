Read full article on original website
Welcome to Philladelphia where the politicians and unions work side by side extorting businesses increasing costs for consumer residents. The City of Criminal Love
Group of former union members tied to Johnny Doc embezzlement case pleads guilty
Four of the defendants connected to former union boss John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty’s embezzlement case have pleaded guilty this week, as part of plea deals offered by the Feds just weeks before he is expected to go on trial.
fox29.com
Bucks County man charged for operating legal business without law license, taking money from clients
LEVITTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County man is facing charges for pretending to be an attorney and stealing money from unsuspecting clients. According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, 57-year-old Michael Jerome McAndrew of Morrisville is facing an array of charges, including theft by deception, deceptive business practices, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, identity theft, insurance fraud and related charges.
Underboss of Philadelphia Mafia sentenced
A Pennsylvania man was sentenced this week to five years in prison for conspiring to run an illegal gambling business, all while serving as the underboss of the Philadelphia mafia family. According to court documents, Steven Mazzone, 59, of Philadelphia, was the underboss of the Philadelphia organized crime family of La Cosa Nostra (LCN), aka the “mafia,” and directed a vast network of criminal activity that spanned Philadelphia and parts of New Jersey. ...
20-year church abuse probe ends with monsignor's quiet plea
(AP) -- Twenty years after city prosecutors convened a grand jury to investigate the handling of priest-abuse complaints within the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia, the tortuous legal case came to an end with a cleric's misdemeanor no contest plea in a near-empty City Hall courtroom.Monsignor William Lynn, 71, had served nearly three years in state prison as appeals courts reviewed the fiery three-month trial that led to his felony child endangerment conviction in 2012. The verdict was twice overturned, leaving prosecutors pursuing the thinning case in recent years with a single alleged victim whose appearance in court was in...
Teen ordered held in Atlantic City killing
One of two teens charged in the killing of an Atlantic City man was ordered held in jail Tuesday. Oquan Thomas, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile are accused in the Dec. 5 shooting that killed Timothy Council Jr., 27, near the High Gate in Atlantic City. The city’s ShotSpotter audio...
fox29.com
DOJ: Philadelphia man charged for throwing incendiary devices at homes in Tacony
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man is facing federal charges for throwing incendiary devices at homes in Northeast Philadelphia, according to the Department of Justice. United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced the charges on Tuesday, saying 49-year-old Jason Mattis was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device.
NJ corrections officer admits lying about ‘brutal and vicious’ assault on youth
TRENTON — A former senior corrections officer at one of the state’s youth prison facilities in Burlington County has admitted to hitting an inmate in the head twice while the youth’s hands were cuffed behind him. Jason Parks, of Gibbstown, then submitted a fake incident report and...
Philly Drug Dealer Cooked Meth In Darby, Police Believe
A Philadelphia man accused of selling drugs cooked his methamphetamine in Delaware County, investigators believe. Marcus Harris, 27, was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 13 following an investigation by state, county, and local law enforcement officials, said Darby Township police in a statement. Authorities claim Harris had 4.25 pounds of meth and...
After 25 years on death row, freed Pa. man is fatally shot at a funeral
When Christopher Williams came home from prison in February 2021, he was clutching a file folder containing two sheets of paper: two signed execution warrants bearing his name. Williams had served nearly three decades in prison, including 25 years on Pennsylvania death row, before being exonerated of four murders and...
Pleasantville man charged with guns and drugs
A Pleasantville man is jailed on drug and gun charges after an investigation led to four guns, more than five pounds of marijuana and 21 grams of cocaine. Kevin Nixon’s 1993 Pontiac Bonneville was searched Sunday, after a warrant was issued, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
phillyvoice.com
Alleged gunmen who killed 2 people at Fourth of July cookout last year arrested in sweeping gang investigation
Two men accused of opening fire at a Fourth of July cookout in 2021, killing two people and wounding two others, have been charged with murder as part of a larger investigation into gang activity in Philadelphia. Anthony Lacey-Woodson, 20, and Jalen Mickens, 21, were among four people who allegedly...
Teacher in Mercer County, NJ supplied student with vodka, THC oil, cops say
HAMILTON (Mercer) — A fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School has been supplying a minor with alcohol, vape pens, and THC for more than two years, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office. Jennifer Debiec, 39, of Bordentown, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with endangering the welfare of...
fox29.com
Suspect arrested in shootings of PPA officer, NYC gas station employee
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man accused of shooting a Philadelphia Parking Authority Officer and a gas station employee in New York City has been taken into custody. Termaine Saulsbury, 39, was found by U.S. Marshals Wednesday night inside an abandoned house on the 5500 block of Girard Avenue in West Philadelphia. Authorities believe Saulsbury may have been living in the vacant house for more than a week.
fox29.com
Watch: Pursuit of accused mail thieves in Pennsylvania ends in violent crash
Police in Delaware County shared dashboard camera footage showing a pursuit of three men accused of stealing mail. The chase ended in a serious crash and all three men have been arrested.
North Philly Resident Shoots Robber Climbing Through Window, Cops Say
A north Philadelphia store resident sent a would-be thief to the hospital early on Thursday, Dec. 22, police say. The suspect climbed into a window of a building on the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue at around 4:30 a.m., authorities told Daily Voice. Once inside, the resident shot him. The...
NJ Elementary Teacher Arrested After 2.5 Years Of Giving Boy Vodka, THC Drops: Prosecutor
A Central Jersey elementary school teacher is facing charges for spending two and a half years supplying a now 13-year-old boy with THC and vodka, authorities announced Wednesday. Jennifer Debiec, a Bordentown resident and fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School in Hamilton, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree child...
Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar
WILMINGTON, DE – Police have made an arrest in an October shooting at a Wilmington bar that sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Wilson Velez, 24, of Oxford, Pennsylvania, has been arrested for attempted murder and other related charges following a shooting that occurred at a bar in the Wilmington area in October. At approximately 12:12 a.m. on October 19, troopers responded to a shooting that had just occurred at Overtime Bar and Grill, located at 105 Kirkwood Square, Wilmington. In the course of an investigation, it was determined that a 26-year-old male victim from New The post Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
Major gang bust in Philadelphia puts 5 people behind bars, DA say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Five accused gang members in Philadelphia are off the streets after a major gang bust. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says the group was behind several deadly and non-deadly shootings over the past two years.As police continue to search for those suspected gang members, the mother of the young store owner who lost his life says she's thankful to law enforcement for making the arrests, saying she's been waiting for this moment for 17 long months."Thank you, thank, thank you, thank you, cause so many days I thought that they gave up. And they didn't," mother Pamela...
NBC Philadelphia
2 Teens Charged in NJ School Fight That Left Student Unconscious
Two teenagers are facing charges following two caught on cam fights at a New Jersey high school that left a student unconscious and two teachers injured. On Wednesday, around 11:15 a.m., police responded to Collingswood High School on 424 West Collings Avenue in Collingswood for a report of an unconscious student in need of medical aid.
Northeast Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 including water department worker injured
A Philadelphia Water Department worker and another man were shot in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday. Police say the shootings happened around 12:45 p.m. near Torresdale and Cottman avenues.
