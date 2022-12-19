Nobody was injured and a man was arrrested following a disturbance over the lunch hour Wednesday outside the Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts in Fond du Lac. Vickie Demoske works at the Thelma and says the man was on the outside steps of the building on Sheboygan Street. “I could hear shouting and profanities being yelled,” Demoske told WFDL news. “As soon as the first police officer arrived he (officer) immediately did draw his weapon. So I knew it wasn’t a good situation.” Police took the man into custody without further incident a short time later.

