Read full article on original website
Related
waupacanow.com
Rice, James
James A. (Jim) Rice, age 80, of Waupaca, went to his heavenly home on Monday, December 19th, 2022. He was born in New London on September 19, 1942, a son of the late William and Elba (Haight) Rice. He graduated from New London High School in 1960. He joined the National Guard after graduation. On December 11, 1965 he married Candice Kuehl. Together they had 2 children, Tammy and Todd. Candice preceded him in death on July 27, 1973.
waupacanow.com
Krueger, Vilas
Vilas Henry Krueger was welcomed into the arms of Jesus to start eternal life in his new heavenly home on December 13, 2022. Just as spring was turning to summer, Vilas was born on June 3, 1926 at his parents’ home on their dairy farm just outside Clintonville, Wisconsin. He was Alvin and Selma (Schroeder) Krueger’s middle child, growing up with older siblings Arlo and Verna, and younger siblings Joyce and Gerald.
merrillfotonews.com
Winter Storm Warning issued for our area
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Counties of Lincoln, Langlade, Marathon, Shawano, Portage, and Outagamie, including the cities of Wausau, Merrill, Stevens Point, Antigo, Appleton, Shawan, Plover, and Tomahawk. This Winter Storm Warning is in effect from now (Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022) until Saturday morning, Dec. 24,...
JUST IN: Crews on scene at Schofield fire
Crews were called Thursday to the scene of a structure fire in Schofield where an detached garage was reported to be engulfed in flames. The blaze was reported at about 7:55 p.m. Dec. 22 on Moreland Avenue in Schofield. An oil tank is located on the side of the home, close to the fire, according to preliminary scanner traffic. Though the garage is detached, the structure is close to the home.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 northbound in Kaukauna reopens after crash closed left lane
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed part of I-41 northbound in Outagamie County earlier on Thursday. According to WisDOT, the left lane on I-41 in Kaukauna is now cleared and open for travel. No other details about the incident have been...
WBAY Green Bay
Wild chase on I-41 ends in Oshkosh - driver under influence of heroin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies say it started on I-41 in the town of Eldorado - and ended more than 22 miles down the road in Oshkosh. During the chase, the person fleeing law enforcement tried to pass a car on the side of the road but hit it.
WBAY Green Bay
21 charges filed against powerboat driver who crashed into cruiser on Fox River
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twenty-one charges have been filed against the driver of a powerboat that hit a paddlewheel cruise boat on the Fox River. The Wisconsin Department of Justice filed a complaint against Jason Lindemann Wednesday. Lindemann is charged with two counts of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety,...
waupacanow.com
Compassionate Connections wins state award
Clintonville group recognized for partnership with police. Compassionate Connections Center was awarded Organization of the Year by the Wisconsin Crime Prevention Practitioner’s Association (WCPPA). The nonprofit group was created in 2021 in Clintonville, Compassionate Connections received the award at a banquet in Oshkosh on Oct. 20. Leah Wojnowiak, executive...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac police chase stretches nearly 23 miles, ends with OWI arrest
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - A 40-year-old man from Hatley, Wisconsin (just east of Wausau) is in police custody in Fond du Lac County following a high-speed chase that covered nearly 23 miles on snow-covered and slippery roadways. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, the Fond...
waupacanow.com
Here to help
Formed in July 2008 by a group of friends who had aged out of the Jaycees, the 7-11 Club’s motto is “We are here to help.”. The 7-11 Club takes its name from the starting time for its monthly meetings – 7:11 p.m. the second Wednesday of every mont. If the meeting lands on the 11th the beer is free.
waupacanow.com
Protester placed on probation
The Oshkosh man arrested during a Black Lives Matter march in Waupaca on Aug. 1, 2020, entered a plea of no contest to felony battery of an officer. Judge Raymond Huber placed Matthew L. Banta, 25, on three years of probation and ordered him to pay $2,423 in fines and court costs.
WBAY Green Bay
Kaukauna man charged with attempted murder for Green Bay shooting
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kaukauna man is in custody for a shooting on Green Bay’s west side last month, where gunfire entered a home with a woman and two children inside. According to the criminal complaint, the shooting was over undelivered marijuana. Laquan Taylor, 20, is charged...
waupacanow.com
Hockey team splits 7-5 games
The Waupaca boys’ hockey team headed into the Christmas break with a 3-5 after splitting a pair of 7-5 games with Pacelli and Medford. Waupaca snapped a three-game skid Dec. 20 with a 7-5 nonconference win over Pacelli, but ended up on the short end of the final score Dec. 19 in a Great Northern Conference matchup at Medford.
waupacanow.com
Progress report on Waupaca
The city of Waupaca saw its population grow, its economy expand and its arts and cultural activities flourish in 2022. Main Street, and the city’s efforts to improve downtown, has been a central part of the Waupaca progress. Main Street. Although construction was completed in the fall of 2021,...
radioplusinfo.com
12-21-22 fdl man arrested at gunpoint outside thelma arts center
Nobody was injured and a man was arrrested following a disturbance over the lunch hour Wednesday outside the Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts in Fond du Lac. Vickie Demoske works at the Thelma and says the man was on the outside steps of the building on Sheboygan Street. “I could hear shouting and profanities being yelled,” Demoske told WFDL news. “As soon as the first police officer arrived he (officer) immediately did draw his weapon. So I knew it wasn’t a good situation.” Police took the man into custody without further incident a short time later.
Injuries reported in Hwy. 29 semi crash
UPDATED: At least one person is injured in a crash Tuesday involving a semi tractor trailer and another vehicle west of Wausau on Hwy. 29. The crash was reported at about 10:50 a.m. in the eastbound lane of the highway near Rib River Ballroom, 135737 Hwy. 29, in the town of Cassel. Multiple rescue units responded to the scene.
wapl.com
Winnebago County issues winter emergency homeless shelter order
UPDATE: Statement from Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel:. Beginning this evening at 6pm, the county will run a shelter at the location of the Day-by-Day Warming Shelter at 449 High Avenue. The county is being supported by the city of Oshkosh. As more information becomes available, we will update. At...
onfocus.news
Increase in City of Marshfield Tax Bill Explained
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield citizens are receiving their annual property tax bills this week and are noting a significant increase. The City of Marshfield addressed the tax bill, stating on social media:. “The City of Marshfield’s Finance Department wants property owners to know the tax bill is comprised...
spmetrowire.com
From the editor: What’s the deal with the police blotter?
There are a few newsworthy elements that most legitimate news outlets produce regularly that aren’t actual news articles. Obituaries, weather briefs, business bullets, and the like. But the one that’s the most popular is, hands-down, the daily police blotter. In early 2022, local law enforcement agencies switched to...
waupacanow.com
Thunderbirds fall to Amherst
The Iola-Scandinavia boys’ basketball team started out strong during its Central Wisconsin Conference-East game against Amherst. However, things quickly turned around, allowing the Falcons to return home with a 59–34 win Dec. 16. The Thunderbirds trailed 22-20 at halftime, as Ian Koss scored 11 of his team-high 12...
Comments / 0