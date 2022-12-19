Read full article on original website
Luce County accident claims woman's life
LAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI— One person was killed in a traffic crash in Luce County Sunday. Michigan State Police from the Sault Ste. Marie post say it happened around 9:50 a.m. on M-28 near County Road 444 in Lakefield Township. Troopers say a Ford F-250 driven by a 19-year-old Newberry...
Therapy Horse Signs Autographs for Chippewa County Assisted Living Residents
A very special guest made an appearance at a Chippewa County assisted living house this weekend. Author Nancy Bailey and Junior the horse visited staff and residents at Harbor View Assisted Living in Detour on Saturday afternoon. Harbor View has had therapy dogs come and visit, but never a horse.
Fundraiser for Kincheloe Couple Who Dealt with 2 Fires This Year
An elderly couple in Chippewa County had some bad luck this past year, with two fires destroying some valuable items. The Kincheloe couple’s most recent fire happened back on Nov. 22, destroying a barn with antique items inside along with bales of hay. Luckily all the miniature horses and donkeys in the barn escaped.
WLUC
Blizzard to impact parts of Upper Michigan Thursday night-Saturday evening
A Blizzard Warning is in effect for Alger, Houghton, Keweenaw, Marquette, Ontonagon, Schoolcraft, Gogebic and Luce Counties from tonight through Saturday evening. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Iron and Menominee Counties from tonight through Saturday evening and a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Florence and Marinette counties through Saturday morning. Total snow accumulations could reach or exceed two feet for higher elevations. 55 mph wind gusts are also possible, which will create blowing and drifting snow, impacting the Friday morning and Friday evening commutes with reduced visibilities and slippery roads. Downed tree branches and power lines are also possible. If you are in the Blizzard Warning, travel should be restricted to emergencies only. Wind chills as low as -20 could also create hazards if you are exposed to the cold for too long.
