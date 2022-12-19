Read full article on original website
wwno.org
What's next for Claiborne Expressway? Our metro reporter breaks down the redesign proposals
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Here's what it featured:. In the 1960s, the construction of New Orleans’ Claiborne Expressway split a prominent Black neighborhood in half. WWNO metro reporter Carly Berlin spoke to business owners and residents in the neighborhood to hear how they would like to see the highway be redesigned. Then, she gives us a behind-the-scenes look into her reporting.
Parish-by-parish list of cold-weather shelters in Southeast Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — An Arctic air mass is forecast to bring dangerously cold weather to our area starting Thursday night and continuing through Christmas Day. With freezing temperatures forecast for our area, parishes are opening cold-weather shelters for people who need them. Here are the shelters that have been...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
No plans for closures: Sunshine Bridge, Veteran's Memorial Bridge being monitored
The St. James Sheriff's Office shared via a social media post that the agency, along with partners at the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Louisiana State Police, are continuously monitoring conditions on the Sunshine Bridge and Veteran's Memorial Bridge. Officials do not plan for closures as forecasts call for a...
wwno.org
Fixing Claiborne — the highway that split a Black neighborhood — could come down to 2 proposals
Louis Charbonnet III’s family prides themselves on having one of the biggest Black-owned funeral homes in New Orleans – and the prettiest. They’ve had their business in the Tremé for over a hundred years, and the building is elegant: The chapel has tall ceilings, and families meet in rooms with ornate furniture and polished wood mantels to discuss plans for their lost loved ones.
NOLA.com
Here are the coldest days in New Orleans history. Will 2022 break the record?
Cold? Yes. A record cold? No. The National Weather Service forecasts that the polar vortex now pushing toward southeast Louisiana will sink temperatures as low as 23 degrees Friday night. Residents are moving to protect their pets, outdoor plants and exposed water pipes. In New Orleans, the average low in...
myneworleans.com
Fat Boy’s Pizza Express Opens Today in Harvey
METAIRIE, La (press release) – Fat Boy’s Pizza Express, a new, service-oriented concept from Metairie-based Fat Boy’s Pizza, will open on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 1535 Lapalco Blvd. in Harvey. The new drive-thru model is built around convenience and will still feature the World’s Biggest Slice and massive 30-inch pies for which Fat Boy’s Pizza is known.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge announces trash, recycling pickup schedule for holidays
BATON ROUGE – There will be no curbside garbage and recycling services on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, the city-parish said. The North Landfill will also be closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Trash-collection services will resume after the holiday weekend, but the city-parish warned of possible delays...
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Louisiana
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
Arctic freeze expected to reduce crawfish numbers
NEW ORLEANS — Crawfish are a Louisiana staple, but this cold spell could reduce crawfish numbers and that will drives prices up. As the cold makes its way toward us, crawfish are starting to hunker down. Mark Shirley from LSU Ag Center says the cold doesn’t kill them, it just makes them lethargic.
Ferguson exits, Woodfork takes over NOPD today
It is a changing of the guard today for the leadership of the NOPD. “The City of New Orleans will host the Final Walk of outgoing New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun D. Ferguson,” according to a news release from the mayor’s office.
iheart.com
The Best Louisiana Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Louisiana is home to some of the country's best restaurants, and many have earned a national shoutout from Guy Fieri on his hit show Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives. However, one stands out among the rest. Turkey and the Wolf, in New Orleans, is among the best restaurants featured on the...
NOLA.com
A running faucet protects pipes from freezing, but what if you're leaving town?
As an Arctic blast makes its way to southeast Louisiana, residents are being encouraged to leave their water faucets dripping to avoid bursting pipes during the freezing weather. But what should you do if you're leaving town for the Christmas holidays?. You could leave a faucet on for an extended...
theadvocate.com
Why freezing weather is unlikely to close Louisiana roads, bridges for holiday travel
Roads and bridges in the Baton Rouge area are unlikely to close for holiday travel because of Thursday night's intense cold front, thanks to fortunate timing of the wind and rain that will accompany the blast of freezing air, forecasters say. The cold front is expected to arrive in the...
NOLA.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
A son's final tribute to his mom at Christmas
When your mother calls to tell you she needs to meet with you about end-of-life planning, you have two obligations: you go, and you listen. One of my mother’s directives gave me pause: she did not want an obituary written or published. The reasons why are hers alone, and that is enough for me. Several years and innumerable conversations following that meeting, Dr. Martha Vines Henderson of Baton Rouge died peacefully on December 20 at the age of 84. My brothers and I will honor her wishes.
WDSU
Louisiana Department of Transportation making changes to deadly intersection after WDSU investigation
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — A dangerous and deadly intersection in Lafourche parish will change after a WDSU investigation. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says they are making safety changes after five people died at the intersection in one year. While parish leaders wait, they said they are...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
ALOHA COURT 703: $262,000, Everett Leonard Bond and Patricia Cooke Bond to Jeffrey Schilling and Emily Beck Schilling. ALOHA COURT 717: $228,300, Peggy L. Sholar to Ryan C. Johnston and Hannah M. Johnston. EAGLE ST. 73433: $12,000, Ernesto Abdo and Ramona M. Abdo to Walter Noe Hernandez, Jose Carlos Mendoza...
3 people in La. killed in house fires in a little more than 24 hours
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is warning the public after three people were killed in house fires. The fires happened on Sunday, Dec. 18, and on Monday, Dec. 19, at homes in New Orleans, Leesville, and Ruston, according to officials. “It’s cold outside...
Timeline for arrival of Arctic blast, plunging SE Louisiana into deep freeze
The surge of frigid air is set to arrive in the New Orleans area Thursday evening. WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone says after highs in the mid 60s Thursday afternoon, temps start plummeting around 6:00pm.
theadvocate.com
Lake Maurepas carbon capture project faces backlash over test wells: 'Give us a break'
About 50 residents of Ascension, Livingston, Tangipahoa and other parishes flocked to Baton Rouge for a hearing on a global gas supply company’s application for a test well permit in Lake Maurepas. The stratigraphic test well is set to be built on the lake’s south side in St. John...
